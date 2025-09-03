Nigerian and girlfriend who entered Thailand illegally from Laos set themselves up as cocaine peddlers

A Nigerian man and his Thai girlfriend were arrested in Samut Prakan after illegally entering Thailand from Laos to run a major cocaine trafficking operation in Bangkok, part of a wider network of Nigerian nationals involved in organised drug crime.

The arrested individuals were identified as Mr. Ukwe Vincent Chisom, 33, a Nigerian national, and Ms. Kesinee, also called Lek, 30, a Thai citizen. Police stated the couple had illegally entered Thailand. Consequently, Mr. Chisom now faces charges for unlawful entry and residence.

The pair entered Thailand through natural border crossings in the northeastern province of Nong Khai. Significantly, this has an extensive border with Laos.

Nigerian man and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan for suspected cocaine trafficking in Bangkok area

Investigators said Mr. Chisom purchased cocaine in the Sukhumvit area. Subsequently, he distributed the drugs in Srinakarin. Ms. Kesinee managed the bank account used to receive payments from sales. Therefore, officers described their operation as a structured, joint effort to sell narcotics.

During the raid, officers recovered 99 grams of Category 2 narcotics, identified as cocaine. Additionally, three mobile phones and other property linked to serious drug offences were seized. Police estimated the total value of evidence at over ฿700,000. Moreover, these items established clear links to the couple’s criminal activity.

The investigation began after a confidential informant reported the foreign national’s cocaine sales in Sukhumvit. Consequently, the Child and Women Protection Division tracked the couple before arresting them. Officers emphasised that intelligence-led operations are critical to combating organised crime.

During questioning, both suspects confessed. Mr. Chisom admitted buying cocaine locally and reselling it. Meanwhile, Ms. Kesinee confirmed handling logistics and financial transactions. At length, police charged them with jointly distributing Category 2 narcotics without permission, an offence carrying severe legal penalties.

Police seize cocaine and related evidence confirming a cocaine distribution network from a Bangkok condo

Senior police officers oversaw the operation. Police Lieutenant Colonel Yotsanin Prasertsopa, Superintendent of the NSD Division, led the arrest. In addition, the operation included coordination with the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s leadership, including Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Siam Bunsom and Deputy Commissioner Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat. Pol. Col. Santi Kornkasem, Superintendent of the Crime Suppression Division, and his deputies also participated.

Investigators said the condominium unit served as both a residence and a distribution hub. In addition, the room was used for bank transactions, allowing the couple to conceal evidence. Consequently, police warned that such setups increase criminal liability under Thai law.

Senior officers emphasised the threat posed by cocaine distribution. According to investigators, foreign nationals often use local collaborators to create structured networks. Therefore, timely tips from the public remain essential for enforcement success. Authorities urged citizens to report suspicious activity immediately.

Police warn of Nigerian cocaine networks and urge public reporting as essential for enforcement success

The NSB and NSD highlighted that this arrest is part of ongoing efforts to combat organised drug crime. Additionally, cooperation between divisions, including the Child and Women Protection Division, was crucial in apprehending the suspects. Consequently, authorities praised this operation as a model of interdepartmental efficiency.

Police also confirmed that evidence collection followed strict procedures. Furthermore, investigators documented all recovered drugs, phones, and other items carefully. The couple’s bank transactions were traced and verified, providing additional proof for prosecution.

Both suspects face multiple charges. These include jointly distributing Category 2 narcotics without permission, engaging in drug distribution that endangers the public and illegal entry and residence for the foreign national. Certainly, Thai law imposes harsh penalties, including long-term imprisonment and large fines.

Officials warned that the arrest demonstrates Thailand’s zero-tolerance policy toward narcotics trafficking. Furthermore, the authorities highlighted the dangers of foreign and local criminal partnerships.

Nigerian nationals implicated in drug and online romance scams across Thailand in multiple past cases

Indeed, there has long been concern about the role of Nigerian nationals involved in both drug distribution and online romance scams in Thailand. For instance, police have established an overlap between the two in past cases.

Certainly, throughout Thailand, Nigerians are heavily involved in the operation of drug networks. In particular, the importation of cocaine has seen many intercepted shipments linked to perpetrators from Nigeria. They have been linked to efforts to import the substance from foreign countries using drug mules.

This August, Koh Samui police revealed that two Brazilians arrested there for smuggling ฿20 million worth of cocaine in their luggage were being directed by a Nigerian drugs cartel. The pair, Diego dos Santos Silva, 35, and Fernanda Gabriele Lorenco de Andrade, 25, were arrested on a Bangkok Airways flight from Bangkok.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian and his Thai girlfriend were taken to Samrong Nuea Police Station for processing and further legal proceedings. In addition, authorities are preparing evidence for prosecution, and the suspects’ confessions are central to the case. Later, investigators emphasised that investigations remain active to identify potential accomplices.

Police urge public cooperation as Nigerian man and Thai girlfriend face prosecution for cocaine trafficking

Police at the arrest stressed the importance of public cooperation in countering drug trafficking. Moreover, timely citizen reports can significantly enhance law enforcement effectiveness. Therefore, police continue urging the public to assist by providing information on suspicious behaviour.

The arrest of Mr. Chisom and Ms. Kesinee illustrates the challenges Thai security agencies face with foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking. Furthermore, intelligence-led operations and interdepartmental coordination remain essential for national security. Consequently, law enforcement continues targeting high-risk areas to prevent illegal drug activity.

Police officials reaffirmed that narcotics enforcement is a top priority. Additionally, structured investigations combined with public information create the most effective deterrent. They confirmed similar operations are ongoing across Thailand to dismantle organised drug networks.

