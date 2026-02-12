Thaksin’s reaction to 2026 General Election. The Beatles hit song Let It Be. Sings it in jail to Ung Ing

Jailed former PM Thaksin Shinawatra sang “Let It Be” after his daughter briefed him on the 2026 election result during a prison visit. His lawyer says lawsuits are coming over “grey money” smears, while Thaksin remains calm, in good health and unhurried about parole.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra responded to his daughter and son-in-law on Thursday by delivering his own pointed rendition of the Beatles hit “Let It Be.” Speaking later to the media, Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, known as Ung Ing, said her father had nothing negative to say about the General Election outcome. However, Mr. Winyat Chatmontri later disclosed that the former premier is preparing legal action against named individuals over campaign-period remarks linking him to the Chinese government’s crackdown on scammers. Mr. Winyat added that Mr. Thaksin remains at ease about his release and content for the legal process run its course.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra received visitors at Klong Prem Central Prison on February 12, 2026. The meeting began at 10:00 AM at the facility on Ngam Wong Wan Road in Bangkok. Earlier, at 9:50 AM, his daughter Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, arrived with her husband, Mr. Pitak Sukhsawat.

Accompanying them was the family’s lawyer, Mr. Winyat Chatmontri. This marked their 40th visit. Meanwhile, Mr. Thaksin has now served five months in prison.

The visit lasted 40 minutes. At 10:40 AM, Ms. Paetongtarn and Mr. Pitak left the prison grounds. Shortly afterwards, they spoke to reporters waiting outside.

Thaksin sings ” Let It Be ” after daughter briefs him on 2026 General Election outcome in prison

Ms. Paetongtarn confirmed she had briefed her father on the final outcome of the 2026 General Election. Although Mr. Thaksin had followed the news from prison, she provided a direct account. However, she said he made no negative remarks about the Pheu Thai Party’s results. Instead, she said, he responded in his own way.

According to Ms. Paetongtarn, her father sang The Beatles’ “Let It Be.” She described him as calm and relaxed. Moreover, she was smiling as she recounted the moment. Notably, the song has long been associated with Mr. Thaksin.

In 2012, while in exile in Dubai, he performed it to an online audience. At that time, he translated parts of the lyrics into Thai. In particular, he changed the chorus from “Let It Be” to “Chang Mae Man.” The Thai phrase means “don’t care” or “never mind.”

On Thursday, he sang the song again after hearing the election results. Consequently, Ms. Paetongtarn said it reflected his feelings. After that, she said, the conversation ended. When asked whether he discussed the party’s future direction, she gave a clear answer. He did not, she said. Instead, she simply recounted the normal political situation. Then he sang, and that was the end of it.

Paetongtarn says Thaksin in good spirits as lawyer details action over grey money allegations

Ms. Paetongtarn, who was removed as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister in August 2025, did not address her ousting. Rather, she focused on her father’s reaction and condition. Regarding his health, she stated it was “perfectly fine.” Furthermore, she said he appeared in good spirits. Throughout the visit, she indicated, he remained composed.

Separately, Mr. Winyat Chatmontri held a limited legal consultation with Mr. Thaksin. However, he said the former prime minister wanted to dedicate most of his time to family. Therefore, their discussion focused only on key updates.

Specifically, Mr. Winyat reported on preparations for legal action. The action targets individuals who spread false information before the election.

The allegations centred on so-called “grey money.” In addition, some claims linked Mr. Thaksin to anti-scam operations conducted by the Chinese government during the election period. Furthermore, social media posts alleged that individuals connected to foreign funding were arrested and that Mr. Thaksin was implicated. Mr. Winyat rejected those claims outright. He said they are baseless. Moreover, he stated that Mr. Thaksin has never been involved in such activities.

Legal team to sue over campaign rumours as Thaksin’s health improves in prison custody

Before the election, the legal team chose not to act. At that time, Mr. Thaksin did not want to draw attention to himself. Nor did he want to cloud the political debate. However, Mr. Winyat said some individuals continued spreading rumours to discredit Mr. Thaksin and the Pheu Thai Party. Consequently, the strategy has shifted. After the election, he said, they will exercise their legal rights.

When asked whether he knew who spread the rumours, Mr. Winyat answered directly. He said he knew. However, he added that he was still deciding whom to sue. He declined to name the individuals.

Nevertheless, he confirmed that lawsuits are being prepared. He described the accusations as scapegoating. Furthermore, he said the claims damaged both Mr. Thaksin’s reputation and the country. He did not provide a specific timeline for filing the cases.

On health matters, Mr. Winyat provided additional detail. Previously, he said, Mr. Thaksin had experienced blood pressure issues. However, he described the condition as personal and manageable. Now, he said, the former prime minister’s health has improved. Moreover, he is taking good care of himself. During the visit, he appeared cheerful and smiling.

No progress on pardon or parole as Thaksin says he will accept rights granted under the law

Attention also turned to the possibility of a royal pardon or parole. On that issue, Mr. Winyat reported no progress. Everything, he said, is proceeding according to legal procedures.

Importantly, he emphasised that Mr. Thaksin is not in a hurry. Instead, he will accept whatever rights are granted under the law. Therefore, no acceleration or special request is being pursued.

Throughout his imprisonment, Mr. Thaksin has followed political developments closely. Consequently, he was aware of the election outcome before the visit. Still, his daughter chose to brief him personally. His response, she said, was measured and untroubled. Instead of commentary, he sang.

Five months into his sentence, the former prime minister remains at Klong Prem Central Prison. Meanwhile, his legal team is preparing action against those it accuses of spreading false claims. At the same time, questions over parole and pardon remain unresolved.

For now, the message from inside the prison was concise. He is calm. His health has improved. The former Prime Minister is happy to receive any rights or benefits that may be applied.

