Thai-Cambodia border erupts in fierce fighting as Cambodia fires rockets, killing 3 Thai civilians and wounding over a dozen. Thailand seals the border, urges citizens to leave Cambodia while condemning Cambodian aggression and propaganda amid rising tensions and emergency blood appeals.

Thailand was thrust into a violent confrontation Thursday, locked in fierce firefights with Cambodian forces—on land, in the air, and through heavy rocket and artillery strikes. At least three Thai civilians are dead, with over a dozen wounded in the escalating assault. In the wake of the attacks, Thai Embassy staff in Phnom Penh are urgently calling on all Thai nationals to leave Cambodia without delay. Simultaneously, the Red Cross has issued an emergency appeal for blood as hospitals struggle to cope with the growing number of casualties. The Thai government has called an emergency meeting with the National Security Council. A top priority: shutting down a flood of lies and online propaganda unleashed by Cambodia’s authoritarian strongman Hun Sen and his son, Hun Manet, as they attempt to twist the narrative and mask their aggression.

Thailand and Cambodia are facing their most serious military confrontation in decades, perhaps ever in modern history. Hostilities erupted along the border on Thursday morning. Fighting began near the disputed Ta Muen Thom temple ruins in Surin province, where Cambodian troops reportedly opened fire on Thai soldiers.

Thai forces quickly responded with artillery fire in a controlled counterattack by Thursday afternoon. The situation escalated rapidly, prompting Thailand to seal off all border crossings and suspend access to historical temple sites near the frontier.

Tensions rose after landmine injures Thai soldiers, prompting border shutdown and temple closures

Tensions had already been high since Wednesday, when a landmine explosion injured five Thai soldiers patrolling near Ta Muen Thom. Thai military officials swiftly blamed Cambodia, accusing it of violating both international law and the Ottawa Treaty, which bans the use of anti-personnel mines. According to the Second Army Region, the mine incident was a clear act of aggression and a direct threat to Thai sovereignty.

As a result, Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang issued an emergency order late Wednesday to shut down the border and prohibit all crossings by vehicles, tourists and traders.

Meanwhile, the closure also affected visits to the Ta Kwai and Ta Muen Thom temples. These ancient ruins, located near the contested boundary line, have long been flashpoints in Thai-Cambodian relations.

Lt Gen Boonsin stated that the order was issued not only to protect lives but to preserve national security and express Thailand’s firm opposition to Cambodia’s use of banned weapons. He described the landmine attack as “inhumane” and a serious violation of Thai territory.

Cambodia denies aggression and accuses Thailand of unprovoked assaults near contested temple sites

Despite clear evidence of Cambodian provocation, Phnom Penh quickly launched a disinformation campaign. On Thursday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet accused Thailand of being the aggressor.

He claimed that Thai troops had crossed into Cambodian territory and launched unprovoked assaults against positions near Preah Vihear and Ta Krabei temples in Oddar Meanchey province. However, these accusations directly contradict eyewitness reports and battlefield developments, which indicate Cambodia opened fire first.

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Security Council, Hun Manet requested an emergency meeting. He alleged that Thailand had initiated hostilities on the morning of July 24, attacking the Ta Muen Thom temple, the Ta Kwai ruins and the Emerald Triangle area.

Furthermore, he condemned Thailand’s actions as violations of the UN Charter. Yet, Thai authorities dismissed the letter as a baseless attempt to deflect responsibility for Cambodia’s reckless escalation.

Former Prime Minister Hun Sen also joined the propaganda effort. In a social media post, he claimed Cambodian troops were merely defending themselves. He further urged citizens not to panic and discouraged hoarding of rice and other goods.

Analysts condemn Hun Sen and Hun Manet as blatant liars spreading disinformation while casualties rise

Nevertheless, his remarks were widely criticised as misleading and deliberately deceptive. Thai analysts described both Hun Sen and his son Hun Manet as “blatant liars” trying to manipulate international opinion and incite nationalist fervour at home.

Meanwhile, the situation on the ground continued to worsen. At around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, a Cambodian BM-21 rocket struck a PTT gas station in Ban Phue, located in Kantharalak district, Sisaket province.

The blast killed three Thai civilians and injured at least 14 others. Unconfirmed reports and sources in Thailand suggest a far higher death toll at this time. Witnesses reported that the explosion caused a massive fire and thick smoke, which engulfed the nearby convenience store. Emergency responders rushed to the scene and transported the injured to hospitals, where they are now receiving treatment.

Due to the intensity of the flames, the victims’ bodies were badly burned, making identification difficult. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the dead were children, staff, or local residents. However, early reports suggest they were civilians with no military connection.

The use of heavy rocket artillery in civilian zones further inflamed Thai anger and strengthened accusations of Cambodian war crimes. Government agencies immediately began evacuating the area, causing traffic jams several kilometres long.

Royal Thai Embassy urges citizens to leave Cambodia immediately amid escalating hostilities

In response, the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh issued a public advisory, urging all Thai nationals to leave Cambodia immediately. The embassy posted the message on Facebook, warning that the security situation was rapidly deteriorating.

Thai citizens still in Cambodia were told to leave unless they had urgent reasons to remain. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that Thailand was recalling its ambassador and would expel Cambodia’s envoy from Bangkok.

Back in Thailand, the National Security Council convened an emergency meeting at 2:00 p.m. at Government House in Bangkok. High-ranking officials from the military, intelligence and foreign affairs agencies were present.

The purpose was to evaluate the escalating threat and plan coordinated responses, both militarily and diplomatically. Thai authorities emphasised that they would defend the country’s sovereignty with strength and unity. However, they also reaffirmed that they remained committed to peace—provided Cambodian aggression stopped immediately.

Simultaneously, the Thai Red Cross Society issued an urgent nationwide appeal for blood donations. As of Thursday morning, 200 units of blood had already been sent to hospitals in the affected border provinces of Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Yet, due to the growing number of casualties, more blood was desperately needed. Donation centres across Bangkok and all 12 regional blood service centres were activated. The National Blood Centre encouraged citizens to donate as soon as possible to support the ongoing emergency medical operations.

Thailand strengthens military precautions, evacuates civilians, and condemns Cambodia’s provocations

Thailand’s military also took further precautionary measures. Surveillance drones were deployed to monitor movements along the border, while troops in the Second Army Region were placed on full alert.

Reinforcements were dispatched to key flashpoints, and civil defence units were mobilised in nearby towns to support evacuations. Additionally, shelters were set up to house displaced families fleeing from the border areas.

Although Cambodia claims to want peace, its actions suggest otherwise. Thai officials said Cambodia’s use of landmines, cross-border shelling and deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure were not defensive.

Instead, they called these incidents part of a coordinated campaign to provoke conflict, shift public attention from internal unrest and portray Thailand as the aggressor.

Observers also noted that Cambodia had manipulated previous international forums, including the ICJ and the Joint Boundary Commission. Despite years of legal proceedings and negotiations, Cambodia continues to assert territorial claims that contradict established rulings and maps.

Now, with its false accusations and appeal to the UN, analysts say Cambodia is trying to draw international sympathy while ignoring its own violations of peace protocols.

No ceasefire yet as fighting continues near Preah Vihear and Emerald Triangle amid cautious international calls

As of Thursday afternoon, no ceasefire had been declared. Skirmishes continued across several border zones, particularly near Preah Vihear and the Emerald Triangle. Thai air patrols remained active, and military checkpoints were reinforced. Border communities were placed on high alert, with curfews considered in some areas.

International response remains cautious but concerned. The UN has yet to respond to Cambodia’s appeal. ASEAN, while traditionally favouring neutrality and quiet diplomacy, may soon be forced to intervene. However, Thai officials warned that any mediation must begin by recognising Cambodia’s falsehoods and acts of aggression.

The situation remains volatile and dangerous. Civilians living along the border are advised to remain indoors or relocate. Government emergency services are working around the clock to provide assistance, food and shelter.

Ultimately, Thai officials made one point clear: Thailand did not start this war. Cambodia fired first and Cambodia planted the mines. In turn, Cambodia killed civilians. And now, Cambodia is lying about it. As tensions mount, Thailand is preparing for all outcomes—but it is also standing firm in defence of its land, people and the truth.

