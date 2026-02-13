Phuket police smash alleged Russian-run poker den in luxury Rawai villa, arrest nine foreigners after Instagram sting. High-stakes games took ฿20,000 entry fees, cash and crypto bets. Devices seized as Gambling Act charges filed.

Police raided a luxury Phuket villa on Wednesday, shutting down a high-stakes poker game. Nine players were gambling with high-value chips backed by cash and cryptocurrencies. Officers uncovered the game through social media ads and private messages. The entry fee was ฿20,000. Gambling is illegal in Thailand, even in private homes. Police seized cash and poker paraphernalia at the scene. All foreigners were taken into custody and face charges under the Gambling Act.

Police on Phuket raided an alleged Russian-run poker den operating inside a luxury villa and arrested nine foreign nationals. The operation took place on 11 February, officials said on 12 February 2026. As a result, seven Russian nationals, one Ukrainian and one Kazakh were taken into custody. The arrests followed an online investigation led by Chalong Police Station.

According to investigators, the case began with the discovery of an Instagram advertisement. Specifically, officers found a public account using the name “Poker Level”.

The content was written in Russian. It invited foreigners to join poker games in the Rawai subdistrict of Muang district, Phuket. Notably, the invitation excluded Thai nationals. Instead, only foreign players were accepted, police said.

Online ads in Russian led police to exclusive foreign-only poker games in luxurious Rawai villa

Interested participants were instructed to follow a link on Instagram. After that, they were required to make contact through WhatsApp. Communication then shifted to private messaging, authorities said. Consequently, the recruitment process moved off the public platform. Police said this method limited access to selected foreign players.

The games allegedly involved gambling for property. In addition, bets were placed in Thai baht and cryptocurrency. Each participant was required to pay an entry fee of 20,000 baht per session. Only after payment could a player join the table. Meanwhile, the sessions were reportedly held inside a luxury villa in Rawai. Police described the operation as clandestine.

On 11 February, officers received information that another session was scheduled. Consequently, they began surveillance around the property. During the operation, officers observed lights on inside the villa. Moreover, they saw a group clearly engaged in playing poker. The activity matched the online promotion previously identified.

Surveillance confirmed active poker session before officers detained nine foreign suspects

After confirming the gathering, officers entered the premises. They conducted an immediate search of the villa. As a result, nine suspects were detained inside. Police said the arrests were made without incident. No injuries were reported during the raid.

Authorities seized multiple items from the scene. These included cash and a full gambling table. Officers also confiscated playing cards and cash-value chips. Furthermore, they removed electronic devices from the property. The seized equipment included mobile phones and computers.

According to investigators, the electronic devices will undergo forensic examination. Specifically, officers will trace financial transactions linked to the games. In addition, they will analyse digital communications. Cryptocurrency transfers will also be reviewed. Police said the aim is to expand the scope of the investigation.

Officials did not disclose the total amount of cash seized. However, they confirmed that money was found at the scene. The gambling equipment was documented and logged as evidence. Meanwhile, the villa itself was secured during the operation. Police did not release details about the property’s ownership.

Nine foreigners charged under the Gambling Act as police widen financial investigation based on high stakes

The suspects were charged under Section 12 of the Gambling Act. They are accused of organising gambling, namely poker, for property without permission. In addition, they face charges of jointly participating in illegal gambling. Authorities said both organisers and players are liable under the law.

All nine suspects were handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings. Subsequently, formal case processing began. Police did not disclose the identities of those arrested. The investigation remains ongoing. The high stakes involved in the game will mean a wider scope of enquiry.

Police in Phuket said the case originated from online monitoring activities. Initially, officers identified the Russian-language advertisement promoting poker sessions in Rawai.

Thereafter, they tracked the recruitment method through social media and messaging platforms. This led to the surveillance operation on 11 February.

The villa was described as a luxury residence in Rawai. However, police provided no further details about its owner or rental status. Meanwhile, investigators continue examining seized devices for additional evidence. Authorities indicated that further charges could follow if new information emerges.

