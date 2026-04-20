Chanthaburi lightning tragedy: 54-year-old woman struck and killed while collecting clams in a mangrove mudflat as a sudden storm hit the Tha Mai district. A friend witnesses her collapsing during her return from harvesting.

A 54-year-old Thai woman in Chanthaburi, Southeast Thailand, died on Monday after being struck by lightning near a canal in Tha Mai district. The tragedy occurred just after 1 pm, and witnesses saw the woman fall after a thunderclap followed by a burst of lightning. Locals reported the woman had burn marks on her neck and was also wearing a necklace. Significantly, she had removed her rubber shoes while working near a mangrove area.

A middle-aged woman died after being struck by lightning while collecting clams in a mangrove mudflat in Chanthaburi Province. The incident occurred in Moo 9, Khlong Khut Subdistrict, Tha Mai District, on April 20, 2026.

The area is connected to Khung Kraben Bay through canals running beside dense mangrove forest. The woman was working in the mudflats with a friend when the lightning strike occurred.

At 1:30 PM, Tha Mai Police Station received a report of a lightning-related death. Immediately, Pol. Lt. Phonnopthorn Neesanthia, Deputy Investigator, responded to the scene. He coordinated with forensic doctors from Phra Pokklao Hospital. In addition, rescue volunteers were deployed to assist with the operation. The team moved quickly into the mangrove canal area.

Investigators assess mangrove canal terrain and secure muddy scene for evidence collection and review

The location consisted of a canal beside a thick mangrove forest and wide mudflats. Meanwhile, the terrain included shallow water channels and wet, unstable ground. Investigators arrived and began documenting environmental conditions. Subsequently, they secured the area for evidence collection.

On a road above the canal, the victim was found lying motionless. She was identified as Ms. Sompong, aged 54. Initial examination confirmed she had died at the scene. Furthermore, officers recorded the position of the body before removal.

Preliminary findings showed burn marks around her neck area. She was also wearing a necklace at the time of death. Investigators documented the injury pattern carefully. In addition, they noted no other immediate trauma on the body.

Nearby, a motorcycle with a sidecar was parked at the scene. The vehicle was used for transporting shellfish collected from the mudflats. In the sidecar, officers found two bags of cockles and clams. They also discovered a torn cloth hat. In addition, rubber shoes were stored inside a plastic container. All items were photographed as evidence.

Authorities secure site as forensic teams document evidence and control access along muddy route area

After that, investigators secured the perimeter of the scene. Meanwhile, forensic officers continued systematic documentation. Rescue volunteers controlled access to the muddy access route. Subsequently, scene processing was completed for initial analysis.

According to Ms. Narumon, a close friend, both women worked together collecting clams for income. They had already completed one round of collection earlier that day. Then they returned to the mudflat for a second round of harvesting. Meanwhile, weather conditions began to shift rapidly.

The sky over the mangrove area darkened significantly. In addition, wind strength increased across the open mudflat. Thunder was heard shortly afterwards. As a result, both women decided to return to shore.

They waded through muddy water toward land access points. Meanwhile, Ms. Sompong walked ahead during the return. Ms. Narumon followed behind at a short distance. Suddenly, a bright flash of light appeared across the area.

Sudden storm intensifies as lightning strike hits victim during return from mudflat harvesting work

Immediately afterwards, a loud thunderclap followed the flash. At the same moment, Ms. Narumon saw Ms. Sompong collapse. She called out but received no response. Then she ran to seek help from nearby people.

Afterward, she returned to the scene with assistance. At that point, Ms. Sompong was found unresponsive. Subsequently, she was confirmed dead at the location. The event unfolded within seconds during the storm.

Investigators later examined the mangrove and canal environment. Meanwhile, they assessed the exact position where the victim had been walking. Although mangroves surrounded the area, parts of the mudflat remained exposed. As a result, investigators focused on the strike location.

They also reviewed the timing of the lightning strike. The incident occurred during sudden storm activity. Furthermore, environmental conditions were recorded as part of the investigation file. Authorities documented visibility and exposure at the time.

Investigators examine lightning impact details, including jewellery and environmental exposure factors

Attention was also given to the necklace worn by the victim. Burn marks were concentrated around the neck region. In addition, investigators noted the presence of metal jewellery. However, this remains part of preliminary findings only.

After documentation, the body was transferred from the scene. Rescue workers handled the removal process. Then the body was sent for a full autopsy examination. The results will determine the official cause of death.

Once completed, the body will be released to relatives. It will be returned for traditional funeral rites. Meanwhile, police confirmed that initial reporting procedures have been completed.

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