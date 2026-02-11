Bleeding American, 57, collapses outside Pattaya condo after two rescue calls in one night. Found injured 500m apart and highly intoxicated, Matthew Blain Plymale was rushed to hospital as police probe a mystery chin wound.

An American man identified as Matthew Blain Plymale caused a disturbance in Bang Lamung in Pattaya on Monday night. Emergency services were called twice to treat his injuries after the 57-year-old man appeared to engage in an argument and cause a disturbance at a condominium where he initially sought help. The man was eventually treated by rescuers at his second stop, surrounded by a crowd of onlookers. Both locations were 500 meters from each other.

At 11:36 p.m. on February 9, 2017, the radio centre of the Sawang Boriboontham Rescue Unit in Pattaya received an urgent report. The caller stated that a foreign man had been injured. He had approached a condominium seeking help.

The building is located in Soi Bong Cho 8, Pattaya City. The area falls within Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province. Consequently, rescue personnel were dispatched without delay.

Upon arrival, rescuers found a large group of residents gathered at the front of the condominium. Many stood watching the scene unfold. In front of the building, officers located a 57-year-old American man.

American man found bleeding and disoriented outside Pattaya condominium late at night

He had sustained a fractured wound beneath his chin. Blood was visible across his body. Moreover, he appeared severely disoriented. He was dizzy and unable to speak. Shortly afterwards, he lost strength and collapsed to the ground.

Therefore, rescue workers moved in quickly to stabilise him. They administered first aid at the scene. Meanwhile, bystanders continued to observe from a short distance. After initial treatment, the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital.

In addition, condominium security guards were questioned about the incident. However, they stated they did not know where the man had been injured. According to their account, he arrived already wounded.

They described him as paranoid. Furthermore, they reported that he attempted to hurt others nearby. As a result, the guards recorded a video clip as evidence. Shortly thereafter, the man collapsed. Consequently, they contacted authorities and requested emergency assistance.

Rescuers reveal earlier call involving the same injured American found 500 meters away

Meanwhile, rescuers disclosed that this was not their first encounter with the same individual that night. Earlier, at 9:06 p.m., they had received another report. It involved the same 57-year-old American.

He was later identified as Matthew Blain Plymale. The American appeared to have visible injuries to his chin and was covered in blood.

Officers who finally attended to him described his state as highly intoxicated. Certainly, he was incoherent and was unable to explain how he had come to be injured.

At that time, he was found about 500 meters from the condominium. He also had visible injuries. Moreover, he was described as agitated and causing a disturbance. However, the exact cause of those earlier injuries was unknown.

Second rescue call draws crowd as police investigate cause of unexplained injuries

After receiving assistance during the first response, the man later reappeared. He then made his way to the condominium in Soi Bong Cho 8. There, he again sought help. By the time rescuers arrived for the second call, residents had gathered in significant numbers.

Nevertheless, no other injuries were reported. Likewise, there were no reports of property damage. Earlier, at a condominium complex in Soi 8, he had become aggressive. Security guards took video footage and moved to prevent the agitated man from causing damage to the building.

Later on, he was discovered passed out by emergency services. Throughout that interaction, officials focused on providing medical care and securing the area. Blood from the wound under his chin remained clearly visible. Meanwhile, investigators began gathering preliminary information.

However, no witnesses have confirmed where the injury occurred. The fractured wound beneath his chin remains central to the inquiry. In summary, two separate rescue operations. Both involved the same American man. First, he was found injured 500 meters away. Later, he was discovered outside the second condominium complex seeking help. Subsequently, police were unable to determine the cause of his injury. A local investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

