Thailand pushes $10bn Disneyland in Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) as minister advances a planned mega-project set to be Southeast Asia’s first, with an 80,000-seat stadium that could bring 10 million extra foreign tourist arrivals a year to the kingdom.

The government will hold internal meetings this week to drive forward a flagship initiative of Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. The Transport Minister said the kingdom will pursue becoming host of the first Disneyland in Southeast Asia, proposed for the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Officials estimate the $10 billion project could generate 10 million additional foreign tourists annually if completed and opened in Thailand.

Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat announced on Tuesday that the government will press ahead with plans to establish Disneyland Thailand in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The project would be the first Disneyland in Southeast Asia. On February 10, Mr. Phiphat confirmed the government is ready to move forward. He also serves as Minister of Transport and oversees the EEC.

In particular, he said discussions will be held with the Eastern Economic Corridor Office to monitor progress. Those talks will focus on the feasibility study and negotiations for a Disneyland licensing agreement. He added that he expects a comprehensive progress overview soon.

Government confirms plans to advance Disneyland Thailand project within Eastern Economic Corridor

Meanwhile, sources at the Ministry of Transport said a key meeting is scheduled next week. Phiphat will invite Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee, to attend.

During that meeting, officials will review major development projects in the EEC area. Notably, the Disneyland theme park proposal will be a central agenda item. In addition, future projects within the corridor will be discussed. However, the Disneyland development remains the most prominent proposal under review.

Currently, there are six Disneyland resorts worldwide. Two operate in the United States. Two are located in China. One is in Japan, and one is in France. Therefore, a Thailand project would become the seventh globally. Moreover, it would mark Disney’s first entry into Southeast Asia. Financially, the scale is substantial.

The Thailand project could cost up to $10 billion. By comparison, Disneyland Paris cost $4.4 billion. Similarly, a planned Disneyland project in Abu Dhabi carries a budget of $10 billion. As a result, the proposed investment in Thailand would rank among the largest theme park developments worldwide.

Transport Ministry to review EEC projects as Thailand eyes $10 billion Disneyland investment

Importantly, the funding model will not rely on state capital. Instead, the project will proceed under a public–private partnership structure. Under this model, private investors will provide capital, technology, and operational expertise.

At the same time, the government will retain oversight through the PPP framework. Furthermore, the PPP study is already underway. Phiphat stated that “Disneyland Thailand” is feasible and can be delivered in practice. The study is examining project structure, infrastructure integration, and investment design. In addition, licensing negotiations are being assessed in parallel.

Beyond a conventional theme park, the proposal outlines a broader entertainment complex. Specifically, the plan includes a world-standard stadium with a capacity of at least 80,000 seats. It also includes a large concert hall.

Consequently, the venue would be able to host global concerts, international sports competitions, and other large-scale events. However, Phiphat stressed that the project would not require a casino. The development is positioned strictly as an entertainment and tourism complex without gaming facilities.

PPP study advances as broader entertainment complex planned without casino component

Strategically, the EEC was selected for its infrastructure readiness. According to Phiphat, the corridor has the country’s most advanced infrastructure network. It includes international airports and established rail systems.

Moreover, high-speed rail links are part of the corridor’s development plan. In addition, the EEC has deep-sea ports that support logistics and connectivity. The area also links directly to key tourism cities such as Bangkok, Pattaya, and Rayong. Therefore, transport access and regional integration are already in place.

Currently, the EEC has land prepared to accommodate the investment. As a result, site readiness is not considered a constraint. The project is being positioned as a flagship landmark within the corridor. Phiphat described it as a key development the government wants to see realised in Thailand.

He stated that if the opportunity arises, authorities are ready to push the project forward. Recently, interested parties have made inquiries about progress. Consequently, discussions are moving into a more structured phase.

EEC infrastructure and land readiness cited as key factors in Disneyland site selection

At this stage, no construction timeline has been announced. Likewise, no final investment agreement has been signed. Nevertheless, the feasibility study continues, and licensing negotiations are under review.

Therefore, next week’s meeting is expected to clarify the status of these processes. In the meantime, the government’s position remains firm. The project is feasible. The PPP structure is in motion. Land within the EEC is available. Infrastructure is established. Accordingly, officials are moving the proposal from concept toward formal development review.

Of course, the project will require discussions with Disneyland, in particular regarding the budget and feasibility of such a development. Disney, for the most part, operates and owns its Disneyland sites itself. Nevertheless, the exception is Disneyland Japan, which is run under a licence agreement.

Reports suggest that Thailand has put itself forward to Disney as the venue for the first Disneyland in Southeast Asia. The government and its planners estimate that the project could generate an additional 10 million visitors a year for the faltering foreign tourism industry.

Further reading:

Planned circuit for 2028 Bangkok Formula One Grand Prix unveiled in Bangkok following Pheu Thai push

Prime Minister Paetongtarn pushed Grand Prix and Casino ambitions following high-profile visit to Monte Carlo

New era for Thailand’s foreign tourism industry may be dawning as Casino bill is approved by cabinet

฿50 million on deposit before you can enter proposed new Thai casinos according to draft new complex law

Government to take its chances by legalising casino complex operations and online gambling in Thailand

Casino bill already causing division at cabinet level as Bhumjaithai Party appears less than convinced

Minister outlines plans for Casinos, Disneyland and a tax support system for workers to Parliament

Legal casinos and gambling in Thailand being weighed up carefully after Deputy PM’s backing

Top Royal Thai Police officers under scrutiny over links to huge illegal online gambling cash flows

Party leader: Thailand could be losing trillions of baht each year because of its highly restrictive gambling laws

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion

PM plays clips to parliament to defend himself against media ‘distortion’ of gambling claims

Rayong gambling boss is arrested as fact-finding panel finds police and officials acted corruptly

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace