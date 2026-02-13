Chinese national arrested by anti trafficking police. Wanted in China for prostitution linked to minors

A 46-year-old Chinese national wanted on prostitution charges in China was arrested at a luxury Bangkok condominium on Wednesday following an extradition request from Beijing. Thai anti-trafficking police executed a court warrant and took the fugitive into custody.

A 46-year-old Chinese national was taken into custody on Wednesday under a Criminal Court arrest warrant. The man, identified as Mr. Tai, is wanted in China for prostitution-related offences. The operation followed a request from the Chinese Embassy, leading to a warrant issued at the end of January, and the Chief Executive’s office confirmed he remains in custody as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs negotiates his extradition to China.

A Chinese fugitive wanted on child prostitution charges was arrested in a luxury condominium in Bangkok on February 11. The arrest followed a formal extradition request from Chinese authorities.

Earlier, the police attaché of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand sought cooperation from the Royal Thai Police. Specifically, the request asked Thai authorities to locate and apprehend Mr. Tai for extradition.

In response, Pol. Maj. Gen. Witthaya Sriprasertphap, Commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, ordered immediate action. He then directed Pol. Col. Kokiart Wutichamnong, Superintendent of Division 1, to lead the operation. Meanwhile, Pol. Lt. Col. Kokiart Kiattang, Inspector of Division 1, joined the team. Together, they assembled officers to track down the suspect.

Chinese fugitive arrested in Bangkok condo after extradition request from Chinese authorities

According to court records, Mr. Tai, 46, is a Chinese national. He was arrested under Criminal Court warrant number 144/2569. The warrant was issued on January 27, 2026. The charges stem from alleged offences committed in China before he fled.

Specifically, he is accused of organising and forcing others to engage in prostitution. In addition, he allegedly forced minors under 18 into prostitution. The charges fall under Article 358 of the Criminal Code of the People’s Republic of China. Under that provision, the offence carries a prison sentence of more than one year.

Previously, Chinese authorities informed Thai police that the suspect had escaped China. He was believed to have continued residing abroad to avoid prosecution. Consequently, investigators in Thailand began tracing his movements. Officers gathered intelligence and narrowed his location to Bangkok.

Subsequently, police identified a luxury condominium in the Huai Khwang district as his hiding place. The district is known for high-rise residential buildings. After confirming his presence, investigators sought judicial authorisation. Thereafter, a search warrant was obtained from the court.

Arrest warrant executed at Huai Khwang condominium after police secure court arrest warrant

Armed with the warrant, officers entered the condominium unit. Upon locating Mr. Tai inside, they presented the Criminal Court arrest warrant. He was then taken into custody at the scene. The arrest was carried out by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division without any resistance from the wanted man.

According to the extradition request, the alleged offences occurred while he was in China. Authorities stated he organised prostitution activities. Furthermore, he allegedly coerced minors into prostitution before leaving the country. Afterwards, he fled China, prompting the international request for assistance.

Following the arrest, Mr. Tai was placed under police custody. He will initially be handed over to the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Foreign Affairs. That office is responsible for handling extradition proceedings. The case will proceed under the applicable legal framework governing extradition between Thailand and China.

Suspect held for extradition as Thai authorities coordinate transfer under legal framework

Meanwhile, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division confirmed that the operation concluded with the suspect’s apprehension. Coordination between the Chinese police attaché and the Royal Thai Police led directly to the arrest.

No additional suspects were reported in connection with the case. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the duration of his stay in Thailand.

For now, the suspect remains in custody pending extradition procedures. The formal process will determine the legal steps required for his transfer to China. Ultimately, Chinese authorities are seeking his return to face prosecution under Article 358.

