American lobbyist Michael Alfaro livestreamed from the Thai-Cambodian border, claiming Thai aggression, despite evidence of Cambodian landmine attacks and BM-21 Grad rocket attacks on Sisaket. Bangkok urges verified reporting, invites him on a guided, all-expenses-paid tour while exposing misinformation efforts funded by Cambodian interests close to the regime.

A senior Thai Foreign Affairs official on Saturday exposed an American lobbyist, funded by Cambodian interests, broadcasting from the Thai-Cambodian border on Thursday, despite earlier claims that Michael A. Alfaro was a White House affiliate in Washington, D.C. The revelation comes amid an escalating media and information war, as Bangkok struggles to prove it was the target of indiscriminate attacks on civilians from July 24–28, not the aggressor. Thai authorities warn that Cambodia’s repeated use of landmines against military personnel and its sprawling cross-border scam operations are being dangerously overlooked by international media, leaving critical evidence of Cambodian provocations hidden while false narratives spread.

BANGKOK — A top advisor to Thailand’s Foreign Minister has clarified that an American livestreamer reporting from the Thai-Cambodian border is not affiliated with the White House. This claim was made this week by Cambodian media sources.

Chayika Wongnapachant, advisor to Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa, revealed on Saturday that Michael A. Alfaro, who broadcast from the Kantharalak District on Thursday, is a lobbyist based in Washington, D.C.

Alfaro’s livestream claimed that Thai forces had invaded Cambodia and restricted local movements. However, officials stress these reports are unverified and misleading.

American’s streamed border reports misrepresented Thailand despite official denials and verified evidence

Notably, his live footage coincided with Thailand erecting concertina wire and defensive barriers along the border. The military action followed multiple landmine incidents allegedly caused by Cambodian forces.

Specifically, five recent blasts injured Thai soldiers, including severe leg amputations. Investigations revealed the mines were Russian-made PMN-2 models planted inside Thai territory. Consequently, the Thai Army condemned the attacks as deliberate violations of sovereignty.

Chayika emphasised that Alfaro is not a journalist with an accredited news network. Instead, research indicates he is a recently established lobbyist, owner of Capitol Hill & Friends, a PR company in Washington, D.C., founded this year.

The company’s website implies White House connections, yet further checks revealed inconsistencies. For example, its phone number, +1.2025550131, appears to be difficult to connect with. The listed email, tvfc.alfaro@gmail.com and vague address in Plainfield, USA, which lack verification details.

Additionally, Alfaro’s reports failed to meet international news standards for conflict reporting. Experts noted his wording lacked neutrality, often asserting opinions instead of verified facts.

Live footage from the border coincided with Thai defensive strategy, which saw border barriers erected

For instance, he accused Thailand of invading Cambodian villages without corroborating evidence. Authorities stress that such language violates accepted journalistic principles, which require terms like “allegedly” or “claimed.”

On Friday, Foreign Minister Maris personally led a delegation of foreign diplomats, including European ambassadors, to the Kantharalak District. The site had suffered heavy civilian casualties on July 24, following BM-21 Grad rocket and artillery strikes by Cambodian forces.

This visit aimed to present Thailand’s perspective directly, countering media narratives portraying Phnom Penh’s version as factual. Thai officials noted frustration with foreign media, which often prioritises Cambodian accounts despite evidence from Thai authorities.

On Saturday, Government House spokesman Jirayu Huangsap invited Mr. Alfaro to Bangkok to witness Thailand’s side firsthand. Jirayu offered to cover airfare, hotels, transport and meals, ensuring a guided tour of seven provinces along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The itinerary includes a visit to a soldier recovering from a landmine blast, as well as a tour through minefields, hospitals hit by Cambodian BM-21 rockets and critical infrastructure, including a PTT gas station and a 7-Eleven. Jirayu stressed that this experience would allow Alfaro to livestream events from the Thai perspective.

Foreign diplomats and media invited to border to hear firsthand civilian accounts and see property damage

He also urged Alfaro to encourage Cambodian authorities to accept two key agreements: a crackdown on call centre gangs, human trafficking and drug trafficking, in addition to the removal of recently planted landmines.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris addressed the international community during the 10th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Anning, China. The meeting included representatives from 41 countries, one organisation and four international agencies.

Maris condemned Cambodia’s repeated landmine incidents as violations of the Ottawa Convention and Thailand’s sovereignty. He highlighted Thailand’s record: clearing over 2,500 square kilometres of landmines over two decades.

Furthermore, Thailand has supported survivors, helping them reintegrate into society with dignity. Maris stressed that landmines have no place in the region, underlining that Cambodia’s actions are deliberate and illegal.

He emphasised that Thailand fully adhered to the ceasefire agreement reached on August 7 under the General Border Committee (GBC). Yet, within five days, two new incidents injured Thai soldiers. Evidence confirms these mines were newly laid by Cambodian forces.

“These repeated incidents demonstrate Cambodia’s deliberate violations of Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Maris said. “Such acts breach international law and the ceasefire agreement.”

Maris highlights Cambodia’s deliberate violations and repeated landmine attacks despite ceasefire

Maris further stated that Cambodia’s actions violate humanitarian principles, undermining trust and confidence among donor countries that have supported Phnom Penh in good faith. Consequently, Thailand has formally raised the issue with the UN Secretary-General.

Additionally, Maj. Gen. Winthai Suwaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, noted Cambodia has repeatedly distorted facts. While Phnom Penh claims mines are remnants of past wars, Thailand’s Mine Action Centre cleared 1,300 old explosives, none matching the PMN-2 type used in recent attacks.

Chayika also exposed that Alfaro’s visit was funded by Son Sopheap, a Cambodian businessman linked to the Hun Sen regime. Sopheap covered all expenses, including airport pickup, lodging, meals and staged livestreams.

Jirayu emphasised that this violates GBC rules prohibiting fabricated or misleading news. He urged Alfaro to respond quickly and accept Thailand’s invitation to verify border realities in person.

Cambodia’s misinformation campaign and lobbyist-funded visits violate rules and mislead public perception

Officials stressed that Alfaro’s video clip, later deleted, was shared widely on social media, misleading Cambodian audiences. The clip suggested Thai troops were committing acts of aggression, which Thailand strongly denies.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has documented all recent landmine incidents with evidence, photographs, and on-the-ground reports. Authorities also emphasised that these incidents are part of a broader pattern of Cambodian provocations.

“The Thai side remains committed to transparency and factual reporting,” said Jirayu. “We welcome any accredited journalist to visit and witness events directly, but staged narratives distort the truth.”

Maris concluded that international pressure is critical. He called upon the UN, donor nations and international bodies to ensure that Cambodia halts illegal landmine use. Furthermore, he insisted that Cambodia comply with both the Ottawa Convention and international humanitarian law.

This border crisis has spawned a growing media war. Thailand contends that foreign outlets often amplify Cambodian claims, ignoring documented Thai evidence and the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ restraint.

Deleted social media clips fuelled misinformation while Thailand urges verified reporting and oversight

Analysts warn that misreporting by individuals like Alfaro complicates diplomacy and fuels misinformation. Such narratives can inflame public opinion and undermine ongoing ceasefire efforts.

Thailand’s government has also offered a constructive approach: inviting Alfaro to a fully guided tour, showcasing the realities of border security, mine clearance and civilian protection. This initiative signals Thailand’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Experts suggest that the Alfaro incident highlights broader risks posed by unverified foreign commentators in conflict zones. Without proper accreditation, their reports can mislead international audiences and distort policy debates.

Meanwhile, Thailand remains vigilant along the border. Military patrols, checkpoints and minefield monitoring continue to protect both troops and civilians. Authorities urge Cambodia to cease provocations and comply with all international legal obligations.

Thailand’s guided tours counter false narratives while ensuring border security and civilian protection

As tensions persist, Bangkok emphasises diplomacy, transparency and strict adherence to international norms. Thailand aims to prevent further casualties, maintain peace and gradually ensure foreign reporting reflects verified facts.

In summary, Alfaro’s livestream was neither affiliated with the White House nor verified by any established news network. His reports remain opinions, not confirmed facts. Thailand’s government has presented evidence of Cambodian violations, offered guided tours and engaged the international community to uphold peace.

The border remains tense but controlled, with Thailand actively seeking accountability and clarity. Bangkok continues to warn that misinformation and Cambodia’s illegal activity threaten regional stability.

