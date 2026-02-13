Drunk Russian tourist, 30, arrested after punching Thai woman outside Pattaya mall. Victim’s head hit the pavement as crowds pinned the suspect to the ground. Police charge him with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Further charges may apply pending a complaint by the subject of the Russian’s vicious assault.

A Russian man was arrested in Pattaya on Wednesday night after suddenly attacking a Thai woman without warning in a burst of violence as he tried to climb onto a motorbike taxi. The assault was unprovoked. Witnesses reacted instantly. The 30-year-old had earlier argued with another person in view of bystanders. He then punched the woman, triggering an immediate backlash. Taxi drivers and locals swarmed, knocking him to the ground, furious at the foreigner’s abuse. They held him there until police arrived and took him into custody.

A Russian man was detained on Wednesday night after allegedly assaulting a Thai woman while heavily intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred on 11 February 2026 outside a shopping centre on Pattaya Second Road in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province.

At 21:15, officers were alerted to the attack. According to Pol. Lt. Jittisuk Suthinitthawong, callers reported that a drunken foreign man had assaulted a Thai woman and left her injured. Consequently, patrol officers and rescue workers were dispatched immediately.

Upon arrival, police found a crowd restraining a man believed to be about 30 years old. He was identified as Russian. At that point, residents, motorcycle taxi riders and tourists had pinned him to the ground.

Suspect restrained by residents and tourists after alleged assault outside Pattaya mall

They were attempting to calm him. However, police said he appeared heavily intoxicated, incoherent and shouting. In addition, he resisted those holding him down. Officers observed minor abrasions on his face and body. He was then taken into custody and transported to Pattaya City police station.

Meanwhile, witnesses described how the violence unfolded within minutes. A motorcycle taxi rider, 20-year-old Prawanwit Somanat, said he had arrived to collect a Thai female passenger. At the same time, he noticed the Russian man arguing with another foreigner nearby. Initially, he did not expect the situation to escalate. However, events quickly turned.

According to Prawanwit, his passenger entered a convenience store close to the shopping centre. Moments later, she exited and approached his motorcycle.

As she prepared to get on, the Russian man staggered toward her. Without warning, he punched her forcefully. As a result, she fell to the ground and her head struck the pavement.

Witness says suspect punched Thai woman without warning knocking her to pavement

After the blow, the man moved into the middle of the road. There, he shouted loudly and behaved aggressively. Witnesses said he attempted to punch anyone who approached him. Consequently, bystanders intervened.

Residents and motorcycle taxi riders stepped in first. Tourists also joined them. Together, they subdued him and forced him to the ground. They held him there until police arrived.

Separately, an employee at a nearby traditional massage shop provided further details. She said the man had earlier been heavily drunk and harassing people in the area. According to her, he chased and tried to hit Thai women from the beach area toward Pattaya Second Road. As a result, bystanders had already taken notice of his behaviour before the assault occurred.

Police await formal complaint as the suspect faces intoxication and disorderly conduct charges

The attack took place in a busy commercial zone lined with shops and entertainment venues. Consequently, the disturbance drew immediate attention from residents and visitors. Within minutes of the emergency call at 21:15, officers and rescue workers reached the scene. By then, civilians had already restrained the suspect.

Police confirmed that the man was initially charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. However, further charges may follow. Investigators said they are awaiting a formal complaint from the injured woman.

Only then can additional legal proceedings move forward. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name. They also have not disclosed details about the woman’s medical condition beyond reports that she was injured. Meanwhile, the suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

