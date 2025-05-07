Two Brazilian tourists were arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport with ฿22 million worth of cocaine hidden in secret luggage compartments. The pair arrived via Paris from Brazil and were caught after customs officers uncovered the drugs during a targeted inspection.

Two Brazilian tourists were arrested on Tuesday at Suvarnabhumi Airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine into Thailand. Customs officials and police discovered hidden compartments in the travellers’ luggage. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $681,581, or more than ฿22 million. The couple, aged 26 and 27, were taken into custody and are expected to appear in court later. They had travelled from Salvador International Airport in Brazil, transiting through Paris at Charles De Gaulle Airport before arriving in Bangkok. Authorities say it is the largest drug seizure at the airport so far this year.

Thai Customs officials have arrested a Brazilian man and woman at Suvarnabhumi Airport for smuggling cocaine into Thailand. The pair were stopped on May 6, 2025, after arriving on an international flight from Europe.

According to Mr. Phantong Loikulnun, spokesperson for the Thai Customs Department, the arrest followed an intelligence-led operation. Customs officers worked in coordination with the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF).

The task force includes the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Tip-off leads to arrest of two Brazilian travellers who arrived in Bangkok via Paris with suspicious baggage

Authorities received a tip-off about two suspicious travellers. The suspects were a 26-year-old Brazilian woman and a 27-year-old Brazilian man. Both had flown from Salvador International Airport in Brazil. They changed planes at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport before continuing to Bangkok.

Upon arrival, the suspects collected their luggage from baggage carousel 18, which serves Air France flights. Surveillance officers were already watching. The passengers matched the descriptions provided in the intelligence report.

Officials observed them heading toward the customs checkpoint. At the checkpoint, both suspects chose the green channel, which is reserved for passengers with nothing to declare. However, customs officers intercepted them before they could exit.

They requested to see the suspects’ passports. After that, they instructed the travellers to send their luggage through the X-ray machines. Officers noticed unusual patterns inside both soft-shell wheeled suitcases.

Because of these suspicious images, the officers carried out a manual inspection. Inside, they found compartments lined with black carbon paper. Hidden behind these linings were several packages wrapped in clear plastic.

Cocaine discovered in secret compartments with an estimated value of $681,580 or over ฿22 million

The contents of the packages appeared to be a white powder. For confirmation, officers used ONCB052 Cobalt Thiocyanate Reagent to test the substance. As a result, the powder tested positive for cocaine.

The total weight of the cocaine was 7,400 grams. According to Thai Customs, the estimated street value is ฿22.2 million, or roughly $681,580. This makes the seizure one of the largest drug hauls of the current fiscal year.

Consequently, both suspects have been charged under Thailand’s strict anti-drug laws. These include the Narcotics Code, the Customs Act, and other related statutes. The charges involve the illegal importation and possession of Category 2 narcotics.

Mr. Phantong confirmed that legal proceedings are already underway. He also highlighted the importance of continued vigilance at international points of entry. Thailand remains a major transit hub, and drug smugglers often use creative methods to evade detection.

Importantly, the spokesperson noted that this arrest forms part of a much broader trend. From October 1, 2024, to May 6, 2025, Thai Customs recorded 140 drug-related cases. The total value of drugs seized during this period exceeds ฿800.67 million or $24.6 million.

Customs ramps up technology and training to combat a rise in complex drug smuggling methods at airports

Furthermore, Mr. Phantong said the department is stepping up surveillance at major airports. More advanced screening equipment and real-time coordination with international partners are helping officers stay one step ahead.

Although the suspects attempted to hide the drugs in modified luggage, their actions did not escape scrutiny. Officers have been trained to identify behavioural signs, travel routes and packing irregularities.

In addition, customs teams now work with AI-powered scanning systems. These systems can detect density shifts, unusual materials and false compartments. As a result, attempts to conceal drugs have become easier to spot.

Authorities believe the cocaine originated in South America. From there, the smugglers attempted to move it through Europe, eventually targeting Thailand as the final destination. Investigators are now working to trace the broader smuggling network involved.

Investigators believe drugs were destined for Thailand and are tracing their origin to South American suppliers

According to officials, Thailand is sometimes used as a stopover point for drugs destined for other parts of Asia. However, in this case, authorities suspect the cocaine was meant for local distribution.

Further forensic analysis will determine the chemical signature of the cocaine. This could help trace its production back to a specific cartel or lab in South America.

While investigations are ongoing, the arrest has sent a clear signal. Thai Customs will not tolerate attempts to bring narcotics into the country. The agency plans to release further updates as more information becomes available.

This latest seizure underscores the high level of cooperation between Thai authorities and global drug enforcement bodies. Close monitoring of passenger data and flight routes has become essential.

In conclusion, the Thai Customs Department reaffirmed its commitment to drug prevention. With continued international support, officials believe they can disrupt trafficking networks more effectively.

