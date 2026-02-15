Minnie’s online gambling case again before court as lawyer claims client was wrongly jailed for 84 days

Big Joke saga on the radar again , as lawyer sues four cops over revived Minnie gambling case that saw client jailed 84 days despite prior acquittal. Fresh Section 157 action deepens the scandal that toppled former deputy police chief Surachate Hakparn.

A prominent lawyer has filed a Section 157 case against four police officers at Bangkok’s Tao Poon Police Station over the prosecution of his client in the Minnie online gambling case. The client was later arrested and held for 84 days despite charges tied to the same case and evidence having already been dismissed by the Bangkok South Municipal Court. The same case led to charges against former deputy police chief General Surachate Hakparn, who was ultimately removed from the Royal Thai Police. A court will review the latest proceedings on March 9.

The case that brought down former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn has resurfaced in court. Now, fresh legal action targets four police officers. Specifically, the complaint concerns the handling of the so-called Minnie gambling case.

On February 13, lawyer Veerawat Sukkesa filed a lawsuit at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases. In particular, the complaint was lodged under Section 157 of the Criminal Code. It also names four police officers linked to the PCT4 investigation team.

Mr Veerawat acts for clients he describes as victims of wrongful prosecution. In this regard, he alleges the officers revived a case that had already been dismissed. As a result, he claims the action led to his client’s detention for 84 days.

Acquittal overturned as the same gambling evidence was reused, leading to 84 days of pretrial detention

The original charges involved organising online gambling and money laundering. At that time, the case was tried at the Bangkok South Criminal Court. Ultimately, that court acquitted his client of all charges.

However, according to the complaint, the investigating team later used the same evidence and facts to file a new case. Subsequently, the new case was filed at Tao Poon Police Station in Bangkok. Investigators then sought an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court.

Mr Veerawat states the court was not informed of the earlier acquittal. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued. Following this, his client was detained during the pretrial period. In total, the detention lasted 84 days.

Later, the public prosecutor reviewed the case. After consideration, the prosecutor ordered a dismissal. The reason given was that it was the same case based on the same evidence.

Mr Veerawat argues this action violated criminal procedure principles. In particular, he states that a single act should be punished only once. He further says the proper course would have been to appeal the Bangkok South Criminal Court ruling. Instead, he says, the same facts were pursued in another court.

Section 157 lawsuit filed as court sets March 9 hearing on alleged police malfeasance case

The lawsuit filed on February 13 seeks accountability under Section 157. Specifically, that section concerns malfeasance in office. In addition, Mr Veerawat said additional charges were filed. However, he stated the primary allegation concerns Section 157 violations.

The court has scheduled a hearing to review the indictment. Accordingly, the hearing is set for March 9, 2026, at 9 am.

Mr Veerawat said his client and the legal team consulted before filing the complaint. After the discussion, they concluded the actions were unlawful. Therefore, they decided to seek judicial review.

He stated his client was not involved in any internal police conflict. Nevertheless, he suggested his client may have been drawn into broader disputes. However, he did not provide further details.

Overall, this renewed litigation returns focus to a case that reshaped Thailand’s police leadership. In particular, the Minnie gambling investigation triggered one of the most significant internal crises in recent years.

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, widely known as Big Joke, was once among the most visible officers in the Royal Thai Police. At the time, he served as deputy national police chief. Moreover, he was regarded as a contender for the top post.

Gambling probe engulfed Big Jokebefore NACC stepped in, but disciplinary axe fell in 2025

His career changed abruptly amid investigations into online gambling networks. The probes centred on alleged links between police officers and illegal gambling websites. Money laundering allegations also emerged.

In March 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Commission took over the gambling case involving Pol Gen Surachate and five subordinates. The focus included alleged violations of Sections 157 and 149 of the Criminal Code. These sections address malfeasance and bribery.

At the same time, a separate case involving Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol came under NACC review. An inquiry committee was formed early in that matter. Proceedings in that case advanced.

Pol Gen Surachate’s case appeared to move more slowly. Reports later attributed delays to his relationship with an NACC commissioner. No formal findings on that allegation were reported in the supplied material.

The crisis escalated in 2025. On March 9 of that year, Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch, the national police chief, signed an order dismissing Pol Gen Surachate from the force. A disciplinary panel had found serious misconduct linked to the gambling investigation.

Raids, arrest warrants and leadership battles reshape the top ranks of the Royal Thai Police

Earlier developments intensified tensions within the police. A 2023 series of raids targeted Big Joke and indeed officers under Pol Gen Surachate’s command. The operation occurred days before the appointment of a new national police chief.

Courts issued arrest warrants subsequently for eight senior officers under his command. Nationwide operations followed. Officers were arrested on charges related to operating illegal gambling websites and laundering proceeds.

Investigators later identified more than 20 suspects connected to the broader network. The developments sidelined Pol Gen Surachate from the leadership contest. Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol was appointed national police chief.

Pol Gen Surachate denied wrongdoing. He said he was being framed. Senior police figures stated evidence showed criminal involvement by several subordinates. Pol Gen Torsak denied any internal conflict. He pledged fair handling of the case.

In response, Pol Gen Surachate authorised his lawyer to file counter-complaints. The complaints were lodged at Tao Poon Police Station. They alleged financial links between Pol Gen Torsak and mule accounts. Documents were submitted to support those claims. The public exchange deepened divisions within the force. The dispute became highly visible.

Counter suits, defamation threats and bribery claims intensify a confirmed long-running police feud

Throughout 2025, Pol Gen Surachate filed multiple lawsuits against senior police leaders. He accused them of malfeasance under Section 157. He also publicly criticised Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

At one point, he described the police as a “criminal organisation”. He alleged widespread benefit-sharing from illegal gambling. He also cited alleged links to Chinese grey capital networks.

The remarks prompted a strong reaction. The police chief filed a complaint to defend the institution’s reputation. Pol Gen Surachate later said he did not mean all officers.

Just before the end of 2025, a new allegation emerged. The Central Investigation Bureau’s Anti-Corruption Division opened a bribery case. It is alleged that Pol Gen Surachate bribed an NACC commissioner.

The allegation involved gold bars weighing 246 baht. The gold was valued at about 10 million baht. Investigators said the gold was offered to influence criminal and disciplinary proceedings.

Gold bar bribery case advances as charges laid and Supreme Administrative Court upholds dismissal

On January 5 and 6 this year, the Royal Thai Police announced charges. Pol Gen Surachate and five associates were named. Authorities cited video clips, audio recordings and witness testimony. The alleged delivery of gold was said to have occurred in the car park of the Southern Association in Bangkok. Investigators stated the evidence documented the transfer.

One subordinate reportedly cooperated with investigators. That officer had already been implicated in the gambling case. Authorities said the cooperation provided key evidence.

Pol Gen Surachate and the other accused denied all allegations. The named NACC commissioner, aged 65, also denied wrongdoing.

Last month, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled on Pol Gen Surachate’s dismissal. He had petitioned to overturn the order removing him from the force. The court rejected his petition. The ruling stated the dismissal was lawful. The order had followed the Criminal Court’s approval of arrest warrants on money laundering and conspiracy charges.

Big Joke remains in Thailand as a fresh lawsuit revisits the Minnie case and an 84-day detention

Since then, Pol Gen Surachate has largely withdrawn from public view. Rumours circulated that he fled abroad. His lawyers said he remains in Thailand. After that, Big Joke did a public interview where he indicated he may have to keep a lower profile. He still appeared to staunchly defend his position.

“I am still here. I am not fleeing,” he previously assured the public and his many supporters. He added he was prepared to enter every legal process.

The new Section 157 lawsuit filed by Mr Veerawat does not involve Pol Gen Surachate as a defendant. However, it arises from the same gambling case. It revisits investigative actions tied to the Minnie platform.

The complaint centres on the revival of a dismissed case. It challenges the use of identical facts and evidence in a second prosecution. It also highlights the 84-day detention of an acquitted defendant.

March 9 hearing looms as broader Minnie gambling investigation continues across agencies

The March 9, 2026, hearing will determine whether the indictment proceeds. The outcome may affect the four officers named in the complaint. It may also influence scrutiny of past investigative decisions.

The broader gambling investigation remains active in multiple forums. Criminal cases, disciplinary proceedings and administrative reviews continue. Several senior figures face ongoing legal processes.

The Minnie case has already led to dismissals, arrests and court rulings. It triggered leadership changes at the highest level of the Royal Thai Police. It also prompted oversight by the National Anti-Corruption Commission. The focus now shifts to the corruption court’s review of the Section 157 complaint. The next development is scheduled for March 9.

