Four workers were injured, one seriously, after a billion-baht Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) dome collapsed near Suvarnabhumi Airport. The site was sealed as engineers probed the structural failure, while the contractors faced intense scrutiny.

People’s Party MP candidate for Bangkok, Suphanat Minchaiynunt, called for a full enquiry into the collapse of a dome superstructure at a construction site in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan, near Suvarnabhumi Airport, where four workers were injured, one seriously, on Monday. He pointed to the involvement of Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction, the family firm linked to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and noted its connection to Bangkok underground rail projects tied to September’s Samsen Road collapse and a major sinkhole. The incident adds to a growing list of engineering failures that have occurred throughout the kingdom, linked to large and well-known contractors recently. It raises questions about competence and safety.

Four workers were injured when a large dome structure collapsed at a construction site in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province. One of the workers was seriously injured. The incident occurred near Suvarnabhumi Airport, on the outskirts of Bangkok. The collapse happened at approximately 11.30 am on February 9, while construction work was ongoing.

At the time, the structure was part of a training and skills testing centre operated by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, or MEA. The site is located within the Bang Phli New Town Electricity Authority housing complex. Shortly after the collapse, emergency calls were placed. Consequently, rescue teams were dispatched without delay.

Volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation arrived first. At the same time, Bang Phli emergency medical personnel reached the scene. They assessed the injured workers and provided immediate assistance. Subsequently, all four workers were transported to hospital. Authorities have not released further details on their conditions.

Authorities secure site as details emerge of billion-baht MEA project and contractors behind collapse

Following the incident, officials moved quickly to secure the area. As a result, the surrounding zone was cordoned off. Access was restricted due to fears of further structural failure. According to authorities, parts of the dome remained unstable. Therefore, the site was closed to all unauthorised personnel.

The collapsed dome formed part of a major public construction project. The project is valued at 1.185 billion baht. It was approved during the tenure of Anutin Charnvirakul as Minister of Interior. The Ministry of the Interior oversees the MEA. Meanwhile, Anutin continues to serve as Interior Minister in the current caretaker government.

The construction contract was signed in 2024. It was awarded to two firms operating as a joint venture. One firm was Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited. The other was Transcode Public Company Limited. Together, they operate under the joint venture name ST-TC.

According to official procurement records, the project carries reference number 66059469701. The contract price was set at 1,185 million baht. Notably, this price was reported to be one million baht lower than the median price. The project involved the construction of a large steel dome training facility.

Engineers begin investigations as structural expert details steel dome design and sequence of collapse

After the collapse, multiple agencies launched preliminary investigations. Engineers from relevant authorities were deployed to the site. At the same time, the MEA confirmed that the building was still under construction. Officials stated the dome had not yet been completed or opened for use.

As technical scrutiny increased, Professor Dr Amorn Pimanmas reviewed available footage. He also examined preliminary reports from the site. Dr Amorn is president of the Thailand Structural Engineers Association. He is also a lecturer at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Engineering.

According to Dr Amorn, the structure consisted of a steel dome supported by round steel columns. Large steel trusses rested on top of those columns. H-beams were laid across the trusses. Roofing panels were installed above the beams. This system formed the primary load-bearing structure.

Based on early information, Dr Amorn stated that the collapse began at the column bases. Specifically, the steel columns reportedly snapped at their foundations. As a result, the trusses and H-beams fell to the ground. This failure caused the injuries to the four workers.

Cause remains unknown as investigators probe construction faults and political scrutiny begins

However, Dr Amorn stressed that the precise cause remains unknown. Therefore, he outlined several areas for investigation. First, he pointed to the construction phase. He said incomplete structural bracing could have left the frame unstable.

Second, he highlighted possible weaknesses in the column-to-foundation connections. Weak joints at these points could compromise the entire structure. Accordingly, investigators were urged to assess whether construction met engineering standards. Dr Amorn said conclusions should follow detailed structural analysis.

While technical investigations continued, political reactions followed. Later on February 9, Mr Suphanat Minchaiynunt commented publicly on the incident. He is a People’s Party candidate for Bangkok Constituency 9. He posted his remarks on his Facebook page.

In his post, Mr Suphanat identified ST-TC, the joint venture firm, as the contractor responsible for the project. The young politician stated that the company should provide explanations to the public. He referred to previous assurances regarding project oversight. Furthermore, he wanted to know when official reports would be completed.

Opposition candidate links contractor to prior Bangkok rail sinkhole and unresolved investigation

Moreover, Mr Suphanat raised concerns linked to earlier infrastructure incidents. He cited a sinkhole that appeared on Samsen Road in Bangkok. That incident involved a newly constructed underground rail station. According to public information, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction was linked to that project.

The Samsen Road sinkhole occurred on the day the Prime Minister was sworn in with his first cabinet in September 2025. At the time, the government took officeas a minority administration. Subsequently, a committee was formed to investigate that incident. However, no deadline was announced.

Months later, no findings were made public. Responsibility for that collapse was not formally assigned. Against that background, Mr Suphanat questioned whether the Bang Phli case would follow a similar path. He called for scrutiny of the contractors’ roles in the project.

Meanwhile, government agencies remained silent on the political remarks. The Ministry of the Interior issued no response. No announcements were made regarding contractors. Authorities limited comments to safety and investigation procedures.

This collapse adds to record of fatal construction failures and scrutiny of major Thai contractors

This latest incident is part of a long list of construction failures seen in Thailand, including crane collapses and incidents on the Rama 2 motorway projects. In mid-January, 32 people were killed when a construction crane collapsed onto a passing train in Nakhon Ratchasima. This occurred on the route of the first phase of the Thailand–China high-speed railway contract. The contractor concerned, Italian-Thai Development, has since come under intense scrutiny.

Indeed, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the time suggested blacklisting the firm, which has been linked to Thai infrastructure projects since the 1950s. However, its involvement in a high-rise building for the Office of the Auditor General, which collapsed in March 2025 during an earthquake, has since seen its top executive jailed and the firm face further intense scrutiny.

Site remains closed as engineers continue inspections and MEA cooperates with ongoing investigation

Meanwhile, on Monday in Bang Phli, at the site, engineers continued inspections throughout the day. Structural elements were examined for residual risks. At the same time, safety barriers remained in place. Officials said restrictions would continue until stability was confirmed.

The MEA stated that it was cooperating fully with investigators. It said all relevant documents would be provided. However, it did not disclose construction timelines or safety protocols. No timeframe was given for resuming work.

As of the latest update, the cause of the collapse remained under investigation. Authorities said findings would be released after technical assessments were completed. Until then, the site remains closed. Further updates are expected once investigations conclude.

