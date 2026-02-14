Tensions rising between Bhumjaithai Party and Kla Tham as leading party wants the Agriculture ministry

Election bar code storm rages as PM rushes coalition past 250 seats. Kla Tham faces the axe in cabinet seats tussle. Agriculture Ministry at centre of power struggle while scrutiny of Election Commission intensifies and final government deal looms.

Divisions are widening between the Bhumjaithai and Kla Tham parties over the next government. On Friday, Pheu Thai accepted in principle a deal to join Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Bhumjaithai-led coalition. By Saturday, reports said Bhumjaithai was moving to strip the Agriculture Ministry from Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow of Kla Tham, a step now fiercely resisted. Senior Bhumjaithai figures are also said to favour cutting ties with the fourth-largest party, which surged from obscurity to win 58 seats in the controversial February 8 poll.

Controversy continues to surround the conduct of the 2026 General Election. In particular, criticism has focused on the Election Commission’s use of a bar code signature on each ballot. As a result, questions over transparency and verification remain active.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is moving expeditiously to form the next government. Therefore, coalition negotiations are unfolding against a backdrop of unresolved electoral scrutiny.

On February 13, 2026, political momentum shifted decisively toward government formation. Earlier that day, the Pheu Thai Party met the Bhumjaithai Party at its headquarters. Subsequently, both sides agreed in principle to establish a coalition government. The meeting brought together Dr Yotsanan Wongsawat and Anutin Charnvirakul. Images released from the session showed a cordial atmosphere. However, the agreement immediately intensified attention on other potential partners.

Coalition arithmetic strengthens as Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai move past 250 seat threshold

Numerically, the Bhumjaithai Party emerged as the leading force with 193 seats. In addition, it secured the backing of 25 MPs from smaller parties. These include members of the Palang Pracharat Party. Furthermore, three additional parties have already declared support: the Economic Party, the New Party, and the New Democracy Party. Consequently, Bhumjaithai entered coalition talks from a position of strength.

Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai Party holds 74 seats. When combined with Bhumjaithai’s 193 seats, the total surpasses 250. Therefore, the bloc crosses a critical parliamentary threshold. As a result, the alliance commands a working majority in the House. This arithmetic has become central to the negotiation process.

However, the coalition picture remains incomplete. The Kla Tham Party controls 58 seats. Accordingly, its participation would significantly expand the majority. Yet growing indications suggest it may be excluded. Initially, it was widely assumed that Bhumjaithai would not abandon Kla Tham. Nevertheless, recent signals indicate internal reconsideration.

One factor concerns perceived links between Kla Tham and “grey” capital. Notably, these allegations were raised by the People’s Party before the poll. In addition, tensions at local political levels have complicated discussions. During the campaign, Kla Tham ran an aggressive strategy. Consequently, it encroached on established political strongholds. As a result, friction persisted after the election.

Agriculture ministry dispute intensifies as Kla Tham faces potential cabinet exclusion

On Saturday, reports emerged that Bhumjaithai intends to reclaim the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives from Captain Thamanat Promphao. Currently, the ministry is associated with Kla Tham.

Therefore, control of the portfolio has become a central bargaining issue. A high-ranking Bhumjaithai source stated that the final decision rests with Anutin as party leader. Moreover, the source emphasised that no political favours are owed.

“If they really wanted to do it, they could,” the source said. Furthermore, the source noted that both parties fought hard in the election. Consequently, neither side is entitled to concessions. Importantly, a final decision is expected by the end of February. Until then, the question remains unresolved.

Meanwhile, Captain Thamanat has projected confidence. After Bhumjaithai announced three smaller coalition partners, he showed no visible concern. Instead, he stated that he possesses “extraordinary political skills.” Moreover, he described the political equation as uncertain. Therefore, he dismissed fixed assumptions about coalition colours or formulas.

Uncertain political equation as Anutin defers Kla Tham talks and avoids a definite timetable

“The political equation right now is still uncertain,” he said. In addition, he rejected the idea that government formation must follow the Thai flag’s blue, white, and red colours. “It could be other colours as well,” he added. Consequently, he concluded that nothing is settled.

Later on February 13, at 4:40 PM, Anutin addressed reporters at Bhumjaithai headquarters. The remarks followed a meeting of the party’s economic team. During the briefing, he confirmed that negotiations are proceeding sequentially.

However, he declined to specify a meeting date with Kla Tham. When asked about February 14, he noted it was Valentine’s Day. Therefore, he avoided committing to a timetable.

When pressed on whether Kla Tham would be excluded, Anutin did not answer directly. Instead, he reiterated that all parties must be spoken to. Moreover, he stated that only a few parties remain to be approached. Importantly, he confirmed that Kla Tham is in the queue. Thus, negotiations remain formally open.

Economic policy preparation advances alongside coalition negotiations and agency review

In parallel, Anutin outlined economic priorities. He stated that promised policies will be prioritised structurally. Consequently, they will form part of the government’s policy statement.

To ensure coherence, relevant agencies were invited to review proposals. Furthermore, the National Economic and Social Development Council has been tasked with helping draft the framework. Therefore, policy preparation is advancing alongside coalition talks.

On February 14, Dr Yotsanan Wongsawat publicly addressed supporters through a Facebook post. In that statement, he explained Pheu Thai’s decision to join the coalition. Significantly, he acknowledged that the choice was not easy. Nevertheless, he stated that the majority within the party supported joining the government.

First, he noted that he had consulted widely with groups and organisations. Moreover, he described global and domestic contexts as significantly changed. Consequently, he argued that political strategy must adapt. At the same time, he reaffirmed respect for the people’s decision in the election.

Election integrity scrutiny continues as Pheu Thai monitors the Commission and internal divisions

However, he emphasised that election integrity remains paramount. In particular, he said the Election Commission must clarify disputed issues. Furthermore, he confirmed that Pheu Thai’s legal team is pursuing the matter.

Accordingly, the party will monitor developments until resolution. Thus, participation in government does not end scrutiny of the electoral process.

Dr Yotsanan also addressed internal disagreement. Some supporters preferred opposition. Others supported coalition participation. Nevertheless, after a limited time for discussion, the majority favoured joining the government. “If my actions caused discomfort, I sincerely apologise,” he wrote. However, he affirmed readiness to take responsibility for every vote cast.

He identified economic hardship as the most urgent issue. Therefore, he called for integrated cooperation among ministries. Moreover, he stressed the need to create new economic engines. Consequently, economic stabilisation has become a central justification for coalition alignment.

Parliamentary arithmetic leaves room for Democrat talks as the Kla Tham decision nears

Beyond arithmetic, coalition figures have cited broader objectives. Restoring public confidence is one stated priority. Additionally, improving Thailand’s image domestically and internationally has been emphasised. References have been made to links with corruption and political instability. Therefore, image repair forms part of the government’s declared agenda.

Meanwhile, parliamentary numbers remain clear. Bhumjaithai holds 193 seats. Pheu Thai holds 74. Kla Tham holds 58. Smaller allied MPs add 25 more. In addition, the Democrat Party holds 22 seats under former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva. Consequently, alternative configurations remain mathematically possible.

If Kla Tham is excluded, room may open for negotiations with the Democrats. Therefore, their 22 votes could reinforce the majority. However, no formal agreement has been announced. Thus, that option remains contingent on upcoming decisions.

Reports indicate that a leading Bhumjaithai figure has already given Anutin a final recommendation. Moreover, that figure emphasized genuine competition and no reciprocal favours. Consequently, internal deliberations appear advanced. Nevertheless, public confirmation is pending.

February deadline approaches as cabinet allocation and Kla Tham status move toward resolution

As February progresses, the timeline narrows. A decision is expected before the month’s end. At that point, cabinet portfolios will be allocated definitively. In particular, the future of the Agriculture Ministry will be clarified. Therefore, the status of Kla Tham will soon be settled.

Simultaneously, the Election Commission continues to face scrutiny over ballot bar codes. However, coalition formation has not slowed. Instead, political consolidation is advancing in parallel with institutional questions. Thus, two processes are unfolding at once.

Ultimately, the Bhumjaithai–Pheu Thai axis forms the core of the emerging government. Together, they exceed the 250-seat threshold. Additionally, smaller parties reinforce that base. However, Kla Tham’s 58 seats remain pivotal until formally addressed.

Accordingly, the immediate question remains unresolved. Kla Tham stands in the negotiation queue, yet under pressure. Meanwhile, internal decisions within Bhumjaithai are approaching finalisation. Therefore, within weeks, Thailand’s next government is expected to be formally confirmed.

Further reading:

National flag coalition suggested. PM warned that complaints to the Election Commission must be heard

People’s Party and Pheu Thai Party call for Election Commission to back up Sunday’s election outcome

Outcry as anomalies and errors detected in Sunday’s General Election. Spontaneous protests break out

Thrilled with the result. PM set to lead a government focused on stability and security. Barter trade in focus

Trade expert warns the government on barter deals with China being pursued by the Commerce Ministry

Top Commerce Ministry official warns that any US trade deal must wait for new parliament and cabinet

Asean Summit on Monday and Tuesday seen by United States as pivotal to restoring border peace

Travellers being ‘restricted’ from entering Thailand as security risks linked to the Thai Cambodian war

War to continue says PM Anutin. Dismisses President Trump’s ceasefire talk as a ‘misunderstanding’

Confusion after Trump’s 20 minute phone call with PM Anutin. US side claimed a ceasefire was agreed

Thailand moves to election mode after King approves dissolution of parliament decree request by Anutin