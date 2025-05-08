Thaksin denied court permission to fly to Qatar where he had hoped to meet US President Donald Trump

Thaksin Shinawatra was refused permission to fly to Qatar despite the Emir’s invitation. His lawyer said he hoped to meet Donald Trump there. The ex‑premier remains on bail under Article 112 lèse‑majesté charges and faces further court dates.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was denied permission on Thursday to leave the country. It later emerged that the ex‑premier had planned to visit Qatar at the Emir’s invitation. His lawyer indicated he hoped to meet US President Donald Trump, who is due to visit the emirate on his upcoming Middle East tour. Thaksin is presently on bail after being charged last year with lèse‑majesté under Article 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrived at the Central Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok this morning in style. The former premier and force behind the present government was seen emerging from a black Rolls Royce.

Later, it was reported that Thaksin had applied for permission to travel to the United States. In addition, it was reported that Thailand was linked to critical tariff negotiations in Washington between the Thai government and the US administration. News reports said Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa sat in court as the petition opened.

Thaksin is known to be involved in these negotiations, particularly using his back channel connections to US President Donald Trump. The former PM was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa, which surely added weight to the application.

Notably, sources did not disclose Mr Thaksin’s destination or purpose in full.

Court panel set up to weigh Thaksin’s bid to travel abroad amid US tariff talks and back‑channel links to Trump

Indeed, when the court adjourned to consider the application, it was confidently predicted the permission would be granted. Yet the hearing lasted only briefly before it adjourned.

Mr Thaksin is presently on bail, having been charged last year under Article 112 of the Criminal Code. This relates to an interview given to a South Korean newspaper in 2015. A decision was made by the then Attorney General under the junta government to prosecute Mr Thaksin.

Last year, this was subsequently upheld by the present Attorney General, and in July 2024 Thaksin apperaed in court. He was granted bail with a surety of ฿500,000. He was simultaneously charged with an offence under the 2007 Computer Crime Act for the online dissemination of the article.

Later on Thursday, the Criminal Court announced a panel was being set up to consider Mr Thaksin’s travel request. This included the judge in his Article 112 case presently before the court. The panel was chaired by the court’s deputy director and another senior judge.

Former premier’s Qatar invitation denied as judges reject request citing a personal purpose for the proposed trip

Afterwards, the court dismissed Mr Thaksin’s request. Indeed, it revealed that the former premier had requested permission to travel to Qatar, where he was invited personally by the Emir. The court ruled the Qatar trip was ‘personal’ and therefore denied leave.

At the same time, Mr Thaksin’s lawyer linked this to a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump. The US President will be in the Middle East from May 13th to 16th. This will certainly include a visit to Qatar where Trump is expected to sign a deal for more Boeing aircraft. However, Lawyer Winyat said the Trump meeting was only an expectation.

Mr Thaksin has another case before the Supreme Court on June 13th. The court is exercising its authority to investigate his imprisonment after being sentenced in August 2023. Critics say Thaksin did not spend a single night in prison.

It is presently reported that Mr Thaksin may not attend that hearing. Nonetheless, he is said to be confident in his position.

Medical Council suspends doctors over false critical‑illness claims during Thaksin’s hospital stay

On Thursday, as Thaksin awaited the Criminal Court’s permission, the Medical Council voted to suspend two doctors in relation to his stay at the Police General Hospital for the entire duration of his prison term. Another doctor was censured and given a warning.

It was held that the suspended doctors had released untruthful information linked with Mr. Thaksin’s case, in particular relating to him suffering from a ‘critical’ illness. However, the decision must be endorsed or rejected by Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin within 15 days. It is unclear yet what the outcome of that review will be.

Certainly, the court could order further testimony and evidence to be gathered into Mr Thaksin’s conditions of imprisonment. Undoubtedly, the situation is unprecedented.

On Thursday, both Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Minister of Tourism and Sports Surawong Thienthong insisted it would not impact the stability and functioning of the government.

