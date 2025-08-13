Cambodia is planting fresh Russian-made PMN-2 landmines on the Thai border, causing serious injuries and escalating tensions. Thailand vows strong defence while Cambodia denies claims, urging calm and transparent investigations amid fears of renewed conflict.

Border residents were warned by community leaders to stay calm despite yesterday’s explosions that cost another Thai soldier his limb. Tensions soared Tuesday when military experts in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak District confirmed Cambodia is actively planting fresh PMN-2 landmines. The Royal Thai Army slammed this as a blatant act of aggression, promising a firm self-defence response. Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Region Army, vowed to deploy heavy machinery to safeguard patrols. Yet fears are mounting that Cambodia is deliberately infiltrating border zones with deadly Russian-made mines—blatantly violating the 1997 Ottawa Treaty. Meanwhile, the credibility of Cambodia’s notorious spokesperson, Lieutenant General Malee Socheata, lies further exposed.

Surin, August 12, 2025 — Thailand’s 2nd Army confirmed on Tuesday that newly planted landmines caused a serious injury in Surin province. Sergeant Major Theerapol Yieb lost a limb after stepping on a PMN-2 anti-personnel mine. Importantly, the military stated that Cambodia recently placed these mines inside Thai territory.

Sergeant Theerapol was patrolling near the Chub Tamok base in Phanom Dong Rak District. This location lies west of Ta Muen Thom temple along the Thai-Cambodian border. He triggered the mine during a routine patrol, resulting in severe injury. Following the incident, the 2nd Army immediately dispatched explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and forensic teams to the site. These experts collected crucial evidence for further investigation.

Investigation finds 3 new PMN-2 landmines in Thai territory, confirming Cambodia planted fresh mines

The investigation uncovered three additional PMN-2 mines near the explosion site. Notably, these mines were in new condition, ready for use. Thus, the 2nd Army confirmed these were freshly planted, not remnants from past wars. Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, expressed growing frustration.

He promised to deploy heavy machinery to clear and secure dangerous border areas. Furthermore, he aimed to reassure the public by emphasising the military’s commitment to safety.

As a result of these developments, many locals began to flee the border region on Tuesday night. This movement was especially noticeable in the Kantharalak district, Sisaket province. However, local village leaders quickly urged calm. They advised residents to follow official government guidance and avoid panic.

The Royal Thai Army rejected Cambodia’s claim that these mines were leftover ordnance. Major General Winthai Suvari, army spokesman, clarified the mine type was PMN-2. He added that this type had been repeatedly used by Cambodian forces in recent incidents.

Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating the mine ban treaty by planting new PMN-2 mines to harm Thai troops

Moreover, Maj. Gen. Winthai emphasised Cambodia’s violation of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention. Cambodia ratified this treaty in 1999, but, according to Thailand, has continued planting new mines.

Maj. Gen. Winthai said, “Cambodia continues secretly planting mines to harm Thai troops.” He urged Cambodia to stop spreading false information. Otherwise, tensions along the border might escalate further. Additionally, false reports could violate the ceasefire agreement.

The dispute intensified after Cambodia denied the accusations. Lt. Gen. Malee Socheata, spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence, called the allegations “unsubstantiated and unfounded.”

Cambodia insisted no official investigation had verified the claims. Instead, it warned that the border still contains unexploded ordnance from past conflicts. Furthermore, Cambodia reaffirmed its commitment to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention. It also highlighted its ongoing efforts to clear mines domestically.

Cambodia urges respect for the ceasefire agreement and avoidance of tensions, as well as an investigation

Cambodia called on Thailand to respect the ceasefire agreement signed on July 28, 2025. The country also referenced the extraordinary Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on August 7. Both sides had agreed to avoid troop movements and provocative patrols near the border. The Cambodian ministry urged patience and transparency. It said accusations should not be made before completing thorough investigations.

International observers from Malaysia, the United States and China continue monitoring the ceasefire. Cambodia emphasised cooperation with these parties. It aims to resolve disputes peacefully, following international law and ASEAN principles.

Despite Cambodia’s denial, Thailand’s 2nd Army maintains its position. It points to photographs showing Cambodian personnel with new PMN-2 mines. Additionally, bags of recently manufactured mines were seized by Thai forces in July. These findings strongly suggest fresh mine planting.

The use of newly laid mines threatens to destabilise the fragile border peace. Thai officials warn that continued provocations could force a stronger military response. This escalation risks further conflict in the border region.

Recent border explosion highlights unresolved tensions and risks to local residents amid landmine threat

The recent explosion is the second serious incident since the ceasefire. It highlights the challenges of securing a contested border. Both countries have publicly committed to peace, but distrust remains deep.

Local residents found themselves in the line of fire at the end of July. They are nervous. Authorities advise them to stay calm and heed safety warnings. Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang reassured the public, saying the army prioritises civilian safety and border security.

This latest incident reflects unresolved historical tensions and complex national security concerns. International mediators will now strive to facilitate dialogue between Thailand and Cambodia. They hope to ensure the peace accord is upheld.

As upcoming Regional Border Committee meetings approach, mounting tension threatens to overflow. Both sides must balance protecting sovereignty with maintaining peace. The Thai military warns that patience is waning if such provocations persist.

The future of peace depends on strict adherence to agreements. Transparent investigations into incidents like the recent explosion are crucial. Failure to act responsibly may jeopardise what is already a tenuous peace along the border.

Certainly, Thailand’s 2nd Army is adamant that Cambodia is placing new mines near Surin and other border hotspots. Cambodia denies these claims and has called for a careful investigation. Meanwhile, international observers continue monitoring the tense situation. The situation demands urgent diplomatic and military steps to prevent further days of war and possibly a wider conflict.

