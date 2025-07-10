Top Queensland lawyer Christopher Saines, 43, found dead in Koh Samui massage parlour. Police suspect cocaine but see no foul play. He was last seen barefoot, beer in hand. Family mourns devoted father ahead of his 44th birthday as autopsy and toxicology tests continue.

Thai police on Ko Samui made it clear Wednesday they do not suspect foul play in the death of a prominent Queensland lawyer. Early Monday, the 43-year-old arrived at a local massage shop, beer in hand. After his massage, he asked to be left alone—and fell asleep. Hours later, staff at Siam Touch Massage parlour found him dead. Authorities are now probing a white powder found in his personal effects. It is believed to be cocaine.

Christopher Saines, a respected Queensland lawyer and CEO, was found dead in a Koh Samui massage parlour on Monday morning. He was only 43 years old. The news has shocked his family, colleagues and the wider legal community down under.

Police discovered Saines unresponsive at Siam Touch Massage Parlour at around 6 am. It is believed he left a nearby villa around midnight. His wife, Chantho, and their two young children stayed at the villa during this time.

Authorities say initial inquiries suggest he died from heart failure. Moreover, police are not treating the death as suspicious. Lieutenant Colonel Phumaret Inkong spoke to the media about the case.

Police reveal white powder found in lawyer’s pocket as part of ongoing Koh Samui death investigation

He revealed that officers found a small ziplock bag containing a white powder in Saines’ trouser pocket. The substance is suspected to be cocaine but has yet to be confirmed. It is currently being sent for laboratory testing. “Although we presume it is an illegal drug, we cannot confirm until tests return,” Inkong said.

According to reports, Saines paid ฿400 (approximately AUD $19) for a one-hour traditional oil massage. Furthermore, police confirmed he arrived barefoot and carrying a can of beer. This was captured on CCTV footage outside the parlour, as no cameras exist inside.

A masseuse named Premyupa, aged 47, described Saines’ visit to local media. She said he came alone and was walking barefoot when he arrived. After the massage, he asked to lie down and rest. She left him for some time, but later heard him snoring.

Premyupa last heard Saines snoring at about 4 am. However, when she checked again around 6 am, she found him cold and unresponsive. Emergency services were called and arrived shortly after, but were unable to revive him.

Police find lawyer dead in private room with no signs of struggle or foul play after massage session

Police and medics found Saines lying horizontally on a narrow bed in a private upstairs room. His legs dangled off the side. Significantly, there was no foam around his mouth, and no signs of physical struggle were found.

Lieutenant Colonel Inkong confirmed the masseuse had no injuries. “The massage proceeded normally without incident,” he said. Although the parlour offers sexual services, police found no evidence suggesting foul play.

Meanwhile, Saines’ family has now spoken publicly about their grief. They described the tragedy as “incredibly painful” and expressed their “unimaginable sorrow.” A statement released by the family and his law firm on Tuesday paid tribute to the late lawyer.

“Christopher was deeply loved,” the statement began. “He brought light to those around him.” Importantly, the family highlighted that he leaves behind his devoted wife and two young children.

Family and law firm pay tribute to the lawyer recalled as a devoted father and remarkable family man

They added, “He was a remarkable father and a dedicated family man.” The firm said Christopher had already made a profound impact through his career achievements. “He lived with passion, drive and purpose,” they noted.

Saines’ wife, Chantho, works as a manager at GLG Legal in Brisbane, where Christopher served as chief executive. It is also understood that his brother holds a senior position at the same firm.

The family revealed they had travelled to Thailand ahead of Christopher’s 44th birthday, which falls on July 18. They planned to celebrate the occasion while on the island.

Local police told the media that Saines’ death appears to be due to heart failure. However, they are awaiting autopsy and toxicology results for further confirmation. These tests may take several days, but will be expedited where possible.

Authorities conduct thorough investigations as autopsy and toxicology tests continue on lawyer’s death

The lawyer’s body was transported to Surat Thani Hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities have assured the public that they are conducting a thorough investigation.

No suspicious circumstances have been identified. “There were no signs of physical struggle or foul play,” Lieutenant Colonel Inkong confirmed. “We will release information as soon as we have more details.”

This tragedy echoes the death of Australian cricket star Shane Warne on Koh Samui in March 2022. While the circumstances differ, both incidents have renewed attention on Australians travelling abroad.

Death of lawyer follows high-profile Australian celebrity’s passing on Koh Samui, raising safety concerns

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted but has yet to issue a public statement regarding Saines’ death.

Christopher Saines was widely regarded as a warm, caring, and driven individual. His colleagues, family, and friends mourn the loss of a promising legal mind.

Social media posts by his wife show a devoted father enjoying time with his children. His sudden passing leaves a profound void for those who knew him.

Meanwhile, while investigations continue, the legal eagle’s friends and cimmuniuty at home has been left stunned with the loss of a remarkable man. Many commnenators in the last 48 hours says legacy lives on in his family and the many lives he touched.

Further reading:

Police source alleges coverup in 2022 following the death of Australian star Shane Warne on Ko Samui

Australian sporting hero died from natural causes on the first day of his luxury holiday on Ko Samui

Top brass in Bangkok order a deeper probe into deaths of a business tycoon and his wife on Ko Tao

Tragic deaths of Thai Indian tycoon and his wife after checking into luxurious Ko Tao island resort

Remains of Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand who died on Ko Lipe on Sunday sent to Bangkok

Dutch national identified from CCTV using police biometric system after Ko Tao theft and arrested

Koh Tao claims by UK teenager questioned by Thai police – arrest warrants indicated for some media

Myanmar men who murdered two UK backpackers on Ko Tao have their death sentences commuted to life

Mobile phone of Ukrainian woman key to the puzzle as police decide between murder or suicide

Ko Samui police probe the death of a Ukrainian woman found in a forested area last Sunday by a local man