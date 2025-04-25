Two foreign tourists were found dead in separate Phuket hotels within hours. A 52-year-old Swede died in his locked room, likely in his sleep. Later, another man was found dead from a suspected chronic illness. Police await autopsy results and continue probing.

A 52-year-old Swede was found dead in his hotel bedroom in Patong, Phuket, on Wednesday. A cleaning woman at the hotel noticed him unresponsive through a window and later entered the room. Later on the same busy day, emergency responders visited another hotel, this time on Bidekabgla Road. There, they found another dead tourist who had passed away from a chronic disease. At this time, police have not released the identities, but autopsies are being conducted on both remains at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

A 52-year-old Swedish tourist was found dead in his hotel room in Patong on Wednesday, April 23. The discovery triggered a police investigation into the cause of death. Patong Police received the alert at around 12:58pm. Officers arrived at the scene promptly. The hotel, a small property on Thaweewong Road, is close to the beachfront in central Patong. Emergency responders were also dispatched. The response team included a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation.



The Swedish man had been staying alone at the hotel since April 10. Police confirmed there were no signs of forced entry. Moreover, they found no evidence of violence or a struggle inside the room.

Swedish tourist found dead in locked hotel room after housekeeper notices unchanging position on bed

The man’s body was discovered lying on his side on the bed. His position appeared undisturbed. According to police, the room was locked from the inside when staff approached.



A hotel housekeeper was the first to raise the alarm. She told police the guest was a regular drinker. He frequently consumed alcohol in his room and often kept to himself. Initially, she knocked to clean the room but got no answer. When she returned later, she peered through the window. The man was still lying on the bed, unchanged in position.



Eventually, around midday, she entered the room. At that point, she realised the man had died. She then notified the hotel manager, who called the police.



Police checked CCTV footage for more details. It showed the tourist returning alone to his room at around 9:44 pm on Monday night, April 22. No one else entered after him.

Police say man likely died in his sleep as forensics continue and embassy helps contact family

Based on the evidence, officials estimate the man died between 6am and 8am the following morning. That means he likely died in his sleep or soon after waking.



Some personal medication was found in the room. However, police have not yet confirmed what kind or how much was present.



Forensic experts are continuing to examine the room. Meanwhile, a full post-mortem will be carried out at Vachira Phuket Hospital. This is to determine the precise cause of death.



Importantly, police stated that the Swedish Embassy has been informed. Embassy officials are now assisting in contacting the man’s family and managing follow-up procedures.



Later the same day, a second incident was reported. At around 11:50pm, Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers were called to another hotel in Patong. This one was located on Soi Saensabai, a short walk from Bangla Road.

Another tourist found dead in Patong hotel, cause believed to be chronic illness but unconfirmed

Inside a guest room, they found the body of another foreign tourist. The man had died earlier that evening, according to the initial report.



The foundation’s brief statement said the man “died in the room due to chronic disease.”

However, police have yet to confirm that diagnosis. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

No personal details have been released so far. The nationality, age, and identity of the second man remain unknown. Police have also not confirmed whether he had any known medical conditions.

Although these two deaths happened on the same day, police say there is no connection between the cases. Still, both incidents have drawn attention to tourist safety and health monitoring in hotels.

Police urge hotels to check on guests and report health concerns amid packed high season in Phuket

Thailand, and especially Phuket, continues to receive high numbers of foreign visitors. Many hotels are operating near capacity even though it is the low season.

As a result, officials are urging hotel staff to remain vigilant. When guests are unwell or unresponsive, staff should act quickly and notify authorities. Early intervention, they say, can save lives.

Police are also reminding tourists to inform hotels of any medical conditions. Guests travelling alone are advised to keep emergency contact details easily accessible.

Moreover, rescue foundations like Kusoldharm have asked accommodation providers to report unusual behaviour or prolonged isolation. This is especially important if alcohol or prescription medication is involved.

Investigations ongoing and autopsy results pending as police prepare follow-up with families and embassies

Further details on both cases are expected after autopsy results. For now, police are treating each case as a separate and isolated incident.

The investigation into the Swedish man’s death remains active. Authorities will continue to gather evidence and speak with hotel staff.

Once all information is confirmed and next of kin have been contacted, police say more updates will follow. Until then, officials are focused on completing medical evaluations and supporting affected families.

