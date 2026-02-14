Fugitive Chinese bank boss accused of stealing over ฿10 million tracked to Pattaya condo and arrested after two-week Immigration sting. Biometric checks showed no legal entry. He now faces prosecution and possible extradition to China.

Immigration Bureau Division Three officers on Wednesday briefed reporters on the arrest of 38-year-old Mr. Yao Ming, a former bank manager in Lanzhou, China, who last year made off with ฿10 million of other people’s money and fled to Thailand. A complex and sensitive investigation followed, using informers and biometric technology to track him to a Chonburi apartment. Significantly, he had entered Thailand without any official record. On Tuesday, officers executed an arrest warrant. He now faces extradition to China on charges of embezzlement and theft.

A Chinese bank manager accused of embezzling more than 10 million baht has been arrested in Thailand after years on the run. The arrest followed a targeted operation in Chonburi Province.

According to reporters on February 11, senior officers from Immigration Division 3 directed the mission. The action came after a tip from a Chinese informant. The informant stated that a key Chinese fugitive was hiding in the area. Therefore, commanders ordered an immediate intelligence response.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot Sirisukha, Commander of Immigration Division 3, issued the directive. Pol. Col. Chinawut Tangwonglert, Deputy Commander, supported the order. In addition, Pol. Col. Suriya Puangsombat, Superintendent of the Investigation Division, took operational control. His division oversees key tourist areas in Thailand’s eastern region. Consequently, the case fell within its jurisdiction. Senior officers then assigned field responsibilities to experienced investigators.

Immigration Division 3 assigns investigators after a tip on fugitive banker in Chonburi Province

Pol. Lt. Col. Ithithorn Prasertsak, Deputy Superintendent of the Investigation Division, was tasked with coordinating intelligence. Meanwhile, Pol. Lt. Col. Thongthai Pairaoh and Pol. Lt. Col. Anupap Tujinda were assigned to field surveillance.

Together, they formed the core investigation team. Subsequently, Pol. Col. Suriya led the ground operation in Chonburi Province. The team worked continuously for two weeks. During that time, officers gathered local intelligence and monitored movements.

Investigators soon identified a Chinese national residing in a luxury condominium in Pattaya. Pattaya lies within Chonburi Province and under Immigration Division 3 oversight. However, the resident’s documentation raised immediate suspicion.

Specifically, the suspect used a Chinese national identification card. He did not present a passport to the building management. As a result, officers intensified scrutiny of his status. Meanwhile, immigration databases were checked for entry records.

Biometric checks show no lawful Thailand entry record for the suspect tracked to Pattaya condo

No lawful entry was found in the system. Furthermore, biometric data showed no record of arrival in the Kingdom. Therefore, officers prepared for direct verification. On February 9, Pol. Lt. Col. Thongthai conducted a stakeout at the condominium.

During surveillance, he observed a Chinese man exiting a room. Officers approached and requested identification. The man identified himself as Mr. Yao Ming, 38.

Officers immediately requested his passport. However, database checks confirmed no immigration record. In addition, biometric verification produced no entry data. Consequently, authorities concluded he had entered and resided without permission. He was arrested at the scene. He was charged as a foreign national unlawfully entering and residing in the Kingdom. Thereafter, he was taken into custody for prosecution.

Further investigation established his professional history. Mr. Yao Ming was formerly employed at a bank in Lanzhou, China. In 2015, he held the position of branch manager. Because of that role, he had access to internal banking accounts. According to investigators, he targeted an inactive account. The account was registered under another person’s name.

Former Lanzhou branch manager accused of stealing 2.09 million yuan before fleeing China

He allegedly deposited 2.09 million yuan into that account. The sum exceeds 10 million baht. After depositing the funds, he withdrew the entire amount. He then fled China. Subsequently, he travelled through neighbouring countries, including Laos and Cambodia. Eventually, he arrived in Thailand.

However, Thai immigration records show no lawful entry. There is no passport record in the system. Likewise, biometric data contains no arrival information. Therefore, authorities treated him as an illegal entrant. His residence in a high-end Pattaya condominium did not reflect legal status.

The two-week investigation remained focused on Chonburi Province. Officers maintained discreet surveillance at the condominium. Meanwhile, command oversight remained with Immigration Division 3 leadership. The division is responsible for major tourist destinations in the eastern region. Consequently, Pattaya fell directly under its enforcement mandate.

Arrest executed after two week probe as the suspect faces extradition to China over embezzlement

The suspect’s reliance on a Chinese ID card proved critical. Because he avoided using a passport, discrepancies surfaced quickly. As a result, officers concentrated on confirming his identity. Once verified, the arrest proceeded without reported resistance.

The public disclosure followed on February 11 at a press briefing for reporters. Authorities confirmed the arrest timeline. The tip preceded the two-week probe. Thereafter, surveillance continued until February 9. On that date, officers executed the arrest.

Mr. Yao Ming remains in custody under Thai law. He faces prosecution for unlawful entry and residence. Authorities have not released additional procedural details. However, officials confirmed the alleged embezzlement occurred in 2015. The amount involved totalled 2.09 million yuan. The funds were allegedly withdrawn in full.

In summary, the case links alleged financial misconduct in China with illegal residence in Thailand. The suspect allegedly fled across several borders. Ultimately, he was located in Pattaya. Through intelligence, surveillance, and biometric verification, Immigration Division 3 concluded the operation with his arrest.

