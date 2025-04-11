73 year old American expat commits suicide at his home in Patpong, Phuket using gas and a plastic bag

American expat, Martin Neilgrego, was found dead in his Patong home, Phuket, after using gas from his cooker and a plastic bag to take his life. Neighbours raised the alarm after noticing his motionless body. Police are investigating the death.

A 73-year-old American took his own life on either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning in the Patong area of Phuket. Neighbours on Wednesday evening noticed his motionless body. Afterwards, one curious local called out to Mr Martin Neilgrego. On receiving no response, she investigated and discovered that he was deceased. The American had killed himself using gas from his cooker and a plastic bag.

An elderly American man used a cooking gas feed and a plastic bag to commit suicide in the Patong area of Phuket this week. 73-year-old Martin Neilgrego was previously seen by neighbours motionless in his home. This was on Wednesday and later caused one neighbour to call emergency services.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rapiphan Chumtham of Patong Police Station told reporters that his team was notified at 6:35 pm. After that, they summoned rescue workers from the Kusontham Foundation to attend the scene.

Forensic police called to the scene as full investigation begins into the suspected suicide of an American man

At the same time, forensic officers from Patong Police Station were also ordered in by Assistant Superintendent Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat. This is because a full criminal investigation will be carried out into the death. In the meantime, it does look like the American took his own life.

At length, he had inhaled the gas from his cooker while denying himself oxygen with an affixed plastic bag. The American was lying motionless on the floor beside his desk. The location of Mr Neilgrego’s home was Soi Na Nai 9, in the famed Patong area of Kathu in Phuket.

From an initial inspection, medical experts were said to be satisfied that it was suicide. However, an autopsy will certainly be conducted at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Neighbours found body after up to 24 hours with local woman raising alarm following failed attempts to call

The same experts estimated that Mr Neilgrego had been dead for between 12 to 24 hours before neighbours raised the alarm. Later, it was learned that a woman identified as Ms. Buarian raised the alarm. At length, she had noticed the inert body but then tried to call out to the American.

She previously shouted to call out to him, but there was no response. “When I checked, I realised he had died,” she told reporters.

This is the second fatality involving an American this week in Phuket. On Sunday, April 6th, in the early hours, a young 22-year-old American collapsed. The man from Washington State in America started vomiting.

Second American death in Phuket after a 22-year-old tourist collapsed and later died following a night out

Earlier, he had been out in Phuket partying with his girlfriend who quickly summoned emergency services. However, he died later at Vachira Hospital in Phuket. Afterwards, the incident was reported to Phuket Police Station at approximately 7 am.

An investigation into the death is ongoing by police. The name of the young man was not revealed out of sensitivity to his family in the United States. Police later confirmed that foul play was not suspected in the young man’s demise.

The US Embassy in Bangkok was notified of both deaths to liaise with the families involved.

