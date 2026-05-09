Press posse captures Thailand’s ongoing police crisis as former top cop Big Joke visits CSD headquarters

Thailand’s police crisis deepened as “Big Joke” arrived at CSD headquarters carrying evidence in an assault probe while another senior officer faced extortion allegations tied to businessman “Tone Bang Khae” and a disputed loan contract.

Thailand’s widening police crisis zoomed into public view on Thursday when former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn, known as “Big Joke,” arrived at Crime Suppression Division headquarters carrying medical evidence and legal documents as multiple investigations tightened around him. Meanwhile, reporters were already surrounding the division over explosive allegations that another top cop, a senior CSD commander, pressured businessman “Tone Bang Khae” into accepting a damaging loan agreement. Consequently, two of Thailand’s most sensitive police scandals collided inside the same building amid allegations of assault, intimidation, gambling links, attempted bribery and abuse of authority involving senior law enforcement figures.

Former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn returned to the centre of Thailand’s police crisis on Thursday as overlapping investigations intensified around senior officers. General Surachate, widely known as “Big Joke,” arrived at the Crime Suppression Division headquarters carrying documents and medical evidence linked to an assault case involving former subordinates.

However, his appearance also collided with a separate controversy already engulfing the division. Since early morning, reporters had gathered outside the Crime Suppression Division, or CSD, waiting to question Police Major General Jaroonkiat Pankaew over allegations linked to extortion and contract pressure.

The separate dispute involves businessman and amulet expert Mr Tonthong Sukkhean, widely known as “Tone Bang Khae.”

Loan contract claims allegations pull the Crime Suppression Division commander into scandal

Previously, Mr Tonthong filed a complaint alleging pressure was exerted on him during negotiations over a loan agreement. According to the complaint, he was encouraged to accept amended contract terms that disadvantaged him commercially.

Furthermore, Mr Tonthong alleged that Police Major General Jaroonkiat attended a meeting connected to the disputed agreement. Consequently, the allegations quickly attracted national media attention because they directly involved a senior Crime Suppression Division commander.

The case is now under investigation by Phaholyothin Police Station. Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet has already been informed of the complaint and related developments.

At the same time, the Crime Suppression Division continues pursuing several investigations involving General Surachate himself. Those inquiries include alleged links to a gambling website betting operation.

Big Joke faces gambling, bribery and assault investigations as pressure mounts on former police chief

In addition, investigators are examining allegations connected to an attempt to bribe a member of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, or NACC. Another probe concerns accusations that the former deputy police chief bullied and physically assaulted subordinate officers.

However, General Surachate has consistently denied wrongdoing in every case. Previously, he claimed elements within the police establishment were attempting to frame him. Nevertheless, he has continued reporting to investigators and providing statements as the cases advance.

On Thursday morning, journalists noticed an Alphard vehicle with Songkhla registration plates entering the Crime Suppression Division compound. The vehicle is recognised as General Surachate’s personal car.

Consequently, reporters immediately approached him upon arrival. General Surachate entered the division headquarters at approximately 10.30am. He later confirmed he had come to provide additional testimony in the assault case filed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Krit Pariyaket and Police Colonel Aris Kuprasitrat.

General Surachate arrives with doctor and evidence to answer allegations of assaults on officers

The two officers accused him of physically assaulting them during his tenure in senior police leadership. Specifically, the allegations involve incidents described as “slaps to the ear.”

General Surachate stated that he brought documentary evidence to support his testimony. In addition, he also brought the treating physician connected to the case. The physician was expected to provide information supporting the investigation file and medical aspects of the complaint.

However, General Surachate insisted his appearance had no connection to the “Tone Bang Khae” investigation unfolding at the same location. He said he was unaware journalists had assembled to follow developments involving the businessman and the alleged extortion case. Furthermore, he firmly denied knowing Mr Tonthong personally. “I have never met Tone Bang Khae before,” he told reporters outside the division headquarters.

Two police controversies collide at CSD headquarters as investigators gather fresh testimony daily

Nevertheless, the timing of his arrival intensified public scrutiny surrounding the Crime Suppression Division. Two major controversies involving senior police officers had suddenly converged at the same building. On one side stood allegations involving extortion, commercial pressure and disputed loan negotiations.

On the other stood accusations of violence, intimidation and abuse involving one of Thailand’s best-known police figures. Consequently, the atmosphere outside the headquarters remained tense throughout the morning as journalists moved rapidly between both investigations.

Meanwhile, investigators continued collecting testimony linked to the assault allegations against General Surachate. One day earlier, Police Lieutenant Colonel Krit appeared before investigators, accompanied by his lawyer. During that meeting, he provided additional testimony connected to the same complaint.

The investigation remains active. However, police have not announced whether prosecutors will pursue formal charges. At the same time, officers continue reviewing documents, statements and supporting evidence connected to the wider probes involving the former deputy police chief.

Big Joke under pressure as multiple investigations continue targeting the former police deputy chief

General Surachate was once among Thailand’s most recognisable law enforcement officers. He became nationally prominent through high-profile crackdowns, media appearances and major police operations.

However, the widening investigations now surrounding him have sharply altered that position. Nevertheless, he continues appearing publicly and challenging allegations made against him. Thursday’s developments again placed Thailand’s police leadership under intense attention. Both investigations remain active. Furthermore, both continue drawing national scrutiny as investigators press ahead with evidence gathering and witness testimony.

Further reading:

Big Joke saga runs on as lawyer lodges counter suits against subordinate officers. Political role mooted

Big Joke power saga goes to Supreme Court, Senate and Anti Corruption Commission all in three days

Big Joke faces key hurdles over the coming days as evidence is made public and Supreme Court decides

Police top brass introduce former Big Joke sidekick as a witness in the prosecution of the former cop

Accused man in Big Joke bribery case claims police in Surat Thani forced him to sign a false statement

Big Joke fights back, questions the latest case against him as Anti Corruption official files complaint

Big Joke plunged into new legal trouble as claims of a ฿10 million gold bar bribe are being investigated

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