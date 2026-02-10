Hospital van slams into a highway patrol truck on Highway 1 in Nakhon Sawan, killing three medical staff and injuring seven others. Police probe the deadly afternoon crash as traffic is disrupted and victims are rushed to hospital.

Three people died on Tuesday afternoon after a public health vehicle rear-ended a Highway Patrol police truck while carrying eight passengers, leaving five injured and taken away by rescue workers after receiving first aid at the scene; police immediately opened an investigation and were seen documenting and photographing the area after the injured were evacuated and the bodies removed, with the crash occurring on Highway 1 near central Nakhon Sawan City, about 238 kilometres north of Bangkok.

A hospital van from Uthai Thani Province was involved in a deadly road collision on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred on Phaholyothin Road, also known as Highway 1. Specifically, it happened in front of the Mochi Watthanaporn shop in Moo 6. The site is located in Nong Kradon Subdistrict, Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan Province.

According to initial reports, the collision occurred at approximately 3:07 p.m. on February 10, 2026. At that time, the hospital van was travelling along Highway 1. The vehicle belonged to the Uthai Thani Provincial Public Health Department. Meanwhile, a six-wheeled highway patrol truck was operating ahead on the same roadway. The truck was assigned to the Ban Daen highway patrol unit.

Police stated that the hospital van rear-ended the patrol truck. As a result, the impact caused severe damage to the van. Consequently, multiple casualties were reported immediately. Emergency services were alerted within minutes of the crash.

Three hospital staff killed and seven injured after van crash on Highway 1 in Nakhon Sawan Province

When rescue workers arrived, they assessed the van first. Initially, they confirmed there were eight occupants inside. Upon inspection, three people were found dead at the scene. The fatalities included one doctor and one nurse. In addition, the van driver was pronounced dead. All three were confirmed as hospital staff members.

Meanwhile, five other passengers inside the van sustained injuries. All injured passengers were also hospital staff. Rescue teams provided first aid at the scene. Subsequently, the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, officials did not release details about their conditions.

At the same time, two highway patrol officers were injured in the collision. They were travelling inside the six-wheeled patrol truck. Both officers were members of the Ban Daen highway patrol unit. Likewise, rescue workers assisted them at the scene. They were later transported to hospitals for further medical care.

Following the collision, police secured the accident area. As a result, traffic along Phaholyothin Road was disrupted. Emergency personnel worked to manage traffic flow. Meanwhile, the damaged vehicles remained at the scene for examination.

Police document vehicles and scene as investigators probe cause of deadly collision on Phaholyothin Road

Shortly afterwards, investigators from relevant agencies arrived. First, officers documented the positions of both vehicles. Then, they examined visible damage patterns. In addition, they surveyed the surrounding area for evidence. These steps were part of standard accident investigation procedures.

Authorities confirmed that the exact cause of the crash remains unknown. Therefore, police and related agencies are continuing their investigation. The inquiry will focus on the sequence of events leading up to the collision. However, no preliminary findings have been released.

According to officials, both vehicles were operating on official duty. The hospital van was part of the provincial public health transport fleet. Likewise, the patrol truck was engaged in highway patrol operations. Both vehicles were travelling on the same stretch of Highway 1 at the time.

Notably, the crash occurred during daylight hours. However, weather conditions were not mentioned in the initial report. Similarly, road surface conditions were not specified. Authorities also did not provide information on vehicle speed. Mechanical conditions were not addressed.

Rescue teams evacuate injured as officials withhold victim names following fatal hospital van crash

Meanwhile, rescue workers coordinated closely with police officers. Together, they worked to extract injured passengers from the van. Medical assistance was provided immediately. As a result, all injured individuals were transferred to hospitals without delay.

Officials did not release the identities of the victims. Instead, they confirmed only professional roles. The deceased were identified as a doctor, a nurse, and the driver. No further personal details were disclosed.

Later, the Uthai Thani Provincial Public Health Department confirmed ownership of the van. The department acknowledged that the vehicle was part of its official fleet. However, no additional statements were included in the initial bulletin.

Throughout the afternoon, police continued gathering evidence. For example, officers photographed the crash scene. In addition, they recorded vehicle damage and roadway positioning. Statements from involved parties were also expected to be collected.

As of the latest update, all injured individuals were receiving medical treatment. The death toll was confirmed at three. No additional casualties were reported. The investigation remains ongoing, and further updates are expected.

Further reading:

Vicious act of hatred and road rage kills motorbike driver and leaves main suspect with serious injuries

37 year old Alphard driver nabbed on Koh Chang for murder of young man in hideous road rage act

Motorway murder on busy Bangkok expressway. Man gunned down in front of girlfriend while driving home

Vagrant who threw cement rocks at Bangkok drivers out of frustration charged with attempted murder

$1 million or ฿34 million car wiped out instantly on Wednesday morning in Bangkok after hitting pickup

Bangkok EV car self-ignites while charging at 5 am. Owner is done as insurance costs soar over premiums

Chinese EV players in Thailand may opt out of subsidies as a difficult year ends. But there is optimism

Chinese EV industry in Thailand faces a crisis.Demands an urgent hearing from the government on its promotions

EV sector crisis as Chinese firms are trapped between lack of demand and government tax penalties