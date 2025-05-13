PM Paetongtarn confirms her father Thaksin will be in court on June 13th. Trade proposals sent to the US

PM Paetongtarn says Thaksin will appear in court on June 13 to explain his health. She confirms Thailand sent trade proposals to the US, calling his blocked Trump meeting a lost opportunity. Visa and Uyghur issues may still be stalling talks with Washington.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday told reporters that her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, would appear in court in person on June 13. On that date, the Supreme Court for Political Office Holders is scheduled to consider matters related to his imprisonment following his sentencing on August 22, 2023. Ms Paetongtarn also commented on Thailand’s ongoing efforts to engage with the United States in tariff negotiations. She described her father’s inability to travel to Qatar this week as a missed opportunity. However, she revealed that Thailand has already submitted proposals to the United States for consideration. In the meantime, she said she would continue pursuing people-to-people dialogue. The development comes as even Cambodia has now established direct ties with the world’s leading economic superpower, while Thailand appears to have been left at the back of the queue.

Tuesday’s press conference after the Cabinet meeting at Government House allowed the press to grill the Prime Minister. Top of the agenda was the forthcoming Constitutional Court investigation into former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s imprisonment.

After being sentenced to eight years, the former Prime Minister only spent a few hours at the medical facility of the Bangkok Remand Prison. Afterwards, he was whisked away to the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital in Bangkok.

Following a pardon and parole, Mr Thaksin was released on licence in February 2024.

Paetongtarn defends Thaksin’s health as court date looms and suspensions hit prison medical staff

During the exchange with them, Paetongtarn revealed Thaksin would appear in court on June 13. Indeed, she said he would be there to explain his medical condition personally. She insisted he had a long-standing history of illness. For instance, he previously suffered from COVID-19, which seriously affected his health.

At length, the PM made it clear that her father was critically ill. She defended his stated condition despite the Medical Council’s resolution last Thursday against three treating doctors.

Two were suspended and one was censured over reports that the former Prime Minister was ‘critically ill’.

In particular, on the first night of his incarceration. These are understood to be the Corrections Department medics responsible for his dramatic transfer from prison. Thaksin ended up in the more comfortable and luxurious surroundings of the Police General Hospital.

Prime Minister denies involvement in hospital saga and insists illness began before she took office

Asked whether political attacks were behind the renewed scrutiny, on Tuesday the PM said facts were being distorted. In addition, she clarified she had no control over the events at the hospital. She reminded reporters that the 14th-floor saga occurred months before she took office. “How could I interfere? I had no power at that time,” she said.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn told reporters that her father was ill before he even arrived back in Thailand on August 22nd, 2024. Furthermore, the case had nothing to do with her as Prime Minister. She assumed office months after her father’s imprisonment term had ended and even after he was paroled.

She said Thaksin’s illness could be medically explained. Significantly, it was consistent with records of treatment overseas. According to her, the situation had caused lasting stress on her family, especially since the August 22nd 2023 verdict to jail her father.

Ms Paetongtarn also commented on the court’s decisions last week—both on Thursday and subsequently on appeal on Saturday—not to grant Mr Thaksin permission to visit Qatar.

Thaksin blocked from meeting Trump in Qatar as Thailand makes quiet push for US trade deal revival

The former premier had plans to meet US President Donald Trump on his visit to Qatar during his Middle Eastern trip.

The President on Tuesday was in Saudi Arabia but is due later in Qatar. Among other things, he will sign a deal for a new Boeing Air Force One paid for by the emirate. It is part of a large order for planes valued at $13 billion.

She confirmed this was Thaksin’s personal initiative. At the same time, she said it was a missed opportunity to engage directly with influential figures abroad.

Sources close to Mr Thaksin said on Sunday that an appeal court had again dismissed his petition to leave Thailand. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister revealed that Thailand sent a written proposal to US negotiators last week. The hiatus in Thailand’s negotiations with the United States is becoming more visible and hard to ignore.

Paetongtarn added that the country had offered to import more US goods—corn, energy, and electronics—to ease trade tensions. She also noted that Thai firms were being encouraged to invest in the US.

This week, even Cambodia has engaged in negotiations with US trade representatives in Washington, DC, while Thailand appears to have fallen behind in the queue. There is growing speculation of an obstacle to the talks.

Missed Trump meeting seen as diplomatic loss as US talks stall and new proposals to Washington

This comes after reports that negotiations scheduled for April 23rd were disrupted by last-minute messaging. It is thought that representatives from the US Embassy in Washington, DC, passed on new requirements from the American trade team.

Reporters asked whether former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s failure to travel to Qatar to meet Donald Trump was a missed opportunity for Thailand. The Prime Minister responded, “How should I put it?”

She explained that Thaksin might have connected directly with someone close to the US President. This, she admitted, could have opened doors.

She added that there would have been a clear benefit in speaking with a contact trusted by the US administration. Therefore, not having that chance meant Thailand possibly lost a strategic diplomatic moment.

“If we had the opportunity to speak directly, it would have made everything easier,” she said.

She went on to stress that, at any level of diplomacy, direct dialogue often makes a difference. “Every circle,” she explained, “functions better when we speak to the real person in charge.”

Moreover, she noted that both Thaksin and Trump had met before. “When he was the first president,” she said, “they talked and knew each other.” That existing relationship, in her view, could have made current talks smoother.

PM unsure on US visa ban over Uyghurs but says diplomacy with Washington remains open and active

So, if Thaksin had met Trump or someone from his inner circle, it would likely have benefited Thailand. “It’s a pity,” she concluded, “because such chances are rare and valuable.”

Meanwhile, reporters asked about a previous US policy restricting visas for Thai officials over the Uyghur deportation case. They wanted to know whether this measure had been lifted.

The Prime Minister said she wasn’t certain. “I’ll check on it,” she promised. “I’m not sure whether it has been lifted or not.”

She emphasised that no one had raised the matter with her recently. Still, she believed such restrictions should no longer be in place.

“Really, there shouldn’t be any problems,” she said. “Normally, everyone can talk to each other. Nothing is being blocked.”

She added that, in general, diplomatic communication between the two countries remains open and functional. However, she admitted that she had not personally felt any impact from the visa issue.

For now, she said she would follow up with her team to confirm whether Thai officials are still subject to any restrictions.

Uyghur deportation resurfaces as an issue despite earlier assurance given to US before end of February flight

After that, the dropping of charges against American-Canadian Paul Chambers was seen as a step towards commencing these talks. Now, media reports suggest the problem is the deportation of 40 Uyghur Muslims to China on February 27th. This came after assurances to the United States in January 2025 that no such move was contemplated.

Later, it was revealed that when that assurance was made to the United States, a National Security Council group had already given the green light for the deportation. As Prime Minister, Ms Paetongtarn is the Chair of that powerful government agency.

Justice Minister Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong also weighed in on the Thaksin 14th-floor hospital treatment controversy. He said he had not yet seen the Medical Council’s report. However, he was confident the Ministry of Justice had acted lawfully. If the prison hospital lacked the capacity to treat Thaksin, then it was legal to move him to an external facility like the Police General Hospital.

Justice Minister defends Thaksin’s transfer and says the law allows hospital treatment under detention status

He explained that the 2017 Corrections Act allowed for such transfers and that any hospital used for treatment remained a place of detention under surveillance.

As for public concerns about negligence, Thawee stated that appeals could be made to independent bodies like the National Anti-Corruption Commission. He reiterated that the Constitution safeguarded prisoner rights, especially in medical emergencies.

While political activist Ruangkrai Leekijwattana had filed a complaint accusing Thawee of wrongdoing, the minister maintained his confidence in the legal process and pointed to his compliance with both old and new laws.

Finally, Paetongtarn dismissed claims that the Medical Council had confirmed Thaksin was not critically ill. She argued the matter remained unresolved and required further clarification, not political exploitation.

