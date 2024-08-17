Russian man survives 8th-floor jump in Pattaya after a suicide attempt. Previously a suspect in his girlfriend’s fatal fall from a 7th-floor Jomtien condo in 2023. Police and emergency services rescued him after a tense standoff.

An early morning rescue effort by Pattaya police and emergency services on Friday morning saved the life of a Russian man who attempted to commit suicide. 31-year-old Oleg Nbahobny Fedor eventually jumped from his 8th-floor condominium balcony at 8:30 am. However, local services had installed a giant air cushion, from which he bounced into the swimming pool. The Russian suffered a range of injuries, which were not life-threatening. The night before, a maid at the complex had found the man after he slit his wrists. Furthermore, the 31-year-old was the subject of a police investigation in August 2023, when his girlfriend died after falling from a seventh-floor apartment window in Jomtien.

A 31-year-old Russian national involved in an incident this time last year, in which his girlfriend fell to her death, survived a similar fall on Saturday. Police responded to an alert from an exclusive condominium building in Bang Lamung, Pattaya, and were at the scene when it happened.

The man, Oleg Nbahobny Fedor, was arrested last year when his girlfriend, Daria Iuzifiak, fell from a balcony in the Jomtien area of the resort city.

On Friday, emergency services managed to save his life after a lengthy ordeal. However, he suffered broken teeth and bruises to his body. Mr. Fedor fell into an air cushion and afterwards into the swimming pool of the condominium complex.

Russian linked to a previous incident where girlfriend died, threatens self-harm. Emergency services respond

Before this, officers with the Tourist Police and local Pattaya units had tried for three hours to calm the man down. A maid at the complex reported that she encountered Mr. Fedor on Thursday night around 9 pm outside a 7-11 convenience store. She told police that the emaciated-looking Russian had slit his wrists.

The Thai woman took the man to her quarters, where she applied first aid, including bandages.

Nevertheless, in the early hours of Saturday morning, around 5 am, Mr. Fedor began threatening to kill himself.

The apartment complex is situated on Soi Chaiyapruek in the Nongprue Subdistrict of Bang Lamung in Pattaya. Fortunately, the Land Disaster Prevention Unit managed to install the giant-sized cushion in the inner courtyard of the complex.

Police and Rescue services tried to save the Russian man for hours before he finally jumped from the balcony

Police interpreters spent over three hours calming the man down, trying to coax him not to take his own life, and promising to get him help for his condition.

However, just as officers thought the matter was being resolved, Mr. Fedor made the decisive move. He climbed onto the railing of the small balcony and jumped.

“I want to die,” he screamed as he took the plunge.

Afterwards, emergency services and rescue workers retrieved the injured man from the pool. He had suffered a split lip, broken teeth, and bruises. At the same time, paramedics were concerned that he may have suffered a neck injury, so they applied a neck brace.

He was then removed from the scene and taken to Bang Lamung Hospital.

Last year, on August 13, 2023, Mr. Fedor was found in a wild and highly intoxicated state at the scene of his girlfriend’s death. Officers investigating the woman’s death retrieved CCTV footage.

The footage showed Mr. Fedor holding his girlfriend’s legs as her body and torso were placed over the edge of a seventh-floor window. This incident took place at another condominium complex in Jomtien. Frightened locals had alerted police after hearing the commotion and catching sight of the scene. In addition, they could hear the chaos as the lethal drama played out.

CCTV footage and witness reports raised stark questions about his girlfriend’s 2023 fatal fall in Jomtien

That was before Mr. Fedor appeared to let go of the woman’s legs, in turn, causing her to fall to the ground, suffering massive head injuries and dying.

Mr. Fedor was arrested by police for being drunk and disorderly. Arresting officers found he was incoherent. Subsequently, police investigated him for a potential charge of intentional murder.

However, the court in Pattaya ruled there was insufficient evidence for an arrest warrant.

Eventually, police could not determine whether the Russian man was trying to save his girlfriend from a death wish or if the situation was something more sinister.

At one point, Mr. Fedor told investigators he was not in the apartment when his girlfriend jumped. Of course, this testimony was at odds with the startling video footage taken by a concerned neighbour.

Finally, Pattaya Police left the case open and are awaiting further evidence.

