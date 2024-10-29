married-woman-recovers-valuable-diamond-ring-at-71-rai-municipal-dump-after-30-hours-of-searching

A Bangkok woman miraculously recovered her lost ฿400,000 diamond ring after a 30-hour search at the Nakhon Phanom Municipal dump. After accidentally tossing it in the rubbish, she organised volunteers and offered a ฿100,000 reward for its return.

A 36-year-old Bangkok woman living in Nakhon Phanom this week shared her miraculous recovery of a ฿400,000 diamond ring after she accidentally dumped it in a rubbish bag. Afterwards, the bag was disposed of at the Nakhon Phanom Municipal dump, which covers 71 rai of land. Offering a reward of ฿100,000 and organising a search with volunteers, she eventually found the ring herself—but not before searching for 30 long hours along with up to twenty other people, including site staff.

A 36-year-old Bangkok resident went online this week with a story to remember. On Wednesday in the Mueang area of Nakhon Phanom, Ms. Ning was routinely washing her hands.

At some point, she took off her diamond marriage ring and placed it safely in a tissue. However, despite this being a regular practice, she simply forgot. Later, she swept up the tissue paper with other waste and placed it in a rubbish bag. She then left the bag for the daily rubbish collection service.

Hours later, her nightmare began when she realised her ฿400,000 diamond ring was gone. Dread dawned when she quickly understood what had happened. However, she immediately set out to recover the situation and her ring.

Bangkok woman offers ฿100,000 reward after husband’s diamond ring lost at Nakhon Phanom city dump

Originally from Bangkok, Ms. Ning is living in Nakhon Phanom in the Nong Yat Subdistrict of the Mueang area of the municipality. Her husband is working on the Ban Phai-Maha Sarakham-Roi Et-Mukdahan-Nakhon Phanom railway line near Highway 22.

Meanwhile, Ms. Ning sprang into action and contacted local refuse disposal officials. She learned that the refuse disposal truck from her area had deposited its load at the local municipal dump, a 70-rai area staffed with dozens of local authority workers.

The Bangkok woman quickly decided to offer a reward. Indeed, she promised a reward of ฿100,000 to whoever found her ring. Many locals were happy to volunteer and help, alongside staff members at the local dump.

Ning launched a 30-hour search, keeping her diamond ring’s true value hidden from volunteers

Ms. Ning did not reveal that her lost ring contained a diamond or its true value. She simply told those involved that it was a valuable piece with sentimental worth.

A massive search of the municipal dump then began. Ms. Ning was guided by information from the workers on where recent loads had been dumped.

Finally, on Friday, after an exhaustive 30-hour search at the huge dump, a miracle occurred. Ms. Ning found the ring herself in a rubbish pile. On Sunday, she posted her story online.

Afterwards, it was viewed millions of times. The married woman said it was something she would remember for the rest of her life. She expressed her deep gratitude to all those who had come forward to help her.

