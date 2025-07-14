Official vows action against Pattaya ice factory at the centre of repeated scares after Sunday night leak

Pattaya ice factory sparks outrage after ammonia leak forces mass evacuation. Local official vows zero tolerance for repeated safety breaches threatening residents’ lives. Authorities launch a probe and pledge strict inspections to prevent future disasters.

An ammonia leak at an ice-making factory in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung area has triggered public fury and a stern warning from a local leader. Late Sunday night, residents were forced to evacuate after toxic fumes spread through the neighbourhood. It wasn’t the first time. A similar leak last year sent 60 people to emergency services. Locals say they’re fed up — and officials are finally taking notice. “This is about people’s lives,” said Mr. Ekkanat, a senior local official. “We won’t let any factory keep putting this community at risk.”

At 10:06 p.m. on July 13, 2025, emergency services in Pattaya received a report of an ammonia leak. The leak came from an ice and cold storage factory located at 9/16, Village No. 5, in Soi Nen Plab Wan, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri Province.

Soon after, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit’s radio centre coordinated emergency services. Nong Prue firefighters, local police officers, and rescue volunteers also joined the effort. All units rushed to the scene to assess the danger and protect the public.

Ammonia spreads through residential zone as emergency teams order evacuation and rush to secure the leak

The factory is located in a densely populated area. Homes surround the site, and the chemical smell spread rapidly through the neighbourhood. Within minutes, a strong ammonia odour filled the air across more than a 100-meter radius.

As a result, many residents experienced a burning sensation in their noses and eyes. Because of this, officials announced an immediate evacuation of nearby homes. Although the situation was chaotic, emergency teams responded quickly and began moving residents to safety.

According to firefighters, the leak created a high concentration of ammonia in the air. The chemical gas posed serious health risks, especially for children and the elderly. Therefore, factory staff worked with responders to locate the source of the leak.

They identified an open valve on one of the ammonia tanks. Once located, the staff closed it promptly. However, the smell lingered in the area for quite some time after the shutdown. To limit further spread, firefighters sprayed water to reduce ammonia particles in the air.

Valve sealed, but toxic smell persists as firefighters spray water to contain ammonia gas from spreading

Even after the valve was shut, people still reported discomfort from the fumes. Therefore, responders advised everyone to stay out of the area until the gas had fully dissipated. Thankfully, no one was seriously harmed.

By midnight, the ammonia levels had dropped. Consequently, responders allowed most residents to return to their homes. Officials continued to monitor air quality throughout the night.

In interviews after the incident, local residents voiced frustration. Many said this was not the first time they had smelled ammonia coming from the factory. However, they said the factory had caused disturbances in the past, but never on this scale.

“This time the smell was much stronger than usual,” said one resident. “It burned my nose, and I knew something was wrong.”

Residents say ammonia odour has occurred before but this latest leak was far stronger and more frightening

Some residents called for stronger oversight and immediate safety inspections. They asked local authorities to make sure this would not happen again. One man living two blocks from the site said he was “terrified” for his children.

Not long after, local official Ekkanat issued a strong statement. He announced that repeated ammonia leaks would no longer be tolerated. As a result, he ordered the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand to increase safety inspections and enforce strict compliance.

According to his statement, any facility found violating safety standards will be shut down immediately. He emphasised that public health must come first.

“This is about people’s lives,” Ekkanat said. “We will not allow any factory to repeatedly endanger its neighbours.”

Official vows strong action as ammonia incidents pile up and warns unsafe factories will face shutdowns

Meanwhile, authorities have now launched a full investigation into the incident. They aim to determine the root cause of the leak. Investigators will check for possible equipment failure, maintenance issues or safety violations.

In the meantime, local officials have pledged to monitor ammonia levels around the site in the coming days. Additionally, residents will also receive updates as the situation develops. Health teams will stay alert for any late-onset symptoms in those exposed.

Despite the disruption and fear, the quick response by emergency services prevented injuries. Many praised the coordinated effort of firefighters, police and volunteers. Still, residents want more than just an emergency response.

Moving forward, local authorities say they will work closely with factory operators. They intend to ensure proper handling of hazardous substances and improve emergency preparedness. Moreover, additional inspections of similar facilities in the area may also follow.

While the ammonia leak did not result in casualties, it exposed the risks that industrial operations pose to residential neighbourhoods. As a result, officials now face growing pressure to act swiftly and decisively.

Further reading:

Emergency averted in Pattaya’s Nong Prue area as 60 people cough blood and foam at the mouth from gas

Threat from contaminated fruit and vegetables from China part of a wider problem facing the kingdom

Bank of Thailand holding strong against quite a strident push by the PM for more populist economics

Property market glut sees minister’s call for supports in the face of the central bank’s ongoing credit crunch

Prime Minister Srettha still doggedly pushing his less than popular and legally perilous Digital Wallet plan

Digital Wallet plan blown out of the water by corruption body on Tuesday warning of illegality

Srettha outlines Digital Wallet as his government begins to flounder with a faltering economy and confusion

Economy is in troubled waters with fears for both exports and foreign tourism as 2023 winds down

Thailand faces an economic future of low growth despite Srettha’s plans because of a darker world

Another dip for the baht or are economic danger signals flashing for both Thailand and the world?

Bank of Thailand boss appears critical of the new government’s policy initiatives on the economy