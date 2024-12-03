Elite Bangkok police sting busts Chinese predator who raped and blackmailed student. Lured to a hotel by undercover officers using psychological profiling, the suspect was arrested. Shocking footage of victims, including young women, found on his phone.

The undercover arrest of a suspected Chinese sex offender on Monday night in Bangkok has gone viral online. It came following a psychological analysis of the suspect by an elite detective unit of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. They sought to track down a 33-year-old Chinese man who sadistically raped a young first-year college student on November 19th. The perpetrator, identified as Mr. Su Xing Rui, was lured to a sex rendezvous using a female police officer as a decoy. However, the cagey suspect insisted on meeting a male swinger before the encounter. At length, this was an undercover detective dressed as a wrestler. However, the hotel room rendezvous saw police under the bed, in wardrobes and on the balcony ready to swoop.

Thailand is currently enjoying a boom in its lucrative foreign tourism trade. Certainly, China remains a top market for the country. However, among the thousands of Chinese visitors, there have been many with criminal intentions. At the same time, many also come to prey on unsuspecting Thai women.

The boss of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division (CSD) on Tuesday called for any potential victims of a suspected Chinese rapist to urgently come forward.

He was speaking after an elite detective squad apprehended another sexual crime suspect.

At length, this refers to the team of Inspector Jae, or Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanpirasit Chulphiphob. The latest arrest by the team was avidly watched on social media. This came after officers used a decoy to lure their suspect to the point of arrest.

Viral arrest video of Chinese suspect spreads as Bangkok police track down elite criminal unit’s target

On Monday night, online fans shared a short video of the arrest thousands of times. The Metropolitan Police Bureau had earlier secured an arrest warrant for Chinese national Su Xing Rui.

The warrant related to the rape of an 18-year-old Thai student at a prestigious college in the Phayathai area of the city on Tuesday evening, November 19.

Previously, the victim, a student at a renowned establishment in the central Pathumwan area of Bangkok, encountered the 33-year-old at the famous MBK Shopping Centre, also in the same district. The man approached her as a tourist. The young woman later told police that she responded positively to him to test her Chinese, as she was studying the language.

Later, she ended up at the Chinese man’s hotel in the nearby Phaya Thai area. In short, the Chinese man sadistically raped her. Additionally, he surreptitiously filmed the encounter with a hidden camera connected to his smartphone.

The offender also tied the young woman up with a cord he carried.

Chinese suspect blackmails Thai student after rape, threatening to bring another man to next rendezvous

The 18-year-old went home in turmoil. Afterwards, her nightmare worsened when Mr. Su contacted her again. He blackmailed her with a clandestine video showing her naked. He demanded she meet him again and proposed even more deviant sexual activities. Furthermore, he suggested he would bring another man to the rendezvous.

Overwrought, the young woman told her family. In turn, they took the college student to Phayathai Police Station, where a formal complaint was lodged.

The case was handed to Inspector Jae’s crack team. Certainly, this year, this police unit has specialised in tackling sexual offences not only in Bangkok but also in other areas of the country.

After questioning the 18-year-old, police sought and obtained an arrest warrant for the rape suspect. However, his lifestyle in Thailand made him unpredictable. In particular, he moved addresses frequently.

Bangkok police employ psychological profiling to uncover suspect’s deviant sexual preferences

Indeed, the Metropolitan Police Bureau team consulted with a psychologist and suspect profile expert. In short, they were told the perpetrator had an “NTR” sexual compulsion.

This is based on the Japanese word “netorare,” which means the person is turned on by cuckoldry — in brief, deriving a thrill from stealing another person’s partner.

The condition is broken down into “netori,” meaning stealing another person’s love partner. At the same time, the alternative “netorase” simply refers to swinging or the sharing of partners.

Therefore, the strategy proposed was to “lure the tiger from his cave,” as police put it this week. Therefore, an attractive female police officer made contact with Mr. Su. However, the feral Chinese pervert was initially coy. Eventually, he demanded the decoy find a male partner for a swinging threesome. He would meet this actor first.

This culminated on Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Bureau team designated Police Lieutenant Polawat Nakthamya to star in the intervention. The young officer donned a wrestling suit with a mask to rendezvous with Mr. Su.

The agreed location was an upmarket hotel on the Phetchaburi Road. The time was set for 7:30 p.m. Before that, six detectives, including Inspector Jae, hid in the hotel room. Officers crammed into wardrobes, under the bed, and on the balcony.

Bangkok sting operation leads to arrest of Chinese suspect lured by undercover officer in wrestling disguise

At length, the suspect arrived. Undeniably, he appeared furtive. A sixth sense told him something was wrong. However, after he entered the room, Police Lieutenant Polawat asked him his name. When he said, “Su,” the officer responded with “Hee Hee Hee, Hee Hee Hee,” after putting on his mask.

That was the trigger. In turn, the detectives, led by Inspector Jae, stormed the room. They forced the culprit onto the bed, handcuffed him and placed him under arrest.

However, the Chinese man immediately rejected the charges. Furthermore, he expressed shock at being arrested.

“I am extremely shocked. Plus, before I was arrested, I had taken a lot of energy drinks. I wore it around my neck, which is the device used during sex. As for the legal case, I do not accept it. I deny it and will not give any information. Right now, I am travelling in Thailand. I did not come to do any scamming business.”

Police interrogation reveals hidden sexual footage of victims, including evidence of upskirting young women

After that, the detectives interrogated the suspect in the hotel bedroom. Additionally, they accessed his smartphone. Certainly, they found sexual clips, including some of the young student and many other women.

Furthermore, police found clear and compelling evidence that their suspect had been engaged in upskirting schoolgirls and young women throughout Bangkok.

The suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

Later, the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) commander, Police Major General Theeradej Thumsuthee, told reporters that the Chinese man was a potential danger to Thai women in the capital. Undoubtedly, he felt there were other victims, which is why he made his public appeal.

