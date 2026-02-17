Passenger bus overturns on the way from Phuket to Yal. 10 seriously injured. Police saw what happened

Double-decker horror in Trang as Phuket-bound tour bus carrying 52 overturns near school, injuring over 30. Driver, 52, loses leg after vehicle slides 80 metres into ditch. Police and passengers dispute his claim a motorcycle cut in front as investigation intensifies.

Ten people, including the driver, suffered serious injuries when a bus from Phuket to Yala Province overturned in Huai Yot District, Trang Province. The 52-year-old driver lost his leg in the crash. He told police a motorcycle swerved in front of him. To avoid it, he swerved suddenly, toppling the bus. However, local police witnessed the incident. They had been stationed nearby, targeting motorcyclists. A patrol officer stated categorically that no motorbike cut across the bus. Officers suggest the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Fifty-two people were on board when a double-decker tour bus overturned in Trang Province on Sunday, February 15, 2026. The province is in southern Thailand along the Andaman coast. As a result, more than 30 passengers were injured.

Meanwhile, the driver was critically wounded and lost his left leg. The crash unfolded on the Trang-Krabi road opposite a school in Na Wong Subdistrict, Huai Yot District. Earlier Sunday morning, police from Huai Yot Police Station received the emergency report.

Immediately, officers coordinated with rescue workers and hospitals across the area. In total, about 20 emergency vehicles were dispatched from Huai Yot, Ratsada, Wang Wiset and Mueang Trang districts.

Bus overturns in Trang leaving over 30 injured and the driver critically wounded near a school

Upon arrival, responders found the bus overturned on its right side in a roadside ditch. The front end was severely damaged. Moreover, officials confirmed the bus had slid about 80 meters before flipping.

First, rescuers smashed the rear windows to access trapped passengers. Then, they evacuated victims through the broken exits. At the same time, first aid was administered beside the wreckage. Subsequently, the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to authorities, more than 10 passengers sustained serious injuries. In addition, over 30 others suffered minor injuries. Notably, one passenger had a fractured left ankle with bone exposed. Most victims were transported to Huai Yot Hospital and Wang Wiset Hospital for treatment.

The bus was travelling from Phuket to Betong in Yala Province. It had departed Phuket Bus Terminal at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 14. It was scheduled to arrive in Betong District at about 11:30 a.m. on February 15.

Phuket bus bound for Betong in Yala overturned before reaching its scheduled destination Sunday monring

However, the journey ended abruptly in Trang Province. On board were 49 passengers, one driver, and two bus staff members. Altogether, 52 lives were at stake when the vehicle overturned.

The driver was identified as a 52-year-old Mr. Sirichai. He suffered a severed left leg and a head injury. Despite his injuries, he remained conscious and able to speak. According to his statement, a motorcycle suddenly cut in front of the bus. As a result, he swerved sharply to avoid a collision. Consequently, he said, the bus lost control and overturned. However, that account was challenged within hours.

Patrol officers from Na Wong Subdistrict were positioned on the opposite side of the road. At the time, they were lying in wait to photograph young motorcyclists for their superiors.

Importantly, they said they saw the bus before it overturned. They stated that no motorcycle cut in front of it. Instead, they believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Similarly, several passengers questioned the driver’s claim. They said he likely fell asleep. Furthermore, they reported seeing no motorcycle obstructing the bus.

Police witnesses and passengers dispute the driver’s claim of a motorcycle cutting across the bus

Meanwhile, investigators documented damage to a parked truck at the roadside. The tour bus sideswiped the vehicle before leaving the road. As a result, the truck’s front bumper was dented and its windshield shattered. After striking the truck, the bus veered off the roadway. It then slid approximately 80 meters along the shoulder. Finally, it overturned into the ditch.

Inside the bus, chaos followed the impact. Therefore, rescuers worked quickly to extract the injured. Emergency crews remained at the scene for hours. During that time, traffic along the Trang-Krabi road was affected. Additionally, officers photographed the wreckage and the surrounding area. So far, no independent witness has confirmed the presence of a motorcycle.

A bus staff member said he was asleep when the crash occurred. Therefore, he could not explain what happened. He stated he became aware only after the bus had overturned.

Replacement bus arranged as the injured treated. Police probe awaits detailed driver interview

Following the incident, the service provider arranged a replacement bus. As a result, the remaining passengers continued their journey to Yala Province.

The injured continued receiving treatment throughout the day. Those with serious injuries were closely monitored. Meanwhile, authorities withheld further medical details.

The bus sustained extensive structural damage. The front was crushed, and multiple windows were shattered. Moreover, the vehicle remained in the ditch as investigators gathered evidence.

For now, conflicting accounts dominate the investigation. On one side is the driver’s claim of a sudden motorcycle. On the other hand, there are police witnesses and passengers who saw none. However, officials said they will wait for the driver’s condition to improve before conducting a full interview. Only then will they determine the cause of the rollover that injured more than 30 people and left one man permanently maimed.

Further reading:

French tourist killed in Phuket road smash. 51 year old Thai driver of speeding Volvo arrested at the scene

Tributes pour in for British expat who died in a horrific bike accident on Thursday in Chiang Mai

British man dies in horrific big bike accident near an underpass in Chiang Mai early Thursday morning

Brit in Udon Thani heart sore after his beloved tricycle motorbike is stolen by early morning thieves

8 year old girl in Udon Thani had a narrow escape when a UK man’s car crashed through her garden wall

UK former mercenary, living in Thailand for 22 years, given a strong warning by Udon Thani police on Friday

Thai speaking foreigner attacks PTT service station attendants in Udon Thani in the early hours

Fierce and enraged UK tourist assaulted a Phuket Tuk Tuk driver on Saturday over a fare and change dispute

Phuket police promise to charge a foreign man for cutting a chain put on his illegally parked bike

Anutin tells Swiss man Urs Fehr he should go home as he urges Phuket’s governor to monitor the court case

Swiss man Uli Fehr’s hellish Thai nightmare as he is detained and branded as a threat to society

Another even more serious assault by a Swiss man on a frail Thai woman as Uli Fehr has his visa revoked