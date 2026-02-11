National Police Chief orders top officers to prepare for any potential unrest linked to poll protests

Election chaos fears as complaints hit 17 constituencies in 15 provinces. Riot police on standby, protests flare, and Songkhla vote gaps spark scrutiny. Parties demand 99,000 polling sheets as pressure mounts on the Election Commission.

Complaints are mounting from constituencies nationwide following last Sunday’s General Election, prompting the National Police Chief to order heightened security and full preparedness to confront any unrest or disorder that may arise. Allegations of irregularities are now widespread, with growing demands for the Election Commission to release polling centre count confirmations immediately to enable forensic investigation of the results nationwide.

The National Police Chief has ordered intensified security operations following rising election complaints across Thailand. On Tuesday, he directed all units to prepare for potential unrest. Consequently, riot control forces are now on standby in multiple provinces. The order came as complaints spread across constituencies nationwide. At present, authorities report cases in 17 constituencies across 15 provinces.

On February 10, 2026, Pol. Gen. Samran Nualma chaired a high-level security meeting in Bangkok. The session took place at Royal Thai Police Headquarters.

He attended in his capacity as Deputy Commissioner General and Director of the Election Security and Order Command Centre. Representatives from relevant units nationwide joined the meeting. In addition, other officers participated via video conference. The focus was on election security and post-poll stability.

Complaints mount nationwide over alleged irregularities in vote counting and reporting delays

Currently, complaints cover a range of alleged irregularities. For example, vote counting slips were reportedly found in trash. In some areas, observers were allegedly obstructed. Moreover, CCTV cameras at certain polling stations were reportedly covered with black bags. There were also claims of limited transparency during vote counting. In addition, delayed results reporting was reported in several locations.

Furthermore, some constituencies recorded unusually high numbers of invalid ballots. Other complaints cited ballot duplication and damaged ballots. Most of these cases have already entered formal complaint procedures. As a result, corrective actions and legal proceedings are underway in many areas. However, several issues remain under active review by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated on Wednesday in additional provinces. In Saraburi, spontaneous groups of protesters gathered near the election offices. They sought meetings with Election Commission officials. As tensions rose, police were deployed to maintain order. Officers remained on hand to prevent escalation.

Legal complaints filed in Lampang as Songkhla vote discrepancies intensify scrutiny

In Lampang, the provincial Election Commission chief took formal legal action. He lodged a fraud complaint with local police. He also filed a computer crime complaint. This move followed negative online commentary related to the poll. Authorities have not released further details of the allegations.

Most notably, Songkhla has additionally emerged as a focal point. It was reported that votes cast exceeded the number of eligible voters. In addition, significant discrepancies appeared between party list and constituency ballots. These figures intensified scrutiny of the local count.

For instance, in Constituency 3 in Songkhla, 112,593 party list ballots were recorded. By comparison, only 98,923 constituency ballots were counted. The gap totals 13,670 votes. The party list ballots were pink. The constituency ballots were green. The numerical difference has been formally noted.

At the same time, political leaders continued scheduled engagements. The Prime Minister and the Bhumjaithai Party are proceeding with a party meeting in Bangkok. On Tuesday, Mr Anutin addressed the situation. He stated he remains focused on government business. However, he described coalition discussions as premature. Specifically, he said talks should wait until the list vote is confirmed. The Election Commission has not yet certified that vote.

Parties demand release of vote count sheets amid concerns over tabulation transparency

Meanwhile, the People’s Party and other analysts have intensified demands for documentation. They are calling for vote count sheets from more than 99,000 polling stations nationwide. As of Wednesday, those documents were not publicly available. Critics argue that transparency remains insufficient. In particular, they question how results were tabulated after polling station operations concluded.

Moreover, critics pointed to computer crashes reported on Sunday. They also cited system outages during data transmission. In addition, they referred to fluctuating figures during public reporting. These concerns have added pressure on election authorities.

Against this backdrop, the Police Chief outlined three operational priorities. First, intelligence units must intensify monitoring of high-risk groups. These groups may mobilise crowds or incite unrest. Additionally, officers are to watch for the transport of weapons and illegal items. Particular attention is being directed at highly competitive constituencies.

Police intensify intelligence monitoring and coordinate with EC to prevent unrest

Furthermore, intelligence teams must track political movements closely. They are required to coordinate with the Election Commission. They must also monitor possible cross-boundary protest activity. In the post-election period, authorities are alert to potential weapons smuggling. At the same time, officers are tasked with countering fake news online. Police believe misinformation may trigger misunderstandings or conflict.

Therefore, intelligence units must update watchlists of at-risk groups. They must coordinate daily with provincial security police. Daily situation trend analysis has been ordered. Information exchanges are to be continuous.

Second, investigating officers must coordinate directly with Provincial Election Commissions. They are to follow up promptly on objections. If additional evidence is requested by police, it must be supplied without delay. Moreover, security details must be deployed immediately upon witness protection requests.

Ballot storage secured as crowd control units placed on full operational readiness

In addition, police must strictly guard ballot storage sites. These include district offices and Provincial Election Commission offices. Monitoring will continue until all procedures are completed. Access to sensitive materials is being controlled.

Third, crowd control personnel are to maintain full operational readiness. Company commanders must inspect manpower and equipment. They must confirm readiness for immediate deployment. Rapid response teams are being organised in high-risk areas. Furthermore, tactical plans are being reinforced.

Meanwhile, incident commanders have been instructed to reassess conditions continuously. They must coordinate closely with investigative teams. Operational levels may be adjusted as required. However, all actions must remain within the legal framework.

Across the country, protest groups are building momentum. Widespread criticism of poll organisation persists. Consequently, police visibility has increased in sensitive zones. Security operations remain active nationwide as complaints continue to be processed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, both the Pheu Thai Party and the People’s Party called on the Election Commission to facilitate inquiries into the poll and show more transparency.

The leaders of the two major parties insisted that at this stage their goal was to ensure confidence in Sunday’s election. However, former Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai made it clear that any talk of coalition government negotiations cannot take place until all votes have been verified.

