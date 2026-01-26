Italian Thai breached its contract in not enforcing safety conditions leading to intercity rail disaster

Transport Ministry moves to terminate Italian-Thai contract after crane collapsed onto express train, killing 30 and injuring 66. Probe finds work carried out during live rail operations with no warning to railway authorities or the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). Contract termination goes to the board on January 29.

The Minister of Transport, under Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, is moving to terminate construction contracts with the Italian-Thai Development Public Company Ltd consortium after an initial probe found a contract breach. The investigation found work was carried out while passenger trains were operating, despite clear prohibitions. Investigators also found no communication between the contractor and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) on the day of the disaster. Thirty people were killed and 66 injured when part of an overhead crane collapsed onto passenger carriages of an express train. The proposal to terminate the contract will go before the SRT board this Thursday.

The Ministry of Transport has released the results of its fact-finding investigation into the crane collapse that struck a train in Sikhiu district, Nakhon Ratchasima. As a result, the ministry is preparing to submit a proposal to terminate the contract with Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited to the State Railway of Thailand board.

The contract is the first phase of the Thailand–China high-speed rail route, which was undertaken by the leading Thai firms in partnership with the China Railway Group (CREC).

The findings were announced on January 23, 2026, following a seven-day deadline ordered by the Prime Minister. Accordingly, the investigation was completed within the mandated timeframe and presented without delay. The announcement was made at a press conference chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Senior Transport officials brief the media as committee reviews two crane incidents under Ministry

Senior officials from multiple agencies attended the briefing. These included Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport Chayatham Phromsorn, senior ministry executives, and representatives from the State Railway of Thailand and the Department of Highways.

In addition, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport attended in his capacity as chairman of the fact-finding committee.

The committee investigated two separate crane incidents under the Ministry of Transport’s oversight. The first involved a crane collapse onto a train at a construction site in Sikhiu district. This site forms part of the Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project under contracts 3–4. The second incident involved a crane falling onto a vehicle on Rama 2 Road during construction of the Bang Khun Thian–Ban Phaeo intercity expressway.

Mr Phipat said the Prime Minister instructed that the Sikhiu incident be treated as urgent. Therefore, a fact-finding investigation was ordered immediately. The directive required completion within seven days. January 23 marked the final day of that deadline.

Investigation finds crane support base fell during active rail operations beneath construction site

According to the investigation, the object that struck the train was part of the crane’s front support base. Specifically, the component became unbalanced while being moved. As a result, it fell from the structure. At the same time, a train was passing beneath the construction area.

Crucially, investigators found that construction was underway while train services were operating. However, the contract clearly prohibits work above the railway during active train operations. Instead, work is permitted only when train movement is suspended.

Moreover, the contract requires advance notification to railway stations. This notification must be made via radio communication. The purpose is to allow stations to suspend or delay trains until the work area is cleared.

The investigation found no evidence of such communication. In particular, no radio records showed any notification from the construction site on the day of the incident. Consequently, the train entered the construction zone as scheduled.

Failure to notify railway station cited as a critical breach leading to contract termination process

As a result, the crane component fell onto the train, causing a serious accident. Mr Phipat said this failure to notify the station constituted a critical breach of contract conditions. Therefore, evidence was found to incriminate Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited.

Mr Phipat said the failure was a central issue in determining contract termination. Accordingly, the Ministry of Transport is preparing to submit the matter to the State Railway of Thailand board. He emphasised that the authority to terminate contracts rests with the board, as SRT is a state enterprise.

The proposal will be submitted to the SRT board on January 29. Before that, the matter will be reviewed by the SRT legal subcommittee. Following this process, the board will make a formal decision.

“We know where the error occurred,” Mr Phipat said. He stated that the contract clearly required advance notification. However, the construction site failed to comply.

Anan Pothinimdaeng, Deputy Governor and Acting Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, provided further details. He said the January 14 incident revealed clear deficiencies in safety measures stipulated in the contract.

State Railway confirms lack of radio notice allowed train to enter the construction zone unprotected

Mr Anan explained that contractors must notify stations by radio at least one day in advance. In some cases, notification can be given up to seven days prior. This procedure allows trains to wait until construction areas are cleared.

However, a review of communication logs found no such notification. Consequently, the train moved into the construction area without warning. This directly led to the accident, he said.

Mr Anan confirmed that SRT is preparing to submit the case to its legal subcommittee. Subsequently, the issue will be placed on the agenda of the January 29 board meeting.

Meanwhile, the damaged railway section in Sikhiu district has been repaired. Following inspections, train services have resumed along the affected stretch.

Regarding casualties, officials confirmed that initial compensation has been paid. Specifically, 66 injured individuals received assistance. In addition, families of 30 people killed in the incident have received initial compensation.

Rama 2 Road crane collapse investigation continues as authorities await final conclusions

In contrast, the investigation into the Rama 2 Road incident remains ongoing. Mr Phipat said no final conclusion has yet been reached. Preliminary findings suggest the crane fell after working hours.

The Rama 2 incident occurred during the construction of the Bang Khun Thian–Ban Phaeo intercity expressway. A crane collapsed onto a vehicle travelling on the roadway below, causing structural damage to the bridge.

Mr Piyapong Chiwatnakulpaishal, Director-General of the Department of Highways, addressed the situation. He said the Department of Highways, the Ministry of Transport, and the Engineering Institute of Thailand jointly assessed the site.

Following discussions, the agencies agreed to fully close the main road at the construction area. As a result, the affected section of Rama 2 Road will be closed to traffic for 60 days.

Damaged bridge sections will be demolished. In addition, remaining hazardous structures will be cleared. These include sections affected by the collapse of a low-profile girder.

Meanwhile, parallel lanes will be opened for public use. These lanes will accommodate traffic while demolition and clearing operations proceed.

High-risk construction zones faced accelerated deadlines after stability analysis flags collapse

Mr Piyapong said construction is also being accelerated at high-risk points along the bridge crossing the Tha Chin River. These areas involve extensive scaffolding and structural supports.

The Engineering Institute of Thailand conducted an initial stability analysis. The analysis found that prolonged instability posed a collapse risk. Therefore, urgent completion of work was recommended.

As a result, construction in these areas must be completed within 60 days. Delays would increase safety risks, according to the institute.

Mr Piyapong said the suspension of work also serves as a punitive measure. Specifically, it reduces the contractor’s remaining construction time. Moreover, the contractor cannot request additional compensation.

Originally, the project was scheduled to open in April. However, delays caused by the incident will push the opening back. If work is not completed by May 2026, penalties will apply.

Daily fines and possible termination considered as the Highways Department moves to enforcement

The penalty rate is set at 0.25 per cent of the contract value per day. The contract is valued at 1.8 billion baht. Therefore, the daily fine amounts to approximately 4.7 million baht.

Meanwhile, the Department of Highways is preparing for possible contract termination. To that end, a three-party committee has been established.

The committee includes the Department of Highways, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Department of the Comptroller General. It will examine legal conditions and termination rights.

However, if the contractor resumes work, strict conditions will apply. First, the construction site must be fully safe. Second, all machinery must be inspected and fitted with additional alarm sensors.

Third, a new and reliable team of engineers and workers must be appointed. Fourth, the Engineering Institute of Thailand must oversee work continuously. Finally, progress must be reported publicly.

Permanent Secretary Chayatham Phromsorn addressed broader enforcement measures. He said contractor grading, point deductions, demotion, and blacklisting fall under the Ministry of Finance.

Transport ministry pushes contractor penalties despite limits on downgrade authority

These mechanisms are administered by the Comptroller General’s Department. Although relevant regulations already exist, procedural details remain pending.

Nevertheless, Mr Chayatham said the Ministry of Transport has pursued construction safety measures for over three years. Systems, documentation and oversight guidelines were already developed.

However, authority to downgrade contractors remains limited. Such actions must comply with central criteria.

Despite this, the ministry will not wait for full central approval. Accordingly, a separate committee has been established to expedite implementation.

Meanwhile, new penalties have been added to construction contracts under transport agencies. These focus on projects involving serious accidents resulting in death.

Italian-Thai Development accepts responsibility. Firm outlines compensation and safety checks

Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited responded to the findings through Senior Executive Vice President Sumet Surabotsopon. He said the company accepts responsibility for the investigation results.

Mr Sumet said ITD is ready for scrutiny at every stage. He confirmed that initial assistance was paid immediately to injured parties and families of the deceased.

He said compensation exceeding one million baht per person has been prepared. This is in addition to insurance payments and compensation from the State Railway of Thailand.

Mr Sumet said all equipment and machinery met engineering standards. Load-bearing capacity was regularly checked. Rented cranes were inspected by consultants and site supervisors.

Company denies legal action plans as internal penalties reviewed and investigations continue

He said the incidents may have resulted from deficiencies in operational procedures. Nevertheless, the company is ready to accept responsibility. He said the incidents do not reflect all Italian-Thai projects. Instead, they relate to specific operational circumstances.

Mr Sumet denied reports that the company plans to sue the government. He said such claims were untrue. He also confirmed the company’s liquidity remains normal. Accordingly, financial issues have not affected safety standards or material quality. He said a central safety committee oversees all project sites.

He added that a special task force is reviewing internal penalties for negligence. He requested an opportunity to improve operations. The Ministry of Transport said investigations into both incidents remain ongoing. Further legal and administrative action will depend on final determinations.

