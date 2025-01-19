Two foreign tourists, a Canadian and an American, tragically die at Phuket’s Electric Picnic Music Festival. Both lost consciousness and were later confirmed dead. Drug use is suspected, with autopsies and toxicology tests ordered amid ongoing police investigations.

Two foreign tourists, a Canadian and an American national, died on Saturday evening in Phuket. Both were attending the Electric Daisy Carnival event on the holiday island. Autopsies and drug tests have been ordered on the remains of the deceased. It comes with police confirming no sign of physical injuries. However, the friends of the American deceased told officers that they believed he died from a marijuana overdose.

Two foreign tourists died on Saturday night at an international music festival in Phuket. The two separate incidents occurred just hours apart, with both visitors appearing to suffer from shock or sudden failure.

The two men, a Canadian and an American lost consciousness during the event. Both were given medical attention by first aid teams before being transported to Thalang Hospital where they subsequently died.

Earlier, police in Phuket had reportedly beefed up security for the event. It is said that a police investigation is underway.

Canadian tourist dies after losing consciousness at Electric Daisy Carnival in Phuket music festival

At 9:26 pm on Saturday, Police Lieutenant Kraisorn Boonprasop, the deputy investigation chief of Thalang Police Station, briefed reporters. He confirmed that a reveller at the Electric Daisy Carnival Thailand 2025 had lost consciousness and been removed to hospital.

The major event, featuring advanced lighting and modern music, took place at the Boat Avenue Lakefront, specifically in the Cherngtalay subdistrict. The foreign tourist passed away after efforts to revive him in hospital failed.

The police officer indicated that the man was 28 years old, Sharfaraz Maqbul Ahmed, a Canadian national. Particularly, police revealed that Mr. Ahmed’s body showed no outward signs of injury. Similarly, there was no evidence of a wound, assault, or physical violence.

Police Lieutenant Kraisorn told reporters that when found by rescue volunteers at the event, Mr. Ahmed had a pulse. Later, doctors tried to resuscitate him by stimulating his heart, but they failed and he passed away.

Toxicology tests ordered on remains of deceased tourists after sudden collapse at Phuket music event

Afterwards, police investigators requested toxicology tests on the remains for alcohol and drugs. Furthermore, a full autopsy was ordered, to take place at Vachira Phuket Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Institute in central Phuket.

Later, at 12:30 am or earlier on Sunday morning, Police Lieutenant Kraisorn updated reporters on another death at the music event. A second attendee had been earlier transported to Thalang Hospital. Similarly, no signs of outward injuries or violence were found on the body.

Therefore, police ordered additional tests and a further autopsy. Police Lieutenant Kraisorn identified the deceased person as a 32-year-old American, Mr. Minh Nguyen Quang Phan.

The American had lost consciousness and was taken to Thalang Hospital at approximately 11:35 pm. Again, doctors tried to revive the patient, but he died. Friends of the second deceased person suggested to police that he had suffered from a marijuana overdose.

Police investigate second tourist death in Phuket after jet ski collision kills one Chinese tourist and injures another

The news from Phuket comes just days after a Chinese tourist died on the holiday island. Two men were seriously injured after colliding on jet skis. Both were rushed to hospital, where one died. A third Chinese tourist, a woman, who was with them, was left uninjured.

Reports from the scene suggest that the jet skis collided with each other.

The accident occurred after 1:45 pm on Tuesday, January 14. Significantly, it was not reported in Thai media but was reported on Chinese news outlets like CCTV. This came after the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok was notified.

It was reported that a police investigation into the incident is underway.

Before that, on Monday, January 13th, 33 Chinese nationals were rescued when a catamaran sank off Racha Island in north Phuket. At the same time, 5 Thai crew members were also taken to safety.

