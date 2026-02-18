Angry elephant told to hurry up his mating business turns on his owner and locals in Buriram province

Rampaging bull elephant Phet Uthai, 19, tramples his owner during a mating session in Buriram, leaving him with a ruptured lung, then goes on to gore two vehicles, smash five highway signs and chase terrified villagers before a tense two-hour tranquilliser operation brings him down and under restraint.

A male elephant in musth went on a rampage in Buriram on Monday, goring and seriously injuring his handler. The animal became enraged during a mating session in Ban Non That as villagers watched from a distance. He left his owner, 35-year-old Mr. Somporn Sutthiso, with a punctured lung. Reports indicate Mr. Somporn had urged the 19-year-old elephant, Phet Uthai, to hurry.

A 19-year-old male elephant attacked its owner and rampaged through Ban Non That in Buriram Province on Monday, February 16, 2026. Earlier that day, the Wang Krud rescue unit received an urgent report.

The call stated that an elephant was attacking its mahout and chasing villagers in Moo 6, Tha Muang Subdistrict, Satuk District. Therefore, a rescue team was dispatched immediately to the scene.

When officials arrived, they found the elephant in full rampage. At that moment, it was goring a white Isuzu Mu-X with its tusks. Simultaneously, it struck a green Isuzu pickup truck parked nearby. As a result, both vehicles sustained heavy structural damage.

Elephant rampages through village field as vehicles are gored and villagers flee the scene in panic

Meanwhile, villagers had gathered to watch the breeding meeting in a nearby field. However, the elephant suddenly turned toward the crowd. Consequently, several residents fled as it charged in their direction.

The elephant was identified as Phet Uthai, also known as Chao Phet Uthai. It was 19 years old and owned by Mr. Somporn Sutthiso, 35. He lived at house number 35 in Moo 6, Ban Non That.

According to local officials, the incident began during a planned mating session. A female elephant in the village had been hired to breed with Phet Uthai. The meeting was arranged in an open field within the community.

Mr. Uthai Yeeram, headman of Tha Muang Subdistrict, described the sequence of events. He said the male elephant was circling the female in preparation for mating. During this time, Mr. Somporn urged the elephant to finish quickly. Shortly afterwards, the situation escalated. The elephant became visibly agitated. It then turned abruptly on its owner. As a result, Mr. Somporn was knocked to the ground and trampled.

Owner trampled on after urging the 19-year-old bull elephant to complete the breeding act quickly

Consequently, he suffered a ruptured lung and serious injuries. Rescue workers removed him from the field without delay. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment. Initial medical reports confirmed the lung injury.

Meanwhile, the elephant continued its rampage across the area. It drove its tusks repeatedly into the white Isuzu Mu-X. It then rammed the green Isuzu pickup truck again, causing further destruction.

In addition, the elephant moved toward a nearby rural highway. There, it struck and damaged five road signs along the roadside. Some signs were bent. Others were knocked down completely.

At the same time, villagers attempted to stay clear. However, the elephant remained unpredictable and aggressive. Therefore, authorities established a safety perimeter to contain the threat.

Enraged elephant damages highway signs and vehicles as authorities secure a safety perimeter

As the situation intensified, additional assistance was requested. Staff from the elephant sanitation project at Elephant Kingdom in Surin Province arrived to support local officials. They brought tranquilliser equipment to subdue the animal.

However, they hesitated to administer multiple doses. They feared harming the elephant with excessive sedation. This caution followed a previous widely reported case involving a folded-eared elephant.

Therefore, tranquilization proceeded carefully and gradually. The operation lasted more than two hours. During that period, Phet Uthai remained agitated and mobile. Authorities kept villagers at a distance throughout. Rescue teams monitored the elephant’s movements closely. Eventually, the tranquilliser began to take effect. Gradually, the elephant’s strength diminished.

Only after more than two hours did control become possible. At that stage, the mahout was able to approach safely. The elephant was finally subdued and secured without further reported injuries.

Prolonged tranquilization operation lasts over two hours before the bull elephant is subdued

Meanwhile, damage assessments confirmed extensive losses. Two vehicles were destroyed or severely damaged. In addition, five highway signs required repair or replacement.

Mr. Nattapol Maliwan, 30, a local resident and pickup truck driver, also spoke. He had come to assist during the incident. According to Mr. Nattapol, the elephant appeared stressed during the mating process. He said people were constantly controlling and forcing the animal. He added that this preceded the attack on its owner and the destruction of the owner’s vehicle.

By late afternoon, the scene was brought under control. However, Mr. Somporn remained hospitalised with a ruptured lung and serious trauma.

No additional injuries among villagers were reported. Ultimately, the rampage began during mating preparations in a village field. It ended only after prolonged sedation efforts and coordinated intervention by fearless local officials. For one elephant, love is not something that can be hurried. The incident left behind a badly injured man and two badly damaged vehicles.

