Underfire People's Party battles Election Commission over February 8 poll as it suffers blow after blow

Ex-People’s Party candidate jailed 2 years 8 months for rape as Supreme Court overturns acquittals. Party faces dissolution petition, Constitutional Court threat against 44 figures amid escalating scrutiny and doubts about the February 8 election.

As Thailand’s People’s Party presses the Election Commission over what it says was a controversial February 8, 2026, General Election, it was dealt another blow on Thursday when the Supreme Court in Maha Sarakham overturned two lower court rulings and jailed a former party candidate. Teerawat Pannana was sentenced to two years and eight months for rape. Furthermore, the party also faces intense scrutiny and possible dissolution over its links to the media firm Spectre C Ltd, which operates from its Bangkok headquarters. At the same time, despite sweeping Bangkok in the February 8 poll, it risks losing 44 key figures over attempts to amend the lèse-majesté law in 2021 and 2023.

Thailand’s progressive People’s Party is confronting an escalating crisis on several fronts. Most immediately, the crisis centres on a rape conviction against one of its former parliamentary candidates.

However, at the same time, the party also faces constitutional and electoral pressure. Consequently, the political fallout is widening.

On February 18, 2026, the Supreme Court delivered its final ruling at the Maha Sarakham Provincial Court. The defendant was Mr. Teerawat Pannana, also reported as Mr. Teerawat Panna. He had been a People’s Party candidate in Constituency 1, Maha Sarakham Province. The Court found him guilty of drugging and raping a woman in 2020. The offence occurred on January 18, 2020, in Vientiane Capital, Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The victim was not his wife.

Prosecution outlines drugging assault, evidence seizure and cross border investigation moves

According to the prosecution, the defendant gave the victim a drug before the assault. As a result, she became drowsy and physically weak.

Consequently, she was unable to resist or defend herself. The prosecution stated that he used force while she was in that condition. Furthermore, it said he achieved sexual gratification while she was helpless.

The following day, January 19, 2020, the victim handed over evidence to authorities. Specifically, she submitted eight pills and two capsules of unknown medication. Authorities seized the items as evidence.

Because the alleged crime occurred outside Thailand, special legal procedures applied. Therefore, the Attorney General assigned investigators from Khewa Yai Police Station to handle the case. The Maha Sarakham Provincial Public Prosecutor later filed charges.

Lower courts dismissed case before Supreme Court appeal and a substantial compensation claim

Initially, the court of first instance dismissed the case. It also rejected the co-plaintiff’s request for compensation. Subsequently, the Court of Appeal Region 4 upheld that dismissal. However, the victim, acting as co-plaintiff, appealed to the Supreme Court.

She sought 697,000 baht in damages. This included 50,000 baht for medical and travel expenses. In addition, she claimed 2,000 baht for travel back to her hometown. She also sought 27,000 baht for loss of income.

Moreover, she requested 300,000 baht for loss of virginity. She further sought 300,000 baht for physical and mental suffering. Additionally, she demanded 5 per cent annual interest from January 18, 2020, until full payment.

The Supreme Court reviewed the complete record. It noted that a physical examination at Mahasarakham Hospital found no evidence of sexual intercourse. However, the Court considered that the examination occurred several hours after the incident.

Supreme Court overturns acquittals. Jails defendant for two years, eight months and awards damages

Therefore, the absence of physical findings was not decisive. The Court accepted that the victim was drowsy and weak. Consequently, she was unable to resist the assault. In addition, she consistently affirmed that she did not consent. After examining all the testimony, the Court found the evidence credible and conclusive. Accordingly, it ruled that there was no reasonable doubt.

The Supreme Court overturned the lower courts’ rulings. It found the defendant guilty under the Penal Code. It imposed a four-year prison sentence. However, it cited mitigating circumstances, including testimony deemed beneficial to proceedings. Therefore, the sentence was reduced by one-third. The final prison term is two years and eight months.

In addition, the Court addressed compensation. It found that the co-plaintiff suffered measurable damages. These included medical expenses and transportation costs. Furthermore, she suffered a loss of normal income.

The Court also cited physical and mental suffering. It referred to lasting stigma and humiliation. It noted harm to her well-being, education, hopes and future prospects. Consequently, it awarded 200,000 baht in compensation. Interest at 5 per cent per annum applies from January 18, 2020. The Court also ordered the confiscation of all seized drugs.

Party apology, candidate screening review and mounting constitutional scrutiny intensify pressure

The ruling is final and binding. As a result, the prison term and compensation order stand. Accordingly, the conviction now forms the most immediate element of the People’s Party’s crisis.

On February 19, 2026, Parit Wacharasindhu addressed the case at the party’s Bangkok headquarters. He is the party’s spokesperson. First, he apologised to the victim on behalf of the party. He acknowledged that once the Supreme Court rules, party membership is terminated by law. Therefore, the convicted individual’s status ended automatically.

Moreover, he said the case highlights weaknesses in candidate screening. Consequently, he stated that the selection process must become more rigorous. He accepted responsibility on behalf of the party. He reiterated the apology publicly.

However, the rape conviction is not the party’s only legal threat. At the same time, the National Anti-Corruption Commission has decided to forward top party members to the Constitutional Court. The group reportedly includes leading former MPs. Therefore, additional constitutional scrutiny is pending.

Dissolution petition over Spectre C links and Election Commission problems adds to the crisis

Meanwhile, a separate petition seeks the party’s dissolution. The petition was filed by political activist Srisuwan Janya. The complaint concerns links to Spectre C Co., Ltd. The company operates from the same building as the People’s Party headquarters in Bangkok. According to the petition, the party is involved in a media business.

Such involvement is prohibited under the 2017 Constitution. It is also barred by the 2018 Political Parties Act. Therefore, the petition calls for dissolution by the Constitutional Court. In response, Parit rejected the allegation.

He stated that the party has never hired any company to conduct information operations. He defined such operations as using fake social media accounts to influence public opinion or distort information.

Furthermore, he insisted that the People’s Party has never engaged in or funded such activities. He said the party has acted in accordance with the law. Consequently, he expressed confidence that dissolution will not occur. However, the shared premises with Spectre C have drawn scrutiny. In addition, reports of overlapping staff have raised questions.

Election Commission challenges local Lamphun spending and wider legal conflcts deepens pressure

Parit said clarification from Spectre C is the company’s responsibility. He stated that a company statement is expected. Meanwhile, he was asked about parliamentary assistants working at the firm. In response, he said the party will cooperate with any investigation. He added that the party’s legal team has reviewed the issue. According to him, no regulations were violated. Furthermore, he said all appointments followed parliamentary rules.

The People’s Party itself was formed after the dissolution of the Future Forward Party in February 2020. That dissolution was ordered by the Constitutional Court. Consequently, the current party emerged from that ruling. Now, the Constitutional Court may again play a decisive role.

At the same time, the party is challenging the Election Commission. It has raised concerns over barcode issues in the recent General Election. In addition, it cites the absence of polling data information. The issue affects more than 99,000 polling stations nationwide. Therefore, the party has called for clarification and transparency.

Separately, Parit was questioned about the Lamphun Provincial Administrative Organisation. A People’s Party candidate was elected as PAO president. The organisation produced a calendar using public funds.

Constitutional court risk removal of 44 figures and mounting doubts over progressive momentum

Questions are presently being raised about the appropriateness of that spending. In principle, Parit said all public budgets should be open to scrutiny. However, he said he has not yet seen the full facts. Therefore, he declined detailed comment pending review.

The People’s Party continues to be at the eye of an electoral and legal storm. On Thursday, a former candidate was jailed and ordered to pay compensation to a rape victim. Meanwhile, the Election Commission may be called upon to review the party’s relationship with the media firm Spectre C, while the agency itself is under review by the main opposition party due to its conduct of the February 8 poll.

In addition, it may soon face a Constitutional Court hearing and process that could see the removal from politics of 44 of its most well-known figures. These include parliamentary firebrands Sirikanya Tansakul and Rangsiman Rome.

It comes after the National Anti-Corruption Commission decided last week to prosecute the former MPs for their role in amending Article 112 of the Criminal Code between 2021 and 2023. This ultimately led to the dissolution of the Move Forward Party in August 2024.

Indeed, after the recent election result, there is a feeling that the momentum for the progressive movement in Thailand has stalled. Continuous legal challenges have not helped. Certainly, the imprisonment of a former candidate for rape is another blow to the People’s Party’s prestige and standing at this time.

