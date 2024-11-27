samart-on-hunger-strike-in-prison-over-arrest-and-subsequent-denial-of-bail-rejects-police-charges

Former Vice Minister Samart Jenchaijitwanit is on hunger strike after his arrest and bail denial over alleged money laundering tied to Icon Group. His lawyer will appeal while denying claims of extortion. Rumours of intervention by General Prawit have been dismissed.

A lawyer for the former Palang Pracharat Party figure jailed by the Criminal Court on Tuesday has revealed that he is on hunger strike. In short, an application is to be made to appeal the court’s decision on Tuesday to reject bail or temporary release for Mr. Samart Jenchaijitwanit. Meanwhile, a former political and military associate of Palang Pracharat Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan has come forward to deny rumours circulating about the former Deputy Prime Minister attempting to intervene on Tuesday on Mr. Samart’s behalf. “Certainly, such reports are false and ill-founded,” said General Wit Devahastin na Ayudhya on Wednesday. Indeed, General Wit suggested that Mr. Samart was not close at all to the former ruling party leader. Previously, in October, Mr. Samart had been removed from the Palang Pracharat Party after reports of his involvement in the affair first circulated.

Former Palang Pracharat Party deputy spokesman and Vice Minister of Justice in the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha has gone on hunger strike.

Mr. Samart Jenchaijitwanit was committed to Bangkok Remand Prison on Tuesday at 7 p.m. This followed a dramatic day at both the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) headquarters and the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok.

Ex Vice Minister and elderly mother brought before the Criminal Court on money laundering charges

During this drama, at one point, Mr. Samart’s 62-year-old mother urged intervention in the matter. Ms. Wilawan Phutthasamrit made an emotional appeal as she was taken from DSI headquarters and brought to court.

Earlier, the elderly woman had passed notes to reporters, essentially claiming both she and her son were being bullied.

Firstly, there was a complaint about not being able to address the media, and secondly, the basis for the charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

At length, both Mr. Samart and his mother were given 15 days by Department of Special Investigation (DSI) investigators to account for ฿3 million in payments linked to the Icon Group public fraud investigation.

It is understood that ฿2.5 million was for Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul of the Icon Group and another Icon Group figure, “Boss Peter.”

On Wednesday, Police Lieutenant Colonel Naruphol Ruangsang, a lawyer assisting Mr. Samart, visited him in prison. Afterwards, he confirmed that his client was refusing food.

He declared that Mr. Samart had begun his hunger strike in Chiang Rai on Monday after he was detained by Region 5 police. The lawyer pointed out that Mr. Samart had offered to immediately surrender to the police on Monday, after learning about the arrest warrant.

Department of Special Investigation (DSI) raids home of ex-Palang Pracharat figure over Icon fraud case

Police Lieutenant Colonel Naruphol questioned why Mr. Samart and his mother were not properly summoned to explain the financial trail linked to her bank account.

In particular, regarding reports of ฿100 million in transactions, he stated these monies had no connection to the case at hand. The lawyer claimed that these money trails dated back to 2021, well before any controversy arose over the Icon Group.

Furthermore, the lawyer explained Mr. Samart’s links with Boss Paul’s lawyer, Mr. Witthayu Kaengngan. The latter was present when Mr. Samart was questioned by DSI officers on Monday evening.

This occurred after he disembarked from an AirAsia flight from Chiang Rai. Essentially, Mr. Witthayu is aware of the facts of this matter, particularly that there was no question of Mr. Samart extorting money from Boss Paul.

In short, he had been requested by Mr. Samart to confirm that there was no audio clip or basis for such speculation.

On Wednesday, Police Lieutenant Colonel Naruphol suggested that Mr. Samart may have to request an extension of 15 days to 30 days to properly respond to DSI investigators regarding the money trail.

General Wit denies claims General Prawit intervened in the Icon Group controversy

In the meantime, General Wit Devahastin na Ayudhya, a former political and military figure, spoke to the controversy. General Wit is a close associate of General Prawit Wongsuwan. On Wednesday in Bangkok, rumours swirled. They were linked to controversial remarks made by former Palang Pracharat Party Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka.

Mr. Sira is a former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs. He suggested that an individual associated with the National Forests Foundation had tried on Tuesday to intervene to assist Mr. Samart with the police.

General Prawit is the leader of the Palang Pracharat Party. Formerly, he was Deputy Prime Minister with responsibility for security. In addition, he is a former army chief. After that, he served as deputy chairman of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), the last junta.

Reports have suggested that Mr. Samart was close to the elderly party leader. Certainly, on Wednesday, General Wit dismissed such reports. Furthermore, the removal of Mr. Samart from the political party in October was reportedly ordered by General Prawit. It was explained that the party leader was concerned for the public over the Icon Group scandal.

General Wit insists there is no close connection between Mr. Samart and General Prawit

In short, General Wit told reporters that General Prawit is a person with a kindly disposition. In particular, he likes to help those who seek him out. At the same time, he often gave little thought to their designs or character. The former military officer said he knew General Prawit since they served together a long time ago in Sa Kaeo. He even pointed out that General Prawit had previously scolded Mr. Samart.

“From my experience, Mr. Samart doesn’t have any close connection with anyone in the foundation,” said General Wit. “That person was just trying to hog the spotlight by associating with Brother Pom.”

Indeed, General Wit was aghast at reports that General Prawit feared exposure by Mr. Samart.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Naruphol confirmed an appeal against the Criminal Court’s decision to deny bail to Mr. Samart. He said it would be submitted on Thursday.

In the meantime, his client would continue his hunger strike, demanding his rights, along with others similarly imprisoned. “Mr. Samart said that he loves justice. If he loses his life in prison, it will be a death dedicated to the justice of Thailand,” he explained.

Samart challenges money laundering charges and denies any basis for extortion allegations

At the same time, Mr. Samart questions the basis for the money laundering charges against him. Firstly, he asks what the underlying crime is, given that no wrongdoing has yet been proven against the Icon Group. Secondly, he rejected any basis for extortion, which he believes the case was initially about.