Valentine’s Day execution in Chanthaburi: 30-year-old man lured by mystery caller to roadside meeting and shot dead beside rubber plantation. Meth hidden in noodle packets was found at the scene. Girlfriend questioned as ballistics contradict her account. Police are on the trail of the gunman as part of a murder investigation.

Police in Chanthaburi are investigating a suspected drug link to the roadside murder of a 30-year-old man on Valentine’s night. The victim was lured to the execution site by a phone call telling him to pick something up. Police confirmed they found a suspicious bag containing methamphetamine at the scene. The victim, Mr. A, was accompanied by his girlfriend, Ms. B. She was later taken in for questioning after her initial testimony failed to match ballistic evidence. Her boyfriend was shot dead at close range by his attackers.

A young man was shot dead late on Valentine’s Day after an unknown caller arranged a meeting in Thailand. The killing occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026.

At that time, the 191 radio centre of Chanthaburi Provincial Police received an urgent report. The location was a side road leading to Khao Sing Buddhist Monastery. Specifically, it was in Moo 12, Tha Chang Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chanthaburi Province. Consequently, patrol units were dispatched without delay.

Upon receiving the alert, Pol. Col. Seksan Sriperit mobilised his team. He serves as the superintendent of Mueang Chanthaburi Police Station. He arrived with investigators and uniformed officers. In addition, forensic personnel joined the operation.

Forensic team and rescue volunteers secure the roadside scene after late night shooting report

A forensic pathologist from Phra Pokklao Hospital attended the scene. Meanwhile, volunteers from the Sawang Katanyu Chanthaburi rescue team provided support. Together, they secured the roadside and began documenting evidence.

At the scene, officers found a man lying face-up in the grass. The body was beside a rubber plantation. Nearby, a white Honda Click motorcycle stood parked. The motorcycle bore the license plate Khonj 945 Rayong.

Moreover, no immediate signs of a struggle were reported in the surrounding brush. Close to the body stood the victim’s girlfriend, identified as Ms. B. She appeared visibly shaken. Furthermore, she was trembling while waiting to speak with investigators.

Ms. B identified the deceased as Mr. A, aged 30. He was a resident of Tha Chang Subdistrict. According to her statement, he had received an unknown phone call earlier that night. The caller arranged a meeting at the roadside location.

Victim lured by a phone call before the ambush and fatal headshot beside a rubber plantation

He was told to pick up something there. Therefore, the couple travelled together to the agreed point. However, upon arrival, the situation turned violent. Ms. B stated that unknown assailants ambushed him. She said he was shot in the head. As a result, he collapsed immediately. He died at the scene. Afterwards, she reported that the attackers fled on motorcycles. However, she could not specify their number.

Subsequently, officers conducted a detailed search of the area. During that search, they noticed a suspicious plastic bag. It was hanging from a concrete roadside pole. The bag contained several packets of instant noodles. However, inside those packets, officers found methamphetamine.

The drugs were seized and logged as evidence. Consequently, investigators began examining a possible narcotics link to the meeting.

Meanwhile, forensic doctors performed a preliminary autopsy at the scene. They confirmed a gunshot wound to the right temple. The firearm used remains unidentified. Importantly, the bullet entered through the centre of his head. It then ricocheted and struck a rubber tree nearby.

Ballistic evidence contradicts girlfriend’s statement as police widen probe into shooting

Therefore, officers carefully measured the bullet’s trajectory. However, the path did not match Ms. B’s account. She had claimed the gunman fired from the forest. In contrast, officers stated the wound resembled a neck-locking, point-blank shot. Consequently, her testimony was deemed inconsistent with physical evidence.

As a result, police escorted Ms. B to the station for further questioning. There, investigators sought clarification on key details.

Meanwhile, forensic teams photographed the body’s position and the motorcycle’s placement. They also marked the bullet impact on the rubber tree. In addition, all physical evidence was catalogued for analysis.

Police examine drug dispute angle while reviewing cctv footage and phone records

The motive remains under investigation. However, initial findings suggest a possible dispute related to drugs. The methamphetamine discovered at the scene is central to that inquiry. Investigators believe the unknown caller arranged the meeting directly with the victim.

Therefore, officers are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby roads and intersections. In addition, they are examining phone records linked to Mr. A. They are attempting to trace the origin of the call. Furthermore, they are working to identify the caller and any accomplices.

The killing occurred on Valentine’s Day night. Officers have described the act as brutal. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been announced. Meanwhile, Chanthaburi Provincial Police confirm the case remains active. Evidence continues to be processed. Statements are being cross-checked. Consequently, the search for the gunman continues.

