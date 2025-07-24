Evacuations continue as Cambodian shells and missiles rain down on Thai civilians as hostilities rage

Cambodian rockets and shells hit Thai civilians, sparking mass evacuations. Thai F-16s strike two Cambodian bases and destroy a cable car in Sisaket. Fighting spreads across multiple border points with heavy weapons. Civilians suffer serious injuries from shelling.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, Thai F-16s launched a precision strike, obliterating two Cambodian bases and a cable car to Phu Makhuea in Sisaket. As Thai forces battle a fierce Cambodian assault, civilian casualties are mounting fast—missiles are slamming into homes and commercial premises.

At 11:00 a.m. on July 24, 2025, it was reported that six F-16 aircraft were sent to support the ground combat of the Royal Thai Army in protecting the sovereignty of the Thai-Cambodian border. Therefore, the aircraft used high-precision weapons to attack the Cambodian military’s heavy weapons targets at the 8th Support Division Headquarters and the 9th Support Division Brigade, which were the ones using artillery to attack Thai homes and laying bombs for Thai soldiers.

Then, at 11:40 a.m., Thai military officers immediately destroyed the cable car and stairs leading up to Phu Makhuea, Sisaket Province.

It was confirmed that after the 20-minute air operation, all six F-16s returned to their base safely.

Thai F-16s conduct precision strikes on Cambodian heavy weapons targets and destroy a cable car in Sisaket

Meanwhile, Thai-Cambodian clashes have escalated to multiple points along the border. Clashes began using BM-21 heavy weapons, including at Pha Mor E Daeng. As a result, Thailand responded according to plan.

On July 24, 2025, reporters reported that after the Royal Thai Army announced clashes in the area of Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province — where Cambodia opened fire first — there was an immediate order to evacuate villagers in Phanom Dong Rak District to safety shelters, as previously reported.

Later, at Royal Thai Army Headquarters, Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvari, the Army spokesman, revealed that Gen. Pana Klaewpodthuk, the Army Commander, used the “Chakrabongse Bhuvanath Plan” to protect Thai sovereignty. Accordingly, it was a plan designed to support situations occurring along the eastern border at every level of conflict and in accordance with proper military procedures.

Clashes escalate to multiple border points as Thailand implements the Chakrabongse Bhuvanath Plan

Reporters stated that the situation at Prasat Ta Muen Thom remains tense, with continued clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers after Cambodia opened fire this morning. Cambodian forces reportedly used heavy weapons, including RPGs.

At 9:20 a.m., it was further reported that the army observed new clashes. These were along the area of Pha Mor E Daeng, Prasat Khao Phra Wihan. There, Cambodian troops opened fire using all types of weapons, including BM-21 rocket systems. In response, the Thai side engaged with field artillery according to its strategic plan.

Meanwhile, the 2nd Army posted a message at 9:40 a.m., confirming that Cambodia had intensified its actions. Cambodia fired BM-21 missiles from the Khao Laem launch base, directly hitting Prasat Don Tual in Sisaket Province.

Heavy fighting with BM-21 rocket attacks intensifying at Pha Mor E Daeng and Sisaket border zones

Cambodian soldiers, firing artillery indiscriminately, caused shells to hit Thai houses. Consequently, Thai villagers were seriously injured, including children.

On July 24, reporters covered continued clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers along the border. In these engagements, Cambodian troops used uncontrolled artillery and rocket fire aimed at Thai soldiers. However, the shells instead struck and damaged civilian homes.

It was confirmed that one of the homes belonged to Mr. Suthi in Ban Chorok Village, Dan Subdistrict, Kap Choeng District, Surin Province. In addition, damage was reported near Road 13 in Ban Kruat District, Buriram Province.

Initial reports indicate that three people were seriously injured — two men, Mr. Aphisit and Mr. Bandit, and one young boy.

Local authorities continue evacuating residents to pre-prepared bunkers. It is now believed that missile attacks will persist in striking non-military areas.

