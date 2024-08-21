Thai officials await confirmation on suspected Clade 1b Monkeypox case from a European traveller in Bangkok hospital, as WHO declares international emergency amid rising concerns over a new deadlier strain spreading globally from Africa. Public urged to stay calm.

Thai officials at the Ministry of Public Health should be able to confirm on Friday if a recent case of monkeypox is the more dangerous Clade 1b version. On Thursday, August 15, a European traveller from Africa reported symptoms at a Bangkok hospital. In short, he had flown into Suvarnabhumi Airport the evening before from the Middle East. However, Dr. Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, the Department of Disease Control Director-General, has asked the public not to panic. This disease is not as transmissible as COVID-19, and the kingdom has the capability of dealing with any threat posed.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control briefed the public on what is thought to be the first case of the new monkeypox variant in Thailand on Wednesday.

Dr. Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, the department’s director-general, gave the press briefing. Firstly, Dr. Thongchai emphasised that the purpose of the briefing was to alleviate any concerns and prevent dangerous social media hype.

Thailand addresses concerns about new Monkeypox variant but awaits conclusive tests on suspected case

At this time, the department has not conclusively confirmed that the case is positive for the Clade 1b variant.

So far in 2024, there have been 511 deaths out of 16,789 confirmed and suspected cases in Africa of Clade 1b. In brief, the outbreaks, which began in the Democratic Republic of Congo, have so far spread to Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

Recent research published in Europe suggests that Clade 1b is found in DRC, Uganda and Kenya. However, there is also Clade 1a which is seen in Cameroon, the Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.

Last week, Sweden became the first country outside of Africa to report a case of Clade 1b from someone who had travelled from the continent.

Doctors are reporting that this new strain is deadlier and more transmissible.

For instance, it has been confirmed that it spreads through moisture droplets. This contrasts with the Clade 2 strain, which has been reported in Thailand since 2022. That variant, in 98% of cases in the kingdom, is linked to sexual contact between gay and bisexual men.

European national in Thailand with suspected Clade 1b Monkeypox awaits test results with officials on alert

On Wednesday, Dr. Thongchai revealed that the suspected case concerns a 66-year-old European national who lives in Africa.

In short, he travelled from the locus of the disease there via a Middle Eastern country to Thailand. He arrived in the kingdom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14.

After that, on August 15, he began to suffer symptoms. In summary, he developed a fever and bumps on his skin. The traveller immediately attended a hospital in Bangkok. Medics there quickly suspected monkeypox.

However, a test for the Clade 2 strain prevalent in Thailand came back negative. After that, a second test for Clade 1b was inconclusive.

In the meantime, genetic tests using RT-PCR are being conducted. The Department of Disease Control expects to have conclusive results from this on Friday.

Thailand on alert as authorities trace contacts and assure public amid ongoing Monkeypox investigation

Meanwhile, the patient, who appears not to be suffering complications, is being monitored while a trace check is being conducted on anyone he may have come into contact with.

Certainly, this includes people who sat near the traveller on the flight to Thailand, which landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 6 p.m. on August 14. Dr. Thongchai explained to the press the purpose of the briefing.

“Although the test results of patients are not 100% yet, in order to control and prevent disease, we must quickly inform the public about the news because if the information starts to come out and people go to find the news themselves, it will be a big deal,” he said.

Finally, he explained that all contacts with the European would not be required to quarantine. Significantly, the threat from this disease is not as severe as the COVID-19 virus.

This disease is not as freely transmitted. For instance, the disease is only transmissible when the patient develops acute symptoms.

WHO underlines its concern over Monkeypox outbreak in Africa as it declares an international emergency

Indeed, on Tuesday, this aspect was underlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva.

A top official with the world body, Mr. Hans Kluge, emphasised to reporters that this monkeypox outbreak in Africa is certainly not another threat, similar to COVID-19. In short, it is far easier to contain.

At the same time, the world body had declared an international emergency. The announcement was made last week by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus under the International Health Regulations (2005).

