National flag coalition suggested. PM warned that complaints to the Election Commission must be heard

Thailand on edge as protests erupt over election errors. PM Anutin urges calm while coalition talks intensify. Pheu Thai eyed for alliance, Kla Tham claims 58 seats, Democrats set red lines as pressure mounts on Election Commission to certify results.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he had ordered officials and police to “gently” maintain order as nationwide protests erupted over Sunday’s General Election, stressing that his first priority after results are confirmed will be national stability. Reports indicate Mr Anutin wants the Pheu Thai Party, with 74 MPs, in government, while Bhumjaithai holds 193 MPs and has secured five more from smaller parties, a total expected to rise to 208 when Palang Pracharat joins. Analysts also suggest he may include both Kla Tham and Pheu Thai in a coalition reflecting the nation’s flag, as Democrat Party leader and former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow warn that public complaints to the Election Commission must be handled with care and respect.

Speculation is intensifying over the composition of Thailand’s next government following Sunday’s poll. However, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has urged restraint until results are certified.

Meanwhile, concerns over voting errors have spread across the kingdom. In addition, protests have emerged in several areas. Therefore, the political climate remains tense as coalition talks begin.

On Thursday, Mr Anutin addressed the situation at Bhumjaithai Party headquarters. At 3:45 pm on February 12, 2026, he faced questions on negotiations. He said no formal steps would proceed without certified results. Moreover, he cited uncertainty over possible further protests. Consequently, he requested that all issues be resolved first. Only then, he said, would decisions follow.

Police told to maintain order gently as protests spread and coalition negotiations gather pace

At the same time, he confirmed that officials and police have been instructed to maintain order. However, he stressed they must act gently. Furthermore, they must remain patient in dealing with demonstrators. According to Mr Anutin, the public must be allowed to express concerns. In addition, genuine issues linked to the poll must be heard. Therefore, enforcement must be measured and restrained.

Attention has also turned to coalition arithmetic. There is speculation that Mr Anutin wants the Pheu Thai Party included. In that scenario, the coalition would align with the national flag. However, no agreement has been formally announced. Instead, party representatives are maintaining contact behind the scenes.

On Thursday, Bhumjaithai announced that several small parties would join the government. Together, those parties contribute five MPs. In addition, it is thought that the Palang Pracharat Party will join the new ministry. That party was formerly led by General Prawit Wongsuwan. As a result, numbers in the lower house are under close review.

During the same appearance, Mr Anutin was asked about talks with Palang Pracharat. Specifically, he was asked if he met new leader Ms Treenuch Thianthong. However, he said he arrived too late for discussions. He also confirmed he missed a meeting with the Economic Party. Therefore, he did not engage in direct talks that day. The Palang Pracharat Party has five MPs.

Chada Thaiseth acts as liaison as Bhumjaithai coordinates coalition contacts and internal preparations

Instead, Mr Chada Thaiseth is acting as coordinator. According to Mr Anutin, Mr Chada serves as a political liaison. Moreover, he is handling communications with other parties. Mr Anutin said Mr Chada indicated support for him as prime minister. However, he stressed that procedures must still be followed before any appointment.

When asked about smaller parties, Mr Anutin said he had not met them personally. Instead, he spent much of the day at Government House. Later, he attended an internal Bhumjaithai meeting. Meanwhile, senior party figures managed outreach and coordination. Consequently, no official coalition agreement has yet been signed.

Pressed on the shape of a potential government, Mr Anutin was clear. He said the administration must be strong and stable. Furthermore, he emphasised that national stability is essential. In addition, he repeated that the government will not involve shady interests. He restated his refusal to cooperate with what he termed “shady capital.” When questioned again, he said he would listen to the voice of the people. Therefore, public opinion remains central to his position.

Kla Tham stakes claim with 58 seats as Democrats set firm terms on policy and grey capital links

Meanwhile, the Kla Tham Party is asserting its influence. The party is led by Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow. Sources within Kla Tham have expressed confidence about joining the new government. On Thursday, General Thamanat highlighted the party’s strength. He said Kla Tham now commands 58 seats. As a result, it ranks fourth in parliament.

However, Kla Tham’s inclusion may complicate negotiations. Specifically, its presence could preclude the Democrat Party. The Democrats hold 22 seats. Therefore, any coalition including Kla Tham may exclude them. That dynamic has sharpened political positioning.

On Thursday, former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva clarified the Democrat Party’s stance. He said the party’s position remains unchanged after the election. First, there must be policy agreement. Second, there must be no links with grey capital. These conditions, he said, are firm requirements.

At the same time, both Mr Abhisit and Captain Thamanat addressed the conduct of Sunday’s poll. They warned that the Election Commission must act swiftly. Moreover, they said it must act effectively to address rising concerns. Indeed, questions about voting errors are increasing. Consequently, pressure is mounting on the commission.

Election commission under pressure as parties demand swift action over poll complaints

Captain Thamanat issued a direct warning. He said mishandling the situation could spark conflict. Furthermore, he cautioned that political instability could follow. Therefore, he called for decisive and careful management of the aftermath.

For now, no definitive coalition has been declared. However, negotiations are active and ongoing. Party envoys are coordinating contacts. Meanwhile, leaders are setting conditions in public. As a result, the final configuration remains uncertain.

Ultimately, the certification of results will determine the next step. Until then, formal announcements are on hold. Nevertheless, positioning is underway across the political spectrum. Bhumjaithai is consolidating smaller allies. Kla Tham is emphasising its 58 seats. The Democrats are drawing clear boundaries. Palang Pracharat is expected to enter the equation. Consequently, the coming days will shape the structure of the next government.

Further reading:

People’s Party and Pheu Thai Party call for Election Commission to back up Sunday’s election outcome

Outcry as anomalies and errors detected in Sunday’s General Election. Spontaneous protests break out

Thrilled with the result. PM set to lead a government focused on stability and security. Barter trade in focus

Trade expert warns the government on barter deals with China being pursued by the Commerce Ministry

Top Commerce Ministry official warns that any US trade deal must wait for new parliament and cabinet

Asean Summit on Monday and Tuesday seen by United States as pivotal to restoring border peace

Travellers being ‘restricted’ from entering Thailand as security risks linked to the Thai Cambodian war

War to continue says PM Anutin. Dismisses President Trump’s ceasefire talk as a ‘misunderstanding’

Confusion after Trump’s 20 minute phone call with PM Anutin. US side claimed a ceasefire was agreed

Thailand moves to election mode after King approves dissolution of parliament decree request by Anutin