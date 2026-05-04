Thailand launches nationwide crackdown after Koh Phangan raid finds 89 foreign children and illegal workers at unlicensed school. Arrests made as authorities tighten inspections, enforce permits and warn of heavy fines and jail for offenders.

A nationwide crackdown on illegal foreign labour has been launched after a Koh Phangan raid exposed an unlicensed school with 89 foreign children and dozens of unregistered workers, triggering arrests, criminal charges, and urgent orders for coordinated inspections, tighter permit scrutiny, and intensified enforcement across Thailand particularly focused on Koh Phangan.

The Labour Ministry has ordered nationwide inspections of foreign workers after violations were uncovered on Koh Phangan. The directive followed a joint raid that exposed breaches of labour and education laws.

On May 3, Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat confirmed the order. He said authorities had inspected a daycare centre in Koh Phangan district on May 1. During that inspection, officials identified violations involving foreign labour.

Consequently, a joint operation was launched involving the military and local agencies. Police and Immigration officers also joined the effort. As a result, nine individuals were arrested, including Thai and foreign nationals.

Minister orders urgent nationwide probe after Koh Phangan raid uncovers illegal foreign labour breaches

Following the report, the minister issued urgent instructions. He ordered the Department of Employment to act without delay. Specifically, he directed the Director-General to dispatch officers to Surat Thani.

These officers were tasked with verifying facts on the ground. Moreover, the minister stressed strict enforcement of existing laws. He said foreign workers must hold valid work permits. In addition, their work must match the scope defined in those permits. Otherwise, strict legal action would follow in all confirmed cases.

At the same time, the minister ordered broader coordination across agencies. The Department of Employment was told to integrate efforts nationwide. Furthermore, proactive inspections were mandated in all provinces. These inspections aim to control and regulate foreign worker employment.

They also aim to ensure that all establishments comply with the law. Meanwhile, Somchai Morakotsriwan confirmed enforcement measures across the country. He said all provincial employment offices have received clear instructions. In Bangkok, employment offices in Areas 1 to 10 have already begun inspections.

Authorities expand inspections and tighten permit scrutiny as nationwide enforcement operations intensify

In particular, officials are targeting foreign workers without permits. They are also checking those working outside approved roles. As a result, enforcement actions are increasing nationwide. Additionally, scrutiny of work permit issuance has been tightened.

This applies especially to nationalities requiring security monitoring. At the same time, coordination with relevant agencies has intensified. Authorities are focusing on targeted areas where violations are suspected.

The crackdown follows a high-profile raid on Koh Phangan on Saturday, May 2. Security officials entered Arki Kid School in Moo 3 village at 12.30pm. According to the Internal Security Operations Command, the site held a childcare licence.

However, the licence permitted only 18 children aged two to five. In contrast, officials found 89 children at the site. All were Israeli nationals aged between two and 12. Consequently, authorities identified significant non-compliance with licensing conditions.

Raid reveals overcrowded, unlicensed school with dozens of foreign workers and widespread legal violations

Moreover, officials found a large foreign workforce operating at the facility. Forty workers from Myanmar were employed there. In addition, 12 workers from other nationalities were present. As a result, authorities arrested three operators.

They were identified as an Iranian couple, Aidin Kishipoor and Ndin Kishipoor, both aged 45. A Thai national, Prathumthip Yu-in, aged 61, was also detained. They now face multiple charges, including operating an illegal private informal school.

Furthermore, they were charged with employing foreign workers without permits. They also failed to report foreign employment as required by law. In addition, they face charges related to violations of child protection regulations. Meanwhile, further legal action targeted staff members.

Three South African nationals and one American were charged with working without permits. Additionally, a French national and a South African national face separate charges. Although they held permits, they failed to report their employer and job details.

Complaints trigger a probe as illegal business activity and foreign presence raise concerns on Koh Phangan

According to officials, the workers involved are aged between 25 and 53. Consequently, enforcement actions extended beyond management to employees. The Internal Security Operations Command stated that the raid followed complaints. Reports alleged that foreign nationals were operating businesses improperly. These activities were said to raise potential security concerns.

According to the facility’s website, tuition fees were set at 64,000 baht per child per semester. However, the site did not clearly confirm whether its curriculum was officially recognised. Meanwhile, Koh Phangan has seen a steady rise in foreign residents. An estimated 2,500 Israeli nationals have settled on the island.

As a result, tensions and complaints have been reported. These include concerns about property ownership and business operations that do not comply with regulations. In response, the Labour Ministry reiterated the legal penalties in force. Foreign workers without valid permits face fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht. In addition, they may be deported to their country of origin.

They may also face a two-year ban on applying for work permits. Meanwhile, employers face significantly higher penalties. They can be fined between 10,000 and 100,000 baht per worker.

Strict penalties enforced as authorities warn employers and workers over illegal foreign employment offences

For repeat offences, penalties increase further. Offenders may face imprisonment of up to one year. In addition, fines can rise to between 50,000 and 200,000 baht per worker. A three-year ban on hiring foreign workers may also be imposed.

Furthermore, authorities have urged public cooperation in reporting violations. Reports of illegal employment can be made through the Department of Employment hotline. Complaints can also be filed at employment offices nationwide.

Finally, the ministry confirmed that enforcement will continue without interruption. Nationwide inspections are already underway across multiple provinces. As a result, officials expect stricter compliance with labour laws in the coming period.

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