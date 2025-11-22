UK couple’s dream honeymoon to Thailand is shattered after Etihad blocked them over a smudged 2019 visa stamp, leaving their holiday cancelled, flights lost and forcing costly last-minute alternative travel while raising fears for other UK travellers.

UK travellers to Thailand are raising concerns after several holidaymakers were blocked from boarding flights over minor passport blemishes. Newly married Josh and Eden Reekie were stopped at Manchester Airport in October after Etihad Airways flagged a smudged 2019 Thai visa stamp, with the airline later saying Thai Immigration Bureau officials advised against allowing Mr Reekie to travel. A similar incident involved Meghan Law and her 13-year-old son, who were denied boarding by Qatar Airways in early October for a Phuket flight from Aberdeen due to a mark on the boy’s passport, although they were later cleared to fly from Glasgow.

Thailand is trying to lift foreign tourist numbers. The effort comes as arrivals drop more than 7% this year. The decline is significant. It also coincides with new reports from UK travellers who were blocked from boarding flights to Thailand. The latest case involved Josh and Eden Reekie from Barnsley in South Yorkshire. The couple were due to arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in October. Instead, they were stopped at Manchester Airport.

The pair had booked a two-week TUI package holiday to Phuket. They had paid £2,400 for flights and accommodation. They had planned the trip as their honeymoon. However, Etihad Airways denied Mr Reekie boarding after a passport inspection.

Staff flagged a smudged 2019 Thai entry stamp. The stamp had been placed during a previous visit. It appeared blurred. It was later judged as possible water damage.

Growing scrutiny of passport stamps may be an issue for UK travellers heading to Thailand

Etihad staff examined the passport for around 30 minutes. At the same time, they took photographs of the pages. They escalated the case to managers. They then consulted Thailand’s Immigration Bureau. Officials advised that Mr Reekie should not be boarded.

Etihad followed the guidance. The couple were then told that they could not fly. They left the departure lounge in shock.

Mr Reekie said the passport photo page was fully intact. He said he did not recall any exposure to water. He said the only mark was the smudged Thai stamp. Additionally, he said he had used the passport 12 times in the last 11 months without any issue.

He questioned why the same document had passed previous checks over the last six years. Josh said he asked for updates during the wait. He said he received little information until the final refusal.

Honeymoon collapse leads UK couple to switch from Thailand to Cyprus and lose £2,400

The cancellation had immediate consequences. TUI cancelled the couple’s return flight and hotel booking after they missed the outbound flight. The couple then booked a last-minute trip to Cyprus. They paid new costs.

Mr Reekie applied for an urgent passport and received it within two days. He then filed complaints with TUI and Etihad. He is seeking compensation.

The couple said the experience felt surreal. In particular, they claimed walking into the airport and then walking out again was disorienting. The newlyweds described the moment as stressful. Previously, they said they had saved hard-earned money for the trip. They said no support was offered at the airport.

Etihad later released a statement. The airline said a passenger travelling from Manchester to Phuket on 7 October was denied boarding. It said the decision was based on visible water damage to the passport.

Report from another UK airport shows a similar refusal, as a blurred visa stamp caused a boarding ban

It said Thai immigration authorities instructed the airline not to board the passenger. Therefore, the airline claimed check-in staff acted according to destination entry requirements. The Etihad spokesperson said the condition of the passport at the time of travel justified the refusal.

However, this is not an isolated case. Other UK travellers have reported similar problems. A Scottish mother and her children were stopped at a Scottish airport for the same reason. Staff flagged a smudged passport stamp.

The family were initially blocked from flying. Yet they later transferred to another airport. The family used the same airline, Qatar Airways. They used the same passports. Howver, at the second airport, they boarded without further issues.

Another incident affected Meghana Law. She was travelling from Aberdeen to Phuket with her son on 7 October. She reported a stressful and disturbing encounter. Staff questioned a mark on a stamp page. She was eventually cleared. She boarded the flight. But the delay caused concern.

UK boarding stories raise broader questions over strict airport screening and passport condition

These cases have raised questions among UK passengers. Many now worry about older entry stamps. Several affected travellers point to Thai stamps that appear slightly blurred. Others note that only stamp pages, not photo pages, triggered refusals.

However, airlines continue to screen documents strictly. They also face penalties if a passenger is refused entry abroad.

Thailand’s immigration rules require a passport in good condition. Damaged pages can lead to entry refusal. Airlines must check documents before boarding. If immigration denies entry, the airline must return the passenger at its own expense. Therefore, carriers examine stamps, ink marks, and page conditions closely.

Nevertheless, the recent group of UK cases shows a pattern. Notably, all incidents involved unclear stamps rather than torn or soaked pages. These travellers were heading to Thailand. All were stopped before boarding. Some were later allowed to fly after switching airports. Others were not.

Financial losses in the Reekie case highlight the cost of tighter compliance for tourists and Thailand

The Reekie case stands out because of the financial loss. The couple lost their honeymoon. They lost prepaid accommodation. In addition, they lost their return flights. They then paid for a replacement holiday. Their original trip cost £2,400. Their replacement trip added new charges.

Mr Reekie said there was no empathy from Etihad staff. He said the decision felt final. Furthermore, he felt there appeared to be no second opinion. Certainly, he understood refusals involving damaged photo pages. However, he argued that the stamp page made the decision more difficult to accept.

Thailand continues to seek higher tourism numbers. The country relies heavily on tourist spending. Arrivals remain below targets. The government has launched promotions to attract visitors. Airlines continue enforcing strict passport checks. Thai immigration has not commented on the UK incidents. No new entry rules have been announced.

Inconsistent decisions confuse UK travellers as concerns grow over how airlines interpret passport rules

Yet the UK cases continue to appear. Travellers report inconsistent decisions. Some airports allow boarding. At the same time, some with the same airline do not. Meanwhile, some checks are brief. On the other hand, some last more than 30 minutes. After that some involve consultation with Thai authorities while others do not.

The Reekie case adds pressure on airlines to explain screening procedures. It also highlights the impact of denied-boarding decisions. The refusal halted a planned honeymoon. It triggered cancellations by the holiday provider. It forced new costs on the couple without a refund.

Two young passengers vent frustration as scrutiny of blurred stamps led to a cancelled Thai holiday

Mr Reekie said he had travelled repeatedly with the same passport. The British groom said no officer had ever questioned the Thai stamp before this. Nevertheless, this out-of-the-blue decision “destroyed” the couple’s dream holiday plans.

He said he hopes others avoid the same outcome. He said he still seeks refunds from both TUI and Etihad.

Thailand’s tourist downturn remains notable. The country is trying to reverse the decline. The rejected passengers point to a possible obstacle. Smudged stamps now appear enough to stop travel. Airlines say they must follow immigration guidance. Travellers now face greater scrutiny before boarding.

The situation leaves UK passengers uncertain. They now wonder whether older stamps or blurred ink could disrupt their trips. Meanwhile, Thailand continues to pursue higher visitor numbers. Airlines continue to enforce strict document checks. And affected passengers, such as the Reekies, continue to seek compensation.

