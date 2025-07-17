Ex PM Thaksin’s lèse-majesté trial hearings close in Bangkok. Court sets August 22nd as Judgement Day

Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s lese-majeste trial wraps up in Bangkok. Verdict set for August 22, marking 2 years since his return from exile. With key witnesses testifying and high political stakes, the ruling could deeply impact Thailand’s divided political landscape.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra wrapped up his defence on Wednesday at the Criminal Court in his high-profile Section 112 lèse-majesté trial. The court is set to deliver its verdict on August 22nd — a date loaded with significance. It marks exactly two years since Thaksin’s dramatic return to Thailand, which triggered the rise of a Pheu Thai-led government. Thaksin, still a powerhouse in Thai politics, was backed in court by former Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat. Also stepping forward as a key defence witness was former Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam — the top legal adviser to General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government. Their presence signals just how high the stakes are in this case.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra appeared at Bangkok’s Criminal Court this morning to attend a key witness hearing in his Section 112 trial. He arrived quietly, avoiding media attention. A small group of supporters gathered nearby, including former Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat, who came to offer moral support.

The case stems from an interview Thaksin gave in 2015 to Chosun Ilbo, a South Korean newspaper. During that interview, he allegedly made remarks interpreted as critical of the monarchy. Moreover, these remarks touched on Thailand’s privy councillors and the 2014 military coup that ousted his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra.

As a result, the Office of the Attorney General filed charges under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lèse-majesté law.

Additional charges were brought under the Computer Crime Act, which covers the distribution of online content deemed harmful to national security.

Thaksin has denied the charges. He maintains that his remarks were distorted and taken out of context. Consequently, he was released on bail earlier in the proceedings and has since been attending court as required.

Today’s court session took place in courtroom 902. The proceedings began promptly at 9:00 a.m. Shortly after, Thaksin arrived at 9:13 a.m. in a bronze-gold Mercedes-Benz. He entered the building from the side to avoid reporters stationed at the front. His lawyer, Winyat Chatmontri, met him at the entrance.

Meanwhile, Somchai Wongsawat, who served briefly as prime minister, arrived earlier to show support. He spoke briefly to reporters, saying he came only to stand by Thaksin and was not appearing as a witness.

Defence team focused on key witnesses to challenge prosecution’s take on Thaksin’s 2015 interview

The defence team presented its first witnesses during this session. Winyat explained that, although they initially planned to call 14 witnesses, they had decided to focus on three key individuals. Those were Thaksin himself, former Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam and former Permanent Secretary Thongthong Chandransu.

According to Winyat, these testimonies were intended to challenge the prosecution’s interpretation of the 2015 interview. Wissanu and Thongthong, both legal experts, provided constitutional and linguistic context to Thaksin’s remarks. Their aim was to show that Thaksin’s statements did not meet the legal threshold for lèse-majesté.

Furthermore, Winyat claimed that much of the prosecution’s evidence relied on personal opinions rather than concrete facts. “The evidence was incomplete,” he said. “Many opinions came from people with a long-standing opposition to Thaksin.”

After the morning session, Thaksin exited briefly. He did not speak to reporters but waved from inside his car. Supporters, who had waited patiently outside, cheered as his vehicle departed.

Court session ends. Thaksin optimistic as legal team prepares closing statements and awaits verdict

Soon after, the hearing concluded around noon. Winyat told reporters afterwards that he would submit a written closing statement within 15 days. He also said that Thaksin was in good spirits and felt confident about the outcome.

“He believes he will be treated fairly,” Winyat said. “Therefore, he is staying optimistic, even though the stakes are high.”

Significantly, the Criminal Court has scheduled the final verdict for August 22. That date carries additional meaning—it marks the second anniversary of Thaksin’s return to Thailand from self-imposed exile.

He had spent nearly 15 years abroad, living in Dubai and other countries. His return in 2023, therefore, reignited both support and criticism within Thailand’s politically divided society.

If convicted, Thaksin could face up to 15 years in prison under Section 112. The law is one of the strictest of its kind in the world. It criminalises any statement deemed insulting to the king, queen, heir apparent or regent.

Case outcome could reshape Thailand’s political future amid ongoing royalist and reformist tensions

The outcome of this case could have major implications for Thailand’s political future. Thaksin remains a highly influential figure, despite his long absence from office. Therefore, his legal battles are closely tied to the broader political divide between conservative and reformist factions.

The presence of red-shirt supporters outside the court showed that he still commands loyalty from a significant segment of the public. Notably, their peaceful gathering stood in contrast to past periods of unrest sparked by Thaksin-related rulings.

As the court moves toward delivering its decision, all sides are bracing for potential consequences. Observers note that the ruling could either ease or inflame tensions in an already polarised political climate.

Meanwhile, Thaksin will wait as the judicial process plays out. His legal team will focus on final submissions. In the meantime, the country watches and waits. The countdown to August 22 has officially begun.

