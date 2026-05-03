Thailand’s ฿1 trillion land bridge plan sparks fierce state clash as top economic agency rejects viability, despite government push. Poll shows locals largely in the dark while fears over environment, corruption and weak returns fuel growing controversy and confusion.

Thailand’s ฿1 trillion land bridge project is now at the centre of a deepening national rift, with the Prime Minister’s Office backing it while the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) rejects it as financially unviable. This was highlighted on Sunday by Bangkok MP Dr Anusorn Thamjai. At the same time, polling shows most southern residents barely understand the project, even as environmental, corruption and economic concerns mount. With foreign interest rising and projections of jobs and faster shipping routes clashing against warnings of weak returns and high costs, the project has become one of Thailand’s most contested infrastructure bets.

A sharp policy dispute has emerged between Thailand’s Prime Minister’s Office and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC). The disagreement centres on the southern land bridge megaproject.

At the same time, a national poll shows limited understanding among southern residents. As a result, the project has become a major point of political and technical division.

The Prime Minister’s Office continues to support the project’s overall feasibility. It relies heavily on transport agency assessments and economic modelling. However, the NESDC rejects the project’s financial viability. Therefore, two key state institutions now present opposing conclusions.

Land bridge scope, origins and foreign interest highlight scale of Thailand’s flagship logistics plan

The land bridge project links Ranong and Chumphon in southern Thailand. It connects the Andaman Sea with the Gulf of Thailand. It includes deep-sea ports, a double-track railway, motorways, and pipelines. The total investment is estimated at around 1 trillion baht.

Originally, the project began during the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha. Since then, it has been carried forward through successive administrations. It was later advanced under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. It has also continued under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Meanwhile, international attention has increased significantly. European investors have reviewed the proposal. Chinese representatives have also studied the project. In addition, Singapore has recently expressed interest.

The government promotes the land bridge as a regional logistics corridor. It aims to shorten shipping routes across Southeast Asia. Therefore, it is presented as a major alternative to existing maritime pathways. However, official assessments diverge sharply on its viability.

Transport agency backs project with strong returns while NESDC rejects financial feasibility outright

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) supports the project. It reports an Economic Internal Rate of Return of 17.43 per cent. This is above the 12 per cent government benchmark. Therefore, OTP classifies the project as economically viable.

Furthermore, OTP projects major logistics improvements. It estimates shipping time savings of up to four days. This compares routes with the Strait of Malacca. In addition, it forecasts more than 280,000 jobs in southern Thailand.

However, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) strongly disagrees. It worked with the Chulalongkorn University Academic Service Centre. It concluded that the project is not economically feasible. Therefore, it rejects the financial justification.

Importantly, NESDC cites extremely high capital costs. The project requires investment exceeding 1 trillion baht. As a result, initial spending is heavily front-loaded. Consequently, projected revenues do not compensate over time.

NESDC cites weak revenue outlook and strong global shipping competition as major structural risks

Moreover, NESDC highlights weak revenue certainty. Shipping demand is not guaranteed at projected levels. Therefore, long-term income estimates remain unstable. In addition, global competition further reduces profitability.

The Strait of Malacca remains a dominant global shipping route. Most shipping companies already rely on it. Therefore, switching routes would increase operational costs. As a result, cargo diversion risks remain high.

Furthermore, NESDC notes limited market potential. The project is likely to serve niche cargo segments. Therefore, revenue streams remain restricted. In turn, long-term profit potential remains weak.

At the same time, operating costs remain significant. Ports, rail systems, and pipelines require continuous maintenance. Therefore, long-term financial burdens increase further. This reduces net returns over time.

Conflicting state assessments deepen the divide as MP Anusorn outlines origins and policy gaps

Meanwhile, institutional disagreement has widened further. OTP focuses on efficiency and transport gains. Conversely, NESDC focuses on financial risk and return limits. As a result, two state bodies now offer conflicting conclusions.

Over the weekend, MP Anusorn Thamjai addressed the controversy. He is a Bangkok MP from the People’s Party. Previously, he served as director of the Public Policy Development Office. Therefore, he has direct experience in policy evaluation.

He stated that the land bridge project originated under the Prayut administration. In addition, he confirmed that the NESDC was tasked with feasibility studies. These studies were conducted with Chulalongkorn University. Subsequently, findings were released publicly.

The NESDC report concluded that the project is not viable. However, OTP later produced a more positive assessment. Therefore, two government reports now directly contradict each other.

Furthermore, Anusorn noted continued government promotion of the project. Successive administrations have advanced the plan. In addition, the Ministry of Transport has supported its development. However, it has not been formally embedded in policy statements.

Environmental risks and assessment gaps raise concerns over forests wetlands and national parks

He also highlighted structural disagreement between agencies. OTP focuses on time savings and logistics efficiency. Meanwhile, NESDC focuses on financial sustainability. Therefore, evaluation frameworks differ significantly.

In addition, environmental concerns have been raised repeatedly. The project affects sensitive ecological zones. Approximately 12.59 square kilometres of forest reserve are involved. Moreover, 0.62 square kilometres of wildlife sanctuary land is affected.

Also, 1.15 square kilometres of wetland areas may be impacted. This includes the Kapoe River estuary region. Furthermore, parts of protected national park zones may also be affected.

NESDC and Chulalongkorn University also raised assessment limitations. Environmental reviews have often been conducted individually. Therefore, cumulative impacts are not fully measured. As a result, overall environmental risk may be underestimated.

Moreover, the report warns of industrial expansion effects. Infrastructure may attract petrochemical development. Consequently, pollution levels may increase. This could place further pressure on southern ecosystems.

Community livelihood risks and investor concessions raise governance and sovereignty concerns

At the same time, local communities face direct exposure. Many depend on fishing and tourism. Therefore, environmental damage affects livelihoods immediately. In turn, social opposition risks may increase.

Furthermore, investment incentives introduce additional complexity. Large investors may require long-term concessions. However, this raises governance concerns. Therefore, policy trade-offs become more difficult.

Anusorn warned about extended land lease proposals. He also referred to tax exemptions and regulatory adjustments. In addition, he mentioned long-term concessions. As a result, sovereignty concerns were raised.

He also pointed to legal asymmetry risks. Foreign firms could operate under different rules. Therefore, enforcement consistency may weaken. This introduces institutional risks into the debate.

NIDA poll shows low awareness, high environmental concern and divided support across the South

Meanwhile, public opinion data adds another dimension. A National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) poll surveyed 1,455 respondents. It covered 14 southern provinces. The survey took place from April 28 to 30.

The results show a limited understanding of the project. 54.43 per cent said they had only slight knowledge. Meanwhile, 26.67 per cent reported partial understanding. Therefore, awareness remains relatively low.

In addition, 10.52 per cent reported a strong understanding. However, 7.08 per cent had never heard of the project. Furthermore, 1.30 per cent said they do not understand it at all.

Among respondents aware of the project, concerns vary widely. Environmental impact ranks highest at 38.03 per cent. Next, 29.71 per cent cite community disruption. Therefore, local issues dominate concerns.

Additionally, 25.81 per cent cite corruption risks. Meanwhile, 15.30 per cent question economic returns. Also, 12.08 per cent cite potential local resistance.

Poll reveals uncertainty over benefits risks and feasibility as support remains split among respondents

Furthermore, 11.78 per cent cite unclear regional benefits. Another 11.40 per cent cite unclear national benefits. Therefore, benefit perception remains inconsistent.

In addition, 10.50 per cent cite implementation risks. Meanwhile, 7.58 per cent cite fiscal burden concerns. Also, 6.30 per cent cite investment difficulties.

Moreover, 6.15 per cent cite geopolitical risks. Finally, 4.35 per cent believe the project may not proceed. Therefore, uncertainty remains widespread.

Despite concerns, public support remains divided. 34.21 per cent strongly support the project. Meanwhile, 33.01 per cent somewhat support it. Therefore, support holds a narrow lead.

However, 19.43 per cent somewhat oppose it. In addition, 13.35 per cent strongly oppose it. Therefore, opposition remains significant and structured.

The survey also highlights limited detailed knowledge. Many respondents express opinions with minimal information. Therefore, understanding gaps remain clear across the region.

Political scrutiny grows as global uncertainty and trade risks add pressure to the project evaluation process

Meanwhile, political scrutiny continues to intensify. The Democrat Party has called for a parliamentary review. It has requested a formal investigative committee. Therefore, oversight pressure is increasing.

At the same time, government agencies remain divided. OTP continues to support economic feasibility. Conversely, NESDC maintains rejection of viability. Therefore, disagreement remains unresolved.

Furthermore, global conditions add uncertainty. Middle East disruptions affect supply chains. In addition, shipping networks face ongoing instability. Therefore, strategic planning remains fluid.

Also, potential Strait of Malacca toll discussions have emerged. This could significantly affect shipping costs. As a result, long-term forecasts remain uncertain.

Finally, NESDC has recommended further independent study. It calls for neutral assessment bodies. In addition, it urges broader geopolitical analysis.

The report concludes that multiple factors must be evaluated together. These include economic, environmental, and security dimensions. Therefore, final decisions remain unresolved and under review.

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