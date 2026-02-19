Thailand's Queen Suthida lands in Italy for a visit in her role as an ambassador for women’s ice hockey

Queen Suthida arrives in Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics as Women’s Ice Hockey Ambassador, attending medal finals in Milan at the federation’s invitation. The royal visit runs from February 18–23 as the tournament reaches its decisive Olympic climax.

Queen Suthida touched down in Milan on Thursday, stepping onto the global stage as an ambassador for ice hockey at the Winter Olympics. The consort of King Maha Vajiralongkorn will remain in Italy until Monday, February 23, on an official visit to the republic. The trip follows a formal invitation extended in 2023 by the President of the International Ice Hockey Federation. Her Majesty is an ambassador for the sport.

Olympic ice hockey events are being staged in Milan. Milan is hosting key competitions during the Winter Games. Meanwhile, teams are competing for gold, silver, and bronze medals. The medal matches will determine the final standings. Consequently, the Queen’s attendance coincides with the tournament’s climax.

Federation sought royal patronage in 2023, recognising sustained support for women’s ice hockey growth

The International Ice Hockey Federation requested her royal patronage in 2023. Subsequently, she accepted the appointment as Ambassador for Women’s Ice Hockey. The federation cited her sustained support for hockey. Specifically, it recognised her participation in initiatives linked to the sport. Moreover, it described her contributions as invaluable to women’s ice hockey.

The federation’s statement referred to her impact in Thailand. In addition, it acknowledged her influence across Asia. It also referenced her engagement at the international level. As a result, the 2023 request formalised an existing association with the sport’s development.

Her ambassadorial role focuses on advancing women’s participation in ice hockey. Accordingly, her attendance at the Olympics aligns with that mandate. The medal competition provides an international platform for the sport. Therefore, the visit is structured around the women’s final matches.

Olympic schedule centres on women’s medal matches during the February 18 to 23 Royal visit

During her stay from February 18 to 23, the Queen will carry out official duties linked to her position. However, no additional engagements have been detailed in the official bulletin. The itinerary remains concentrated on Olympic ice hockey. In particular, it centres on the women’s medal competition in Milan.

The 2026 Winter Olympics continue through late February. Meanwhile, ice hockey remains one of the Games’ central events. The women’s tournament concludes with the medal matches this week. Subsequently, medal ceremonies will finalise the Olympic results.

The announcement of her arrival confirmed the purpose of her visit. It specified her ambassadorial title and responsibilities. Furthermore, it cited the invitation from the federation president. The dates of the royal visit were also formally outlined.

Sporting profile includes Sailing gold in Southeast Asian Games and Marathon appearances in Thailand

Queen Suthida’s presence in Milan marks an official engagement under federation auspices. At the same time, she acts in a representative, not executive, capacity. Therefore, all activities fall within the framework of her ambassadorial mandate.

Certainly, the visit reinforces her formal association with international women’s ice hockey during the final stage of Olympic competition.

In December, Queen Suthida led the Thai keelboat sailing team to gold at the Southeast Asian Games in December 2025. Her Majesty also led the Thai team at the opening games. Furthermore, she is known in Thailand as an ardent marathon runner.

