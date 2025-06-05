Thai ministers met U.S. trade czar Jamieson Greer in Paris as pressure mounts to avoid a crippling 36% tariff hike on Thai exports by July 8. Talks may restart within weeks after months of silence, with new proposals on tech, agriculture and investment.

A Thai minister attending the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) meeting in Paris met with senior U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday. Following the meeting, Thai officials reported that negotiations with the United States—based on proposals already submitted in writing—are expected to begin shortly. Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa revealed he has been working closely on the issue with U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Godec in Bangkok. Nevertheless, concern remains that Thailand has yet to formally engage in trade negotiations with Washington, especially compared to regional peers such as Vietnam and Indonesia. However, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan described his meeting in Paris with Greer as “an important step.” At the same time, Maris characterized his discussions with the U.S. trade official, a key figure in the Trump administration, as “constructive.”

Senior Thai officials met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday in Paris to restart long-stalled trade talks. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting. It marked the first direct contact in months. Both sides are now under intense pressure, as Trump-era tariffs are set to rise sharply on July 8.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan led the Thai delegation. They jointly reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to return to the table. The stakes are high. Currently, Thai goods face a 10% U.S. tariff. If no deal is reached by July 8, that rate will soar to 36%.

Maris said he raised the issue personally with Greer. The two had a “brief but constructive” exchange. According to Maris, Greer welcomed Thailand’s intent to resume talks.

Thai side signals readiness while Greer welcomes talks and a potential deal before tariffs increase on July 8

He also confirmed that Pichai Chunhavajira—who doubles as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister—would lead the Thai negotiation team.

Importantly, this marks the first sign of movement after weeks of silence. Maris added that he has also been in regular contact with U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Godec. While details remain limited, Thai officials believe negotiations could restart within weeks. A date is now being discussed.

Greer, a seasoned trade lawyer, helped shape Trump’s original reciprocal tariff policy. He remains deeply involved in the process as lead negotiator. His meeting with the Thai team signals a possible thaw, though tensions remain.

Earlier, in April, Thailand abruptly cancelled two planned trade meetings with the United States. Both were set for dates that month and neither was rescheduled. Observers were left in the dark, as Bangkok gave no formal explanation.

However, Western sources suspect the cancellations were politically motivated. Washington has voiced growing concern over recent human rights issues. These included the forced return of Uyghur refugees to China on February 27. Another issue was the brief jailing of American academic Paul Chambers under Thailand’s royal defamation law.

After cancelled April meetings, thaw begins as Greer and Thai ministers prepare to resume formal talks

Despite the tension, Commerce Minister Mr. Pichai said talks with Greer were forward-looking. He met Greer separately during the OECD event on June 3–4. According to Pichai, both sides agreed to work quickly. He said the Thai team is now refining proposals to present in full.

Pichai said his team has been in quiet contact with U.S. trade staff since late 2024. However, until now, no breakthrough has occurred. “We’re ready to move forward,” Pichai said. “This was an important step.”

He outlined key points that Thailand will bring to the table. These include higher Thai purchases of American agricultural goods and advanced technology. Additionally, Thailand plans to expand its direct investment in the U.S.

In exchange, Bangkok is asking for tariff relief and a modernized trade framework. The goal, Pichai said, is to build a strategic economic partnership with long-term benefits. Thailand wants to position itself as a trusted U.S. ally in Asia.

Encouragingly, U.S. officials appear receptive. Greer reportedly praised Thailand’s readiness and said he expects formal talks soon. Pichai also cited support from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. According to him, Bessent expressed appreciation for Thailand’s serious intent.

Pichai outlines proposals including tech, agriculture, and U.S. investment in a bid to ease tariff pressure

After months of drift, the tone has shifted. Thai negotiators now believe they can reach a deal before the deadline. Still, time is tight. The July 8 cutoff leaves just four weeks to finalize an agreement.

The stakes are even higher when viewed regionally. India, Indonesia and Vietnam are nearing deals of their own with Washington. Meanwhile, Cambodia—once considered a minor player—is reportedly ahead of Thailand in the process. If talks stall again, Bangkok risks falling behind its neighbours.

The Paris meeting was part of a broader push by Thailand to deepen international engagement. Although not a full OECD member, Thailand is seeking closer ties with the group. Maris used the visit to press for long-term accession to the OECD.

He said he would meet with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann to outline Thailand’s reform roadmap. Maris believes Thailand can bridge the gap between developed and developing economies. That message was shared repeatedly throughout his Paris trip.

Thailand pushes OECD accession as talks with Greer revive hopes of catching up to peers in landing a deal

Still, he acknowledged some OECD standards are difficult for middle-income countries to meet immediately. Nevertheless, Thailand aims to rise to the challenge. Maris said the country would push reforms in trade, transparency and digital governance.

The Thai delegation emphasized that the tariff issue is part of a larger transformation. Both Maris and Pichai described Thailand’s ambition to become a rule-abiding, progressive partner on the global stage.

According to them, securing a trade deal with the U.S. is just the beginning. It would also open doors to stronger ties with other OECD members. They pointed to Europe, Japan and Canada as future partners.

For now, however, the clock is ticking. Thai exports in agriculture, electronics, and manufacturing could suffer deeply if U.S. tariffs rise. Many small and mid-size firms are especially vulnerable. Industry groups have warned of layoffs and lost competitiveness if no deal is reached.

Thailand frames trade push as reform milestone as tariff deadline nears and risks to valuable US exports mount

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce estimates that the higher tariffs could cost exporters over $2.5 billion annually. The most exposed sectors include auto parts, food processing, and electrical components. If the 36% tariff is applied, it would effectively price many Thai products out of the U.S. market.

Officials said follow-up meetings are already being planned. They hope to announce a negotiation timeline by mid-June. Thailand will continue submitting revised trade proposals and investment offers to the U.S. side in the coming days.

While differences remain, momentum has returned. After months of tension, both sides now appear ready to talk. What happens over the next month will determine whether Thailand avoids a major trade setback—or slides into economic limbo.

