Nigerian arrested on Friday linked to international drug smuggling cartel led by Africans on Koh Samui

Nigerian man arrested with cocaine in Phuket linked to a major drug cartel based in Koh Samui. Two Brazilians caught with ฿20 million worth of cocaine. Thai police uncover international ring using tourists to traffic drugs across Southeast Asia. It is reportedly now working with global agencies to crack down on the threat.

Top cops in Provincial Police Region 8 are linking the arrest of a Nigerian man with 73.7 grams of cocaine to a major drug ring operating out of Koh Samui. The island, known for luxury resorts and postcard beaches, may now be the hub of an international smuggling cartel. Just weeks earlier, regional police chief Pol Lt Gen Surapol Thanomjit announced the arrest of two Brazilian tourists at Koh Samui International Airport. Diego dos Santos Silva, 35, and Fernanda Gabriele Lorenco de Andrade, 25, were caught with ฿20 million worth of cocaine hidden in their bags. Investigators believe the Brazilians are just foot soldiers — working for a Nigerian-run cartel using the island as a base to funnel drugs into Thailand.

Thai police have uncovered an international drug-smuggling ring using foreign tourists to traffic cocaine. Recent arrests in Koh Samui and Phuket reveal a criminal network stretching from South America to Southeast Asia.

On August 1, police in Phuket arrested a Nigerian man after a dramatic chase through Chalong Subdistrict. Officers had set up a routine checkpoint on Chao Fa Tawan Tok Road when the suspect tried to escape. He sped through the stop, prompting a high-speed pursuit through Mueang District.

Eventually, officers forced the car to stop. When they searched the vehicle, they found 73.31 grams of cocaine.

Arrest of Nigerian man with cocaine in Phuket may be linked to wider international drug trafficking ring

The suspect, identified only as Mr. Odinaka, was charged with possession of a Category 2 narcotic. Thai police now believe he is part of a broader trafficking network.

According to police sources, Odinaka’s arrest may be linked to another major bust just two weeks earlier on Koh Samui. On July 19, customs officers at Samui International Airport intercepted two Brazilian nationals. The suspects were caught smuggling nearly 7 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside suitcases.

The suspects, Diego dos Santos Silva, 35, and Fernanda Gabriele Lorenco de Andrade, 25, arrived on Bangkok Airways flight PG123. They had travelled from São Paulo, Brazil, with a stop in Doha, before landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport and transferring to Koh Samui.

During screening, customs officers grew suspicious of two large black suitcases. Although the luggage appeared normal, X-ray scans revealed hidden compartments. Inside, officers discovered two compressed packages of white powder. One suitcase contained 3.62 kg of cocaine, and the other 3.31 kg.

The total haul weighed 6.93 kilograms and had a street value of over ฿20 million (around US $615,000). This made it one of the largest drug seizures on the island in recent years.

Brazilians arrested at Koh Samui airport with nearly seven kilograms of cocaine hidden in their luggage

Police quickly detained the pair. Later, officers from Bo Phut Police Station joined the investigation and formally charged both suspects. The drugs were confirmed as cocaine, a restricted Category 2 substance under Thai law.

During questioning, the Brazilians confessed they were recruited in Brazil by an unidentified man. He offered them an all-expenses-paid trip to Thailand, including flights, hotel stays, meals, and tours. In exchange, they were told to carry pre-packed luggage and deliver it to a contact in Koh Samui.

They were promised 35,000 Brazilian reais, or roughly $6,300 USD, for the job.

Notably, this recruitment tactic is not new. Criminal syndicates often lure couriers with travel perks and cash. However, many are unaware of the full risks involved. In Thailand, drug trafficking carries severe penalties, including life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Brazilian suspects reveal recruitment by man offering all expenses paid trip in exchange for drug courier job

Meanwhile, Thai investigators are connecting the Koh Samui bust with a previous seizure in May at Suvarnabhumi Airport. In that case, two Brazilian tourists were caught with 7.4 kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were hidden in secret compartments inside their luggage.

Those suspects, aged 26 and 27, had flown from Salvador, Brazil, with a stopover in Paris. Customs officers discovered the narcotics during a random baggage inspection. The haul was valued at over ฿22 million and marked the largest airport seizure this year.

As a result, police now suspect a larger South American trafficking ring is using Thailand’s tourist routes as drug corridors. The method is simple but effective: fly in from Latin America, transit through major hubs, then enter Thailand as tourists.

Authorities believe these operations are directed by foreign criminal gangs, who often remain behind the scenes. Their networks span multiple continents, using mules to carry cocaine into Asia.

Previous Brazilian cocaine bust at Suvarnabhumi Airport points to wider South American trafficking gang

According to Lt Gen Surapol Thanomjit, head of Provincial Police Region 8, the current investigation is far from over. “We believe these cases are connected,” he said during a press briefing. “They may be part of a coordinated network using foreign nationals to move drugs across borders.”

Importantly, Thai authorities are working with international agencies to trace the network’s origin. Intelligence sharing has increased with law enforcement in Brazil, Europe, and the Middle East. Thai police are also collaborating with Interpol and customs agencies in transit countries.

In response to the rising threat, Thai officials have tightened security at all airports and seaports. Customs officers now use enhanced screening tools, including advanced X-ray scanners and behavioural profiling. Checkpoints are monitored more closely, especially in tourist-heavy areas like Phuket and Koh Samui.

Moreover, police have begun analysing flight manifests, hotel bookings, and communication records from all suspects. They hope to uncover links to other couriers and handlers still operating in Thailand.

Police and customs intensify cooperation to track international drug networks using tourists

Despite the suspects’ claims that this was their first visit to the Kingdom, police believe they may have acted under direct instructions from a trafficking cell.

Currently, all suspects remain in custody without bail. Their cases will soon be transferred to provincial courts for prosecution. If convicted, they face the full extent of Thai narcotics law.

In the meantime, police continue to issue public warnings. “Don’t carry anything for anyone, no matter how friendly they seem,” said Lt Gen Surapol. “Smugglers prey on tourists. But our officers are trained and alert. You will be caught.”

Ultimately, these arrests highlight both the global scale of drug trafficking and Thailand’s firm response. As syndicates grow bolder, police say their tactics must evolve too. But for now, at least, one more shipment of cocaine has been stopped at the gate.

