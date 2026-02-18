Poignant funeral in Chacheongsao sees bride sing to her fiancé five days before they were to be married

Bride sings in wedding dress at cremation of fiancé killed by roadside cable 10 days before ceremony. The groom, 36, died after a crash on Hua Sai–Bua Khao Road. Family dressed him in an unworn wedding suit as Thailand’s deadly roads claimed another life.

36-year-old Thotsaphon Panya was cruising home on his Suzuki big bike on Thursday night, February 5th. He had just left his employer. It was just over two weeks until he married his fiancée. Invitations for the wedding on Friday, February 20th, had been sent, and his new suit was ready for the big day. Within minutes, he lay face down on the road, struck by a cable that had been left there despite two earlier incidents. On Sunday, February 15th, his bride sang of his love before his coffin at his cremation. It was a song of love and a life together that would not happen because of Thailand’s killer roads.

A bride in full traditional Thai wedding dress sang to her dead fiancé moments before his cremation in Chachoengsao province. The ceremony took place on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at Wat Lat Bua Khao in Bang Khla district.

It came just 10 days after he was killed in a roadside cable accident. Family members, relatives, siblings, and close friends gathered from early afternoon. Moreover, the family asked mourners to wear bright colours instead of black.

They said they did not want the ceremony to centre on grief. Instead, they expressed hope that his spirit would depart peacefully, free from sorrow and resentment.

Fatal cable crash on Hua Sai–Bua Khao Road kills groom-to-be ten days before wedding ceremony

Earlier, on the evening of February 10, the fatal crash unfolded on Hua Sai–Bua Khao Road, Moo 8, in Hua Sai Subdistrict. At about 8:00 p.m., Pol. Lt. Col. Dechrit Srikacha of Bang Khla Police Station received an emergency report.

A motorcyclist had fallen after becoming entangled in a cable. Therefore, he immediately proceeded to the scene with rescue workers from the Chachoengsao unit. Upon arrival, officers found a Suzuki big bike with Bangkok licence plates overturned in the left lane. Meanwhile, in the opposite lane, the rider’s body lay face down on the road.

He was later identified as Thotsaphon Panya, 36. He was wearing a T-shirt, long trousers, and a helmet. However, a cable had slashed deeply into his neck. It severed a major blood vessel. As a result, he sustained catastrophic injuries.

Witnesses said he briefly stood up after the impact. Then, he attempted to cross the road to seek help. Moments later, he collapsed face down and did not move again.

Hay truck snagged the cable before crash. Earlier riders escaped injury because of lighter bikes

According to villagers, a hay truck had been parked at the roadside shortly before the crash. It appeared stuck after snagging on something. Consequently, someone reportedly cut a cable to free the vehicle and clear traffic.

However, part of that cable remained stretched across the roadway. Earlier, two lighter motorcycles had struck the same cable. Nevertheless, those riders managed to remain upright and avoided serious injury. By contrast, Mr Thotsaphon’s heavier big bike reacted differently. The fallen cable caught him across the neck at riding height.

Shortly afterwards, his employer arrived at the crash site. He appeared visibly shocked. He said they had parted ways earlier that evening at a Ganesh temple. Mr Thotsaphon had been riding home and preparing for his wedding. Moreover, the employer confirmed that the ceremony was scheduled for Friday, February 20. Invitations had already been issued. Preparations were complete.

Police documented the crash scene in detail. They photographed the motorcycle and examined the cable. In addition, they collected statements from witnesses. The body was transported to hospital for further examination. Meanwhile, investigators began reviewing how the cable was left across the road. Legal procedures remain ongoing.

Bright clothing and brass band mark the cremation at Wat Lat Bua Khao in Bang Khla

Five days before Thotsaphon’s wedding day, his funeral rites concluded with cremation at Wat Lat Bua Khao. However, the atmosphere differed from a conventional mourning ceremony. At 3:00 p.m., mourners assembled for the final procession.

As requested, they wore bright clothing instead of black. During the procession, attendees circled the crematorium three times. At the same time, a brass band played lively music rather than traditional funeral hymns.

Throughout the procession, the bride-to-be walked in full white Thai wedding attire. She carried a framed portrait of her fiancé against her chest. Moreover, she remained near the front of the procession.

Family members walked closely beside her. Inside the crematorium grounds, the groom’s coffin was placed for the final rites. Notably, he was dressed in the wedding suit he had prepared for February 20. However, he had never worn it while alive. Therefore, his family dressed him in the suit for the first and final time.

Bride sings final farewell before cremation, as planned February 20 wedding will never happen

Shortly before the cremation began, the bride stepped forward. She stood directly in front of the coffin. Then, she began to sing. It was her final farewell to the man she planned to marry. Her voice carried across the crematorium grounds.

Many mourners were visibly moved. Some wiped tears from their faces. Nevertheless, attendees tried to remain composed in line with the family’s wishes.

Meanwhile, the brass band fell silent as she sang. The focus remained on the bride and the coffin. After the final notes faded, cremation procedures commenced without delay. Relatives stood shoulder to shoulder. Friends offered brief embraces. The wedding that had been planned for February 20 was destined never to happen. Instead, the couple’s final public moment occurred beside a coffin and a cremation chamber in Bang Khla.

Thailand’s deadly roads claim up to fifty motorbike lives daily as families face personal tragedy

Ten days earlier, he had been riding home on his big bike. Within seconds, a young man’s life and dreams were ended. A severed roadside cable, left carelessly on the road, despite earlier incidents, ended his life.

It gives some insight into the danger of Thailand’s deadly road network, especially for motorbikes. Up to 50 people die every day in motorbike accidents in Thailand. Each life lost is a personal tragedy that impacts family, friends and the kingdom’s wider society.

In this story, it ended with a bride in a wedding dress, a groom in an unworn suit and a final song before the flames.

