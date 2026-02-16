Inferno rips through Koh Samui’s Fisherman’s Village, gutting three shops and damaging a restaurant as tourists flee. Fire crews battle narrow lanes and live power lines for an hour before control. Electrical fault suspected. No injuries reported.

One of Koh Samui’s most popular foreign tourist haunts was engulfed by fire on Monday, destroying several businesses and sending tourists and locals running in terror. The narrow, confined lanes of Fisherman’s Quarter hampered rescue crews from the outset. Meanwhile, electricity had to be cut before firefighters could deploy water at full force. The blaze erupted in a well-known tailor shop, then tore through nearby fashion emporiums and the upper floor of a restaurant. Despite the scale of destruction, officials say island firefighting teams prevented even wider damage. An electrical fault is believed to have sparked the fire. No one was injured or killed.

Fire tore through a prime tourist strip on Koh Samui on February 16, 2026. The blaze erupted in Fisherman’s Village in Bo Phut, Surat Thani province. As a result, three shops were destroyed and a restaurant damaged. Meanwhile, tourists and vendors fled in panic as smoke filled the air.

The fire began in a clothing and suit shop on the pedestrian street. Specifically, it started on the second floor of Saona Collection, a women’s clothing store. At the time, vendors were setting up stalls for the evening market.

Within minutes, flames pushed through the upper floor. Because the shop stored large amounts of fabric, the fire spread rapidly. Consequently, the flames intensified and moved sideways to adjacent buildings.

Blaze spreads to tailors and a restaurant as thick smoke triggers panic in packed tourist lanes

Soon after, the blaze engulfed Gino’s Tailor next door. It then spread to the adjacent Samui Armani tailor shop. In addition, the second floor of Luna restaurant caught fire. Thick black smoke poured into the sky and was visible from a distance. As the smoke darkened the skyline, panic swept through the narrow lanes.

Tourists ran from the pedestrian street in confusion. At the same time, shop owners attempted to secure property. However, the speed of the blaze left little opportunity to act. Mannequins and clothing stock remained inside the burning premises. Meanwhile, vendors abandoned partially assembled market stalls.

Bo Phut Police Station received the report and alerted emergency units. Immediately, officers were dispatched to the scene. In response, the Koh Samui Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office mobilised personnel. Simultaneously, the Koh Samui Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office joined the operation. Soon after, fire crews from Samui Airport arrived to reinforce local teams.

In addition, rescue workers from the Wat Plai Laem Foundation responded. Furthermore, several fire engines and private water tankers were deployed. Officers from the Provincial Electricity Authority Koh Samui branch were also called in. As a result, multiple agencies converged on the tightly packed commercial zone.

Narrow alleys and live power cables hamper crews before electricity is cut and water deployed

However, firefighters faced immediate obstacles. The affected area consists of narrow alleys and dense structures. Therefore, large fire trucks struggled to access the core of the blaze. At the same time, market equipment blocked entry points. Moreover, tangled power and communication cables hung overhead, complicating operations.

Because electricity was still active, crews had to act cautiously. Consequently, they delayed full water deployment until power was cut. Officers from the Provincial Electricity Authority worked to disconnect the supply. Once the area was de-energised, firefighters advanced water lines. Even then, thick smoke reduced visibility and slowed progress.

Nevertheless, crews attacked the fire from multiple angles. Gradually, they prevented flames from spreading further along the block. After approximately one hour, the blaze was brought under control. By then, however, the damage was extensive.

Inspection revealed that the clothing and suit shops were almost completely destroyed. Inside, mannequins were reduced to ashes. Merchandise and interior fittings were burned beyond recognition. In addition, the upper floor of Luna restaurant sustained significant fire and smoke damage. Debris and charred materials covered the interiors.

No injuries reported as tourists evacuate in time and police seal off the scene for a full probe

Importantly, no injuries or fatalities were reported. Tourists and staff evacuated before conditions worsened. Emergency teams searched the premises to ensure no one remained trapped. Consequently, authorities confirmed that all occupants were accounted for.

Following containment, police cordoned off the area. Access was restricted to officials and forensic investigators. Meanwhile, officers secured the perimeter to preserve evidence. The scene remained under tight control as assessments began.

At present, the exact cause has not been confirmed. However, initial findings suggest a possible electrical short circuit. Nevertheless, officials stated that a forensic examination will determine the definitive cause. Until then, the area will remain sealed for investigation.

Popular market strip left gutted as three shops were destroyed in a one-hour raging inferno

Fisherman’s Village is one of Koh Samui’s most visited tourist destinations. The pedestrian street hosts regular markets and attracts heavy foot traffic. On this occasion, vendors were preparing for business when the fire erupted. As a result, commercial activity halted abruptly across the strip.

Nearby businesses temporarily shut down during the emergency response. Smoke lingered over the village as crews completed suppression efforts. Although the flames were contained within an hour, the visual impact was severe. Three established shops were left gutted in a single incident.

Investigation continues into suspected electrical fault as damage assessment gets underway

Authorities have not yet released a financial damage estimate. However, the destruction of inventory and structures is substantial. Business owners are expected to cooperate with investigators and insurance assessors. Meanwhile, structural evaluations will continue in the coming days.

Officials stated that coordinated action prevented wider devastation. Without rapid deployment, the fire could have spread further through the dense commercial row. Instead, containment was achieved within the initial cluster of buildings.

The February 16 blaze stands as a major incident in a key tourist district of Surat Thani. Flames tore through the upper floors, smoke dominated the skyline, and businesses were reduced to ashes. Yet despite the chaos and destruction, no lives were lost. The investigation into the suspected electrical fault remains ongoing.

