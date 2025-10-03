Thailand’s parliament erupts as MP Rangsiman defends warnings on Cambodian scam funds. Deputy PM Thamanat threatens legal action over alleged links to a South African money manager, escalating political, investment and national security tensions.

A fierce parliamentary clash erupted between Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow and top People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome over a South African money manager tied to Cambodia. On Wednesday, MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn warned that illicit Cambodian funds could be secretly funnelled into Thailand and named the South African financier under parliamentary privilege. On Thursday, Thamanat threatened to sue Rangsiman for defamation, accusing the opposition MP of linking him to scam centres and illegal activity—claims he strongly denied. Rangsiman fired back, insisting he had made no such accusation against the deputy prime minister and was merely raising a matter of national concern, warning that Thailand was being quietly taken over by Cambodia-based scam networks.

Thailand’s parliament on Thursday erupted in a heated confrontation between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture Thamanat Prompao and People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome. The clash followed claims by Mr. Rangsiman and other MPs, including Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, suggesting that Mr. Thamanat had ties with a prominent investment fund manager. Consequently, Captain Thamanat vowed to sue Mr. Rangsiman for defamation and warned that he would not tolerate false allegations.

The fund manager, a South African national, resides in Thailand and is reportedly closely linked to Cambodian elites. In particular, sources say he maintains connections with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Additionally, the People’s Party has accused him of attempting to influence Thailand’s capital markets. They warn funds flowing from Cambodian-linked businesses could be channelled to gain access to critical Thai firms. Some of these operations allegedly involve large conglomerates with international exposure.

South African investment manager denies allegations and defends transparency in Thailand after scrutiny

On Thursday, the South African fund manager issued a statement rejecting the accusations. He specifically denounced attacks by foreign media on his character. He described reports circulating in Thailand as false, sensationalist, and distorted. Furthermore, he emphasised decades of experience in global capital markets, denying that he had ever been a “convicted fugitive.” Previously, he had faced controversy, but no evidence supported such claims.

In addition, analysts note that the money man has played a significant role in leasing and purchasing executive jets in Thailand. In this capacity, he reportedly hosted high-profile figures and met former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

It is also known that his wife is a highly successful Thai business executive and a major shareholder in a leading Thai firm. On Thursday, the South African stressed that all his work in Thailand is transparent, honest, and entirely above board.

Meanwhile, former Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Office under Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Mr. Suksit Srijomkhwan, publicly criticised the People’s Party claims. He argued that linking the controversy to the Pheu Thai Party’s casino projects was similarly misleading.

Concerns raised over Thai investment climate and risks from unverified conspiracy claims in parliament

He insisted that any funding for such ventures would have been screened thoroughly by Thai authorities, including the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO). Moreover, he warned that repeating conspiracy theories in parliament could damage Thailand’s investment climate. Indeed, Thailand is currently in urgent need of inward capital investment.

Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat directly addressed allegations tying him to a so-called scam network. He said he was preparing to sue Mr. Rangsiman for implying that he was a scammer. “Bold mouth, shaky legs, don’t mess with me,” he stated, adding that he had never received money from illicit businesses.

He confirmed that he would pursue both criminal charges and civil damages. Furthermore, he noted that affected businesses are also suing for billions of baht in losses.

On October 2, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat detailed the matter further. He addressed Mr. Rangsiman’s allegation of a connection to XXX XXXXX*, said to be linked to scammer funds infiltrating Thailand.

The newly appointed deputy PM stated, “I will definitely sue,” and highlighted that over 270 cases, including some involving politicians, are pending in Phayao Province. He emphasised that Mr. Rangsiman’s statements were based on news reports, emerging from disputes between energy groups.

Thamanat rejects claims and questions sources while defending income and professional integrity

Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat also questioned whether the accusations relied on commissioned reporting or foreign news sources.

He referred to photos showing him with former Prime Ministers and foreign guests. According to him, these images were misrepresented to imply wrongdoing. “Saying I earn income from shady businesses is wrong,” he said. He further explained that before entering politics, he had paid taxes correctly on every baht and satang.

When asked whether he had already filed lawsuits, Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat confirmed that he had. He noted that anyone who spoke in parliament and made damaging statements was already facing legal action, totalling over one hundred cases. He urged MPs not to repeat unverified claims, warning that doing so could lead to serious consequences.

Regarding public perceptions linking him to scammers, Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat reacted with incredulity. “Are scammers crazy? Someone like me involved with scammers?” he asked. He explained that he had actively assisted law enforcement in arresting scam networks, coordinating closely with the cyber police. “You don’t know the truth, so you just keep talking,” he said.

Thamanat stresses accountability and readiness to appear in court while maintaining dignity

When asked if he knew the person he referred to, he stated that the individual’s business suffered both domestically and internationally. He accused others of spreading false information that could bring legal consequences.

He also stressed that critics should focus on their own conduct rather than targeting him. Regarding an invitation from the House National Security Committee, he stated he was ready to clarify the matter. He added that news agencies presenting inaccurate information would be corrected in court.

Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat insisted that he was not angry, but firm. He warned that anyone challenging him must be ready to appear in court in Phayao.

Thammanat clarified that he had never operated brothels or bars and noted his prior work selling government lottery tickets, which he described as honest. He further emphasised that his professional dignity remained intact despite the attacks.

He concluded by stating that he spoke loudly to explain his experiences and defend his reputation. “If you bring up untrue stories, you must be prepared to accept the consequences,” he said.

Rangsiman Rome responds to lawsuits and defends his comments on Cambodian scam networks

Rangsiman Rome responded publicly to the impending lawsuits, questioning why Captain Thamanat sought to silence him. He asked why the deputy prime minister did not provide information about XXX XXXXX* to the authorities.

Mr. Rome emphasised that he had not accused Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat of being a scammer or money launderer. He clarified that XXX XXXXX*, an associate of Hun Sen, was involved in a massive money-laundering scam and that his comment related only to that individual.

On October 2, 2025, Mr. Rome posted a detailed statement on Facebook. He urged Captain Thamanat not to overreact, stressing that his comments were factual. He accused the deputy prime minister of using lawsuits to suppress discussions about scammers’ activities in Thailand. “In short, Deputy Prime Minister, you want me to shut up and stop exposing the takeover of Thailand by scammers based in Cambodia,” he wrote.

Mr. Rome further urged government officials not to allow the justice system to be used to silence whistleblowers. He highlighted the human toll of scams, including financial losses, suicides, and destroyed families.

Rangsiman vows to continue exposing scams while urging transparency and protection of public interest

He emphasised that he would continue his role as a representative and work to protect the public. He called on Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat to provide information about XXX XXXXX* to the police, stressing that transparency serves national interests.

The confrontation illustrates growing tensions within Thailand’s political and financial landscape. Allegations of corruption and legal threats against senior officials can affect both domestic confidence and foreign investment. Transparency and accountability remain central issues as public trust is closely monitored.

Indeed, there is widespread public anxiety in Thailand about the nature of the wider Thai-Cambodian conflict. Most people are extremely wary of why Cambodian leader Hun Sen suddenly soured a historically good relationship between the two countries and his friendship with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Legal proceedings highlight risks of defamation cases and international investment in Thailand

Legal experts note that defamation lawsuits in Thailand often involve both criminal and civil proceedings, leading to prolonged court cases. Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat’s decision to pursue legal action highlights how public officials may respond to parliamentary allegations.

Meanwhile, MPs such as Rangsiman Rome continue to use social media to communicate directly with the public, bypassing traditional channels.

The South African investment manager’s involvement emphasises the international dimensions of the case. Connections between a powerful foreign investment manager, upended regional politics, and influential local politicians complicate an already tense situation. Any misrepresentation or false reporting could have serious consequences for wider investment, regulatory agencies, and government policy.

On the other hand, the threat to Thailand’s capital market from ‘black’ money, revealed on Wednesday by People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, is also real. It is wrong simply to ignore the situation.

Need for accuracy and for reform of Thailand’s defamation laws and whistleblower protection

Observers emphasise that both sides stress accuracy and evidence. Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat seeks to defend his professional record and integrity. Rangsiman Rome MP frames his response as a defence of public interest and financial transparency. Both are engaged in a legal and public relations struggle with significant implications for Thailand’s governance.

The dispute also highlights the responsibilities of government officials in maintaining transparency. Missteps can damage reputations, undermine investor confidence, and affect national policy. Conversely, timely legal action and disclosure may restore trust and demonstrate accountability.

At the same time, there is an acknowledged need for reform of Thailand’s defamation laws. They not only impose a high bar on media reporting and lower standards for those taking action, but they also allow criminal prosecutions in relation to defamation. The system has long been used to silence or intimidate whistleblowers and truth-tellers.

Rangsiman enjoys parliamentary privilege to raise issues. Previous lawsuits have failed to restrict him

Meanwhile, Mr. Rangsiman, as an MP, enjoys certain parliamentary privileges to raise matters of concern or public interest. Previous cases brought against him by influential figures have failed on this basis.

As of Friday, no legal proceedings had been announced regarding Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat’s lawsuits against Mr. Rangsiman. The deputy prime minister emphasised that he would pursue all legal remedies. Meanwhile, Mr. Rome confirmed that he would continue exposing scam networks and ensuring public awareness of ongoing financial crimes.

The episode reveals the high stakes of political and financial disputes in Thailand. Allegations, counterstatements, and potential lawsuits intersect with domestic governance and international business interests. The outcome will likely depend on legal proceedings, evidence evaluation, and the careful management of public communication.

Ultimately, the confrontation between Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompao and MP Rangsiman Rome highlights the challenges of political accountability, judicial recourse, and media reporting in modern Thailand.

Public, media, and investors monitor the story with potential effects on transparency and governance

The public, media, and investors will closely follow developments, which may shape perceptions of transparency, governance and financial integrity in the months ahead.

In the meantime, there appear to be two sides to this story. For instance, reports about the investment figure circulating this week falsely accusedhimt of being a ‘convicted fugitive.’ The attacks also appeared to be personally driven.

On the other hand, the South African is reported to be close to Cambodian bigwigs, particularly the ruling elite. Given what Thailand has experienced with a surging baht in recent months and the high stakes of the Thai-Cambodian conflict, this is a source of concern.

The Bank of Thailand recently linked the highly valued baht to unusual exports of gold, especially to Cambodia.

*We’ve removed the name of the international adviser because there is as yet no solid evidence of wrongdoing. Some reports have spread falsehoods about a seasoned global finance professional. Still, the opposition’s claims touch on national security and deserve scrutiny in parliament—but accusations alone don’t prove guilt.

