Elusive China Railway Company Kingpin arrested in Bangkok over March 28 Chatuchak building collapse

Chinese kingpin Binling Wu surrenders in Bangkok over Chatuchak building collapse that killed 94. Police previously arrested scores of executives linked to the disaster amid a wide corruption probe. PM demands justice without fear or favour as investigation deepens.

A Chinese businessman believed to be a central figure in the Chatuchak building disaster has surrendered to police in Bangkok. He was later taken to the prosecutor’s office and is expected to appear before the Criminal Court. His arrest comes as Bangkok Remand Prison now holds dozens of individuals linked to the tragedy. Many of them are prominent businessmen and professionals from the engineering sector. Meanwhile, police have indicated that further arrests may follow as the investigation deepens. The developments come in response to a direct order from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who has instructed authorities to leave no stone unturned in delivering justice for a disaster that shocked the nation, claimed 94 lives and shone a light on widespread corruption in Thailand linked to Chinese firms.

Chinese national Binling Wu, the elusive kingpin suspect in the Chatuchak building collapse case, has surrendered. He turned himself into the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) after evading authorities for one month. The collapse, which killed 94 people, is now the focus of a major criminal investigation.

Wu is suspected of being the key figure behind China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Ltd. This company is a local subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned China Railway Group (CREC). It was involved in the construction of the Office of the Auditor General building in Chatuchak.

The building collapsed on March 28, just seconds after a 8.2-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar’s Sagaing region.

DSI confirms Wu hid in Thailand for weeks with help from professional legal and criminal law experts

The Ratchadaphisek Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Wu on May 15. However, he remained in hiding throughout the month. According to the DSI, Wu was in Thailand the entire time. He concealed his location and changed phone numbers to avoid detection. He also received help from individuals with legal and criminal procedure knowledge.

Nevertheless, DSI officers tracked his movements through their Intelligence, Tracking and Surveillance Unit. Eventually, Wu arrived at DSI headquarters with his legal team. He denied all charges and requested to submit a formal defence within 30 days.

Wu’s surrender is a turning point in Special Case No. 32/2568. This case focuses on alleged violations of Thailand’s Alien Business Act. Investigators believe Chinese nationals used Thai nominee shareholders to gain illegal control of local firms. Wu, believed to be the central operator, is accused of orchestrating this scheme for China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Ltd.

Executives from both Thai and Chinese firms already arrested as probe widens across construction sector

So far, police have arrested at least six other executives linked to the company. These arrests occurred in several waves over recent weeks. Among those already held is Chuanling Zhang, a Chinese state employee and senior figure in CREC. Zhang was previously identified by DSI as a key operator behind the Chinese construction group.

In addition, Premchai Karnasuta, the Chairman of Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, is also in custody. He is one of Thailand’s most well-known construction executives. Authorities suspect he may have played a supporting role in the project and its oversight.

The criminal investigation is one of Thailand’s largest in recent history. Authorities are examining a wide range of factors behind the building’s failure. These include the use of substandard materials, poor design, and unauthorized structural changes. In particular, changes to an elevator shaft may have fatally weakened the building.

Some sources believe these changes were made without approval. Consequently, they may have been the root cause of the collapse. The DSI is investigating whether these modifications were made to cut costs or speed up construction.

Public anger mounted as death toll climbedand questions swirled over massive regulatory failures

Rescue operations continued for several days after the collapse. Dozens of workers were left trapped inside the building at the time. Emergency crews, in the early hours, pulled out some survivors, but the final death toll reached 94. Most victims were construction workers who could not escape the building due to its sudden collapse.

Public outrage followed the collapse. Citizens called for justice and stricter oversight of foreign construction firms. In response, the DSI launched a broad inquiry into all major infrastructure projects involving overseas companies. China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Ltd. quickly became the primary focus.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor will now take over Wu’s case. Since the DSI has submitted the full case file, the next step is prosecution. If Wu wishes to apply for bail, he must submit a request through the prosecutor, not the DSI. Until then, he remains in official custody.

DSI officials have emphasized the seriousness of the case. According to spokespersons, the investigation spans dozens of contracts and legal entities. It also involves experts in engineering, law and financial crime.

Nominee system under scrutiny as financial trails suggest offshore laundering and foreign contract control

Moreover, investigators are probing whether Thai officials enabled the project by ignoring violations. If proven, such negligence could lead to further arrests. At this stage, authorities have not ruled out additional detentions.

Meanwhile, the role of nominee shareholders remains under scrutiny. Thailand’s Alien Business Act prohibits foreign control of certain types of companies. However, some firms use Thai nationals as front shareholders while foreigners make actual decisions. DSI officials believe this was the case with China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Ltd.

This tactic, if confirmed, would be a clear breach of Thai law. Therefore, the legal consequences could include large fines, deportations and criminal charges. Legal experts suggest that convictions could carry multi-year prison terms.

Furthermore, DSI is collaborating with financial regulators to trace money trails. There is growing concern that profits from illegal construction practices may have been funnelled offshore. Authorities are working with international partners to track these funds.

Families of victims call for justice as government promises sweeping changes to construction oversight

Despite Wu’s surrender, the public continues to demand accountability. Victims’ families have called for swift justice and stronger safety regulations. Some lawmakers have proposed reforms to prevent foreign firms from evading construction rules.

The Chatuchak tragedy has highlighted long-standing weaknesses in Thailand’s construction industry. Corruption, lax inspections and weak enforcement are often cited as major issues. Investigators hope this case will set a new precedent for corporate responsibility.

For now, Binling Wu’s surrender brings renewed attention to the ongoing investigation. It also marks a key development in a legal case that could reshape Thailand’s approach to foreign investment and infrastructure.

The DSI has urged the public to report any further information that may assist the case. Officials say transparency and cooperation are crucial to achieving justice. They also pledged to pursue every lead until all responsible parties are held to account.

Indeed, that was the order of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who has specifically instructed police agencies to follow the evidence and make arrests without fear or favour.

