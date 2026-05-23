Bee hives destroyed at Nakhon Ratchasima temple on Saturday after 2 terror attacks on locals this week

Firefighters armed with smoke machines and water cannons stormed a temple in Nakhon Ratchasima after aggressive bee swarms injured 13 people in two attacks, including three severe cases, forcing authorities to destroy giant hives on the structure.

Firefighters in Nakhon Ratchasima stormed a well-known temple with smoke machines, fire hoses and protective gear on Saturday after aggressive bee swarms injured more than a dozen people in two attacks, including a violent assault on a monk ordination procession that left eleven victims hospitalised and three struggling to breathe. The emergency operation at Wat Klang Dong followed days of fear after swarms repeatedly descended on crowded public areas, forcing authorities to destroy two massive hives attached to the temple’s main hall while residents watched from behind safety lines as thousands of the aggressive bees scattered into nearby forestland. Officials are still monitoring the site.

Local authorities launched a major emergency operation at Wat Klang Dong on Saturday after two separate bee attacks injured more than a dozen people within one week.

The temple, located in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, became the focus of urgent safety concerns after aggressive swarms repeatedly attacked villagers and visitors. Most seriously, eleven people were injured during a monk ordination procession on May 17. Three victims later developed severe breathing difficulties and required extended hospital treatment. Consequently, municipal officials moved quickly to eliminate two massive beehives attached to the temple’s main chapel.

On Saturday morning, firefighters, municipal officers and disaster prevention crews entered the temple grounds with heavy equipment. Two fire trucks and two fogging machines were deployed for the operation.

Temple officials and emergency crews launch an urgent response after repeated bee attacks

Meanwhile, local officials established safety zones as residents gathered nearby to watch. The response followed an urgent letter from Phra Khru Priyatimethacharn, Deputy Dean of Pak Chong District and abbot of Wat Klang Dong. In response, Klang Dong Subdistrict Municipality mobilised emergency personnel and specialised equipment to the scene.

Mr. Raden Pengnuam, Mayor of Klang Dong Subdistrict Municipality, personally led the operation alongside municipal executives and emergency workers. Authorities said the two hives had become increasingly dangerous after repeated attacks near crowded public areas.

The nests were positioned high on the facade of the temple’s main ubosot, overlooking activity areas below. Consequently, officials feared additional attacks during future ceremonies and school activities nearby.

The first major incident erupted on Sunday, May 17, during a traditional monk ordination procession at the temple. Villagers had gathered in large numbers to celebrate the ceremony before entering the temple grounds.

Loud music at temple ordination procession triggers a bee swarm and panic among celebrating locals

At the same time, loud music blasted from speakers mounted on a small float carrying participants. Initially, the procession moved normally around the temple complex as villagers danced and celebrated. However, the atmosphere changed suddenly after the procession had nearly completed two laps of the grounds.

Officials said the loud music appeared to agitate the bees nesting above the chapel entrance. Moments later, swarms descended rapidly onto villagers gathered near the procession route. Immediately, panic spread through the crowd as people tried to escape the attack.

Consequently, organisers halted the ordination ceremony without warning. Parents, elderly villagers and children ran from the temple grounds seeking shelter from the swarming bees. Afterwards, large groups gathered at a nearby school sports field located roughly 100 metres from the temple.

Emergency responders soon arrived as injured villagers struggled with swelling, pain and breathing difficulties. Most seriously, three victims suffered severe allergic reactions after sustaining multiple stings.

Three bee attack victims remain hospitalised as a second swarm injures parents outside school

Therefore, rescue workers rushed them to Muak Lek Hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors later kept the patients under observation for three to four days. Meanwhile, eight additional victims were transferred to Pak Chong Nana Hospital for further treatment.

Officials said several victims suffered repeated stings during the attack. As a result, fear spread rapidly throughout the surrounding community.

However, the attacks did not stop after the ordination ceremony. Most recently, another swarm attacked villagers again on Friday evening, May 22. This time, two parents waiting outside Wat Klang Dong School were stung and injured.

Importantly, no procession or loud music was taking place during the second incident. Therefore, concerns intensified among residents, teachers and temple officials. Following the latest attack, local authorities accelerated plans to remove the hives permanently.

Firefighters use smoke, straw and water hoses to destroy dangerous temple beehives after repeated attacks

On Saturday, emergency teams arrived equipped with helmets, protective suits and firefighting gear. First, crews positioned fogging machines around the temple structures. Then, workers burned rice straw beneath the hives to generate thick smoke clouds.

At the same time, operators directed smoke upward from an upwind position toward the nests. Gradually, large numbers of bees began leaving the hives and dispersing into nearby forest areas. Witnesses watched as smoke drifted heavily across the temple grounds and surrounding buildings.

Afterwards, firefighters advanced toward the chapel wearing full protective equipment. Next, crews used high-pressure water hoses to strike the hives directly. Officials said the powerful water blasts caused both hives to collapse from the structure.

Residents watch as firefighters destroy hives after villagers suffer repeated bee stings at temple

Simultaneously, firefighters sprayed continuous streams of water around themselves for protection against further attacks. Large numbers of bees were killed during the operation. Others scattered into the surrounding woodland areas beyond the temple grounds.

Throughout the operation, residents gathered behind safety lines established by officials. Many watched silently as crews dismantled the nests responsible for repeated attacks. One villager said residents had struggled to understand the bees’ increasingly aggressive behaviour. “They were at the temple, a place of peace and tranquillity, so they should just stay quiet,” the villager said. “But they’re stinging everyone,” the resident added.

The villager described seeing victims collapse after suffering repeated stings during the attacks. “Some were stung multiple times, and some almost died,” the witness said. The resident added that villagers felt sympathy for the bees but feared further attacks if the hives remained in place. Nevertheless, authorities pressed ahead with the operation as emergency crews continued spraying the structures.

Authorities did not report additional injuries during Saturday’s hive removal operation. However, emergency teams remained at the temple after the operation concluded. Officials continued monitoring bee activity around the temple and nearby school grounds.

Temple officials continue monitoring grounds as the aggressive bee species remains unidentified

Wat Klang Dong regularly hosts religious ceremonies, school activities and community gatherings. Consequently, the attacks caused widespread concern throughout the district.

By Saturday afternoon, both hives had been removed from the temple structure. Smoke still lingered across sections of the grounds as officials packed away equipment and hoses. Meanwhile, scattered bees continued flying toward nearby wooded areas surrounding the temple complex.

Authorities have not identified the species involved in the attacks. They also did not explain why the swarm attacked again on Friday without loud music nearby. Nevertheless, officials said the operation became necessary after repeated injuries inside crowded public areas.

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